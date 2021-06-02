VIDEO: Victoria Clark Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
Catch up with Victoria ahead of her appearance on Broadway Stories & Songs with Ted Sperling on June 4-5.
Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.
Tune in today, June 2 (2:15pm ET) as he chats with Tony winner Victoria Clark, who will soon appear in Broadway Stories & Songs with Ted Sperling on June 4 (8pm) and June 5 (2pm). Get tickets today!
"It was a bizarre experience filming this because we had six remote cameras and no audience, of course. I had my mic and I was singing and working the room, but there was nobody there! There's not even camera people to fool around with!" Clark explained. "But it was still better than nothing. The joy of telling these stories with Ted- I've known him for more than 40 years and we went to college together- just being able to sing in a beautiful room with him and a gorgeous piano... the acoustics are insane. That's what it comes down to in the end- making music and celebrating. It was such a gift and I'm thrilled to be sharing it with people."
What can fans expect to hear? "I am doing something from [The Light in the] Piazza, but not what I normally do. And I'm doing a song by Jane Kelly Williams that she wrote about my son, Thomas. I'm doing a song from Lady in the Dark, which I did with Ted. There's a wide variety of music."
Victoria Clark has co-starred in twelve Broadway shows, and countless off-Broadway and regional productions. She received the 2005 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her portrayal of Margaret Johnson in The Light in the Piazza, and received three additional Tony nominations for her work in Sister Act, Cinderella, and Gigi. Before Clark embarked on her acting career, her passion for stage directing led her to the graduate musical theater writing program at New York University, where she worked with composers and writers shaping new works. She has taught in numerous universities and conservatories world-wide including Yale University, Juilliard, and Pace University, where she directed The Light in the Piazza.
Photo Credit: Bjorn Bolinder