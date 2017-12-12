VIDEO: First Look - Josh Groban, Kelly Clarkson Perform 'PHANTOM's 'All I Ask of You' for CBS Holiday Special

Josh Groban will headline the 19th annual A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH Josh Groban, to be broadcast Tuesday, Dec. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown are set to perform on the special. Below, check out sneak peek clip from the special featuring Groban and Clark performing a classic number from PHANTOM OF THE OPERA!

A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH Josh Groban features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue. The inspirational stories of these American families are enhanced with performances by some of today's most popular artists.

Singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans globally with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (over 30 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances and comedic film and television appearances. He is the only artist who has had two albums on the Top Ten Bestselling Albums list in the past decade, according to Billboard. Groban has released seven studio albums and received numerous Grammy Award nominations. In 2016 he embarked on an extensive North American tour to support his album Stages, titled "Josh Groban: On Stage." That year, Groban also made his Broadway debut in the new musical "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812." He is a member of Americans for the Arts Artists Committee and his Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through the arts.

