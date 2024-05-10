CANNED GOODS by ATG at Hamilton Stage and Sieminski Theater-Sneak Preview

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Theater Group (ATG), the highly acclaimed professional theatre, continues their successful season with performances of Canned Goods. This world premiere play will run May 9-11 at Hamilton Stage in Rahway and May 16-19 at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge. Both of the venues are state-of-the-art theaters with generous free parking available.

Canned Goods, by Erik Kahn, brings to life Hitler’s staging of a fake attack on Germany to justify his invasion of Poland in 1939. This tense historical drama tells the story of the human beings forced to play leading roles in a drama they want no part of, and one that launched World War II. While it depicts events that occurred over nine decades ago, the messages in the show will surely resonate with modern audiences.

The play features the acting talents of Simon Feil, Ken King, Dalton Gorden, Steven Rattazzi, Richard Hollis, and Jason Williams. Broadwayworld got a sneak preview of this poignant, important show and we also had the opportunity to talk with director, Charlotte Cohn and the Producing Artistic Director, Jim Vagias.

Director, Charlotte Cohn is directing for American Theater Group for the first time. We asked her how she likes working with the company. She commented, “It’s been one of the most incredible experiences in my career. ATG is supportive creatively and has supported my vision for the show. It has been a dream job.”

Producing Artistic Director, Jim Vagias spoke about presenting Canned Goods to metro area audiences. “This theatre piece is completely fascinating especially in this day and age when we need to realize the consequences of exploiting people’s differences and must recognize the lies that are beimg told by those in power.”

By attending a dress rehearsal, we were able to get a sneak preview of Canned Goods for our readers. As the play unfolds, it reveals a little known project engineered by the Third Reich. We get to know three men who have been jailed by the Nazis. While they do not understand why they have been imprisoned, they will used to execute a hateful and devious plot. Each and every scene in the show is captivating and compelling.

Metro area audiences have an excellent opportunity to see a show that will definitely provoke essential conversations. Check out the venues and get your tickets!

Built by the City of Rahway Redevelopment Agency, the Hamilton Stage is located at 360 Hamilton Street in Rahway and is independently operated under the governance of Union County Performing Arts Center. The 199-seat theater was recently renovated. Canned Goods will run from Thursday, 5/9 through Saturday, 5/11. The Saturday shows will include a matinee and evening performance. Tickets are available through the box office by calling 732-499-8226 or online at: https://www.ucpac.org/events.

The Sieminski Theater is located on the scenic campus of Fellowship Village at 8000 Fellowship Road in Basking Ridge, NJ. Performances of the play will be Thursday, 5/16 to Sunday, 5/19. Tickets are available at www.sieminskitheater.org.

More information about American Theater Group can be found at www.americantheatergroup.org.

Photo Credit: Lianne Schoenwiesner, Spotlights Photography

Comments