VIDEO: Katie Baldwin Joins The Skivvies for A Musical Ode to Ribbons

Last night, Hello Dolly's resident milliner, Kate Baldwin, joined popular musical duo The Skivvies onstage to perform a medley about what else? Ribbons. Check out the video below!

Kate Baldwin's Broadway credits include Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Wonderful Town, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and The Full Monty. Off-Broadway: Giant (Public Theatre; Drama Desk Award nomination.). Other NY credits: Opening Doors at Zankel Hall, five Encores!. Regional: Can Can (Paper Mill), A Little Night Music (Berkshire Theater Festival), Giant (Dallas Theater Center), The Women (Old Globe), The Music Man and South Pacific (Hayes nomination; Arena Stage), She Loves Me (IRNE nomination; Huntington Theatre/Williamstown Theatre Festival), Henry V (Shakespeare Theatre of NJ). Tour: Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Concerts: Chicago Humanities Festival, NSO, PSO and the American Songbook Series. TV: "Law & Order: SVU;" PBS: "Live From Lincoln Center: Stephen Sondheim's Passion." Recording: Let's See What Happens (PS Classics).

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform.

It's undie-rock at its finest. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue as the Most Playful performers, the Wall Street Journal calls them "highly original...smart...ingenious". Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide) and Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) started The Skivvies on YouTube becoming sensations with their covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. Their live show, featuring Tony winning special guests, is wildly fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies. But no pants.

