VIDEO: The Stars of JERSEY BOYS Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Friday at 12pm!
Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here Friday, May 8 (12pm), as he chats with the four stars of Jersey Boys: Jonathan Cable, Aaron de Jesus, CJ Pawlikowski and John Rochette.
JONATHAN CABLE (Nick Massi) is honored to join this company after two years on the Jersey Boys national tour. Select credits: HMS Pinafore, Ruddigore (City Center), Miles in A Funny Thing...Forum, Harper in Lewis Black's One Slight Hitch (Totem Pole Playhouse), Will Rogers Follies (Pioneer Theatre Company), Hairspray (Ogunquit Playhouse), West Side Story (Maine State Music Theatre).
AARON DE JESUS (Frankie Valli) is ecstatic to return to the city of his birth and play this singular role. Selected credits: The Lion King (Timon), Spamalot (Patsy), Wicked (Averic, Boq u/s), Peter Pan (Peter), Little Shop... (Seymour), Forum (Pseudolus), El Muerto Dissimulado (Clarindo), The Crucible (Cheever).
CJ PAWLIKOWSKI (Bob Gaudio) is thrilled to be a part of the New York company of Jersey Boys. He was previously seen in The Book of Mormon. Off-Broadway: A Letter to Harvey Milk, The Underclassman. Favorite roles include Memphis (Huey) in which he won a BroadwayWorld Award for Best Actor. Check out his debut singer/songwriter EP, available on all streaming platforms.
JOHN ROCHETTE (Tommy DeVito). Proud Jersey native and Rutgers graduate. John has done over 3,000 performances of Jersey Boys worldwide including Broadway. Other credits: Blue Man Group (Center Blue Man), Little Shop (Dentist), Spamalot (Lancelot), Bullets Over Broadway (David Shayne), Rocky Horror (FrankNFurter), Million Dollar Quartet (Elvis). John is also a professional drummer.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)
VIDEOS: Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga, Eden Espinosa, and More Perform Lockdown Duets
Stage star Alistair Brammer has launched Lockdown Duets, a new Instagram series 'connecting Broadway stars and West End stars in solidarity to sing du... (read more)