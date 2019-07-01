Upcoming CD Releases for July 2019
Welcome to BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming release calendar for Broadway and theatre related cast recordings, CDs and digital albums for July, 2019. For a complete schedule of upcoming releases as well as searchable databases of thousands of the top theatre books, cds and videos, click here.
Kafka's Metamorphosis (World Premiere Recording)
Cleopatra: The Musical Experience (World Premiere Recording)
Released on Broadway Records on 7/12/19 Gregor Samsa awoke one morning to find that he'd caught the musical theatre bug! Kafka's mystifying and mesmerizing novella comes to hilarious and haunting musical life onstage. Gregor's rude awakening and metamorphosis parallels the journey of our dauntless narrator, Franz Kafka, incorporating some of his other surreal and iconic works, including his infamous "Letter to His Father." As Gregor/Fr... learn more...
Released on Broadway Records on 7/12/19
Cleopatra: The Musical Experience (World Premiere Recording)
Hadestown: Original Broadway Cast
Released on Atlantic Records on 7/26/19
Lost Broadway 1956-1957: Broadway's Forgotten & Obscure Musicals / Various
Released on Stage Door Import on 7/26/19
For More Upcoming Albums, Click Here