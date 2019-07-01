Upcoming CD Releases for July 2019

Welcome to BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming release calendar for Broadway and theatre related cast recordings, CDs and digital albums for July, 2019. For a complete schedule of upcoming releases as well as searchable databases of thousands of the top theatre books, cds and videos, click here.

Kafka's Metamorphosis (World Premiere Recording)

Released on Broadway Records on 7/12/19 Gregor Samsa awoke one morning to find that he'd caught the musical theatre bug! Kafka's mystifying and mesmerizing novella comes to hilarious and haunting musical life onstage. Gregor's rude awakening and metamorphosis parallels the journey of our dauntless narrator, Franz Kafka, incorporating some of his other surreal and iconic works, including his infamous "Letter to His Father." As Gregor/Fr... learn more... Cleopatra: The Musical Experience (World Premiere Recording)

Released on Broadway Records on 7/12/19 The charisma of Beyoncé, the influence of Oprah, and the wealth of Melinda: there was one woman who had it all before them: Cleopatra. 31 B.C.E. finds the legendary queen, and the most powerful woman the world had ever seen, celebrating Egypt's latest triumph over the Roman Republic with an extravagant celebration thrown in honor of her lover Marc Antony. But outside the city walls, the nefarious ... learn more...

Hadestown: Original Broadway Cast

Released on Atlantic Records on 7/26/19

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. This acclaimed new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it ... learn more...

Lost Broadway 1956-1957: Broadway's Forgotten & Obscure Musicals / Various

Released on Stage Door Import on 7/26/19

Stage Door are pleased to present the second volume in their 'Lost Broadway' album series; 'Lost Broadway 1956-57' features 56 tracks including over 25 recordings that appear on CD for the very first time. The album includes a complete disc of Original Broadway Cast Recordings and a companion disc of 'Covers and Rarities', showcasing pop covers and other rare recordings from the Broadway musicals ... learn more...







