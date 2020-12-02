VIDEO: John Lloyd Young Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Thursday at 12pm!
Check in with John ahead of his holiday concert on December 4!
Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.
Tune in tomorrow, December 3 (12pm ET) as he chats with with Tony winner John Lloyd Young, who headlines a holiday concert at The Space on December 4 (9pm ET).
John Lloyd Young's Vegas Holiday fires up the season with classic, nostalgic rock, Motown and doo-wop, with a dollop of holiday favorites. With music director Tommy Faragher on piano, John Lloyd Young will sing Roy Orbison, Smokey Robinson, Little Anthony, some Jersey Boys and a good dose of holiday classics. After the concert, gather around the digital fireplace for a VIP holiday party with bonus songs, a Q&A with questions submitted by audience members in advance, surprise onstage gift exchanges between Tommy and John, and plenty of virtual eggnog and memories.
John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy award-winning star from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood's Warner Bros. movie adaptation. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award. Young has performed concerts at The White House, Carnegie Hall, New Year's Eve in Times Square, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, the U.S. Embassy in Finland, Clint Eastwood's Tehama Golf Club, The Hollywood Bowl, the Cafe Carlyle as well as Feinstein's in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. He served as a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, appointed by Barack Obama.
Tommy Faragher (Music Direction). From producing the #1 Billboard hit "Teenage Dream" for the acclaimed TV show "Glee," to producing and writing for such artists as Al Green, The O'Jays and Celine Dion, Grammy nominated Faragher has over four decades of experience in the music industry as one of the most prominent producers, composers, songwriters and arrangers within international entertainment. Faragher has been working with John Lloyd Young as his musical director, producer/co-writer since 2012, producing John's album of Soul Classics "My Turn" and playing piano and directing live shows at The Cafe Carlyle, The Kennedy Center and venues all across the country.
Photo Credit: Alex Hoerner
