VIDEO: Mandy Gonzalez Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Tune in today, April 21 (12pm ET), as he chats with Broadway powerhouse Mandy Gonzalez, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, April 25 (3pm and 8pm).

Mandy Gonzalez possesses one of the most powerful and versatile contemporary voices of our time. Currently starring in the megahit Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler, Mandy also originated and starred as Nina Rosario in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, In The Heights, for which she received a Drama Desk Award. She has starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked, blowing the roof off of New York's Gershwin Theatre each night as she belted out the signature song, "Defying Gravity," and for which she was honored with a Broadway.com Award for Best Replacement. Other Broadway roles include Princess Amneris in the Elton John and Tim Rice musical, Aida, and Lennon, where she portrayed Beatles icon John Lennon. Mandy made her Broadway debut in Jim Steinman's Dance of the Vampires, starring opposite Michael Crawford. Mandy received an OBIE Award and overwhelming critical praise for her performance in the Off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin', directed by Diane Paulus, and based on the music and lyrics of singer-songwriter Laura Nyro.

Television viewers have the pleasure of seeing Mandy in the recurring role of Lucy Knox on the hit CBS drama, Madam Secretary. Mandy also appeared as Agent Susan Combs on the hit series Quantico, as well as guest appearances on Doubt, White Collar, The Good Wife, among others. Equally at home on the big and small screen, she has appeared in Across the Universe, directed by Julie Taymor, After, starring opposite Pablo Schreiber, and Man on a Ledge with Sam Worthington. Mandy can also be heard as the voice of Mei in Disney's Mulan 2. A frequent concert soloist, she has performed with symphony orchestras including New York Pops, Philly Pops, Cleveland Orchestra, Naples Philharmonic, Forth Worth, Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Baltimore, Arkansas, Anchorage, Edmonton, Ottawa, and Youngstown Symphonies, among many others.

Mandy released her debut album, FEARLESS, with Warner Music which debuted at #13 on the iTunes charts. Her album - hailed as "a genre-defying, highly-personal, daring, and brilliant debut" (Pop Bytes) - delivers new, original songs from some of the most accomplished writers in the music industry, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Nettles, Bill Sherman, and Tom Kitt. Mandy is the founder of the #FearlessSquad, an online platform that focuses on positivity and inclusiveness.