Now Hiring: Literary Manager/Dramaturg, Business Manager, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Temp Jobs - Creative: UNION MOTHER - casting replacement for lead role of Mother Jones (mezzo singer)

StageScores (Dallas, TX) is casting a replacement for the lead role of Mother Jones in Kirby Gosnell's new dramatic musical UNION MOTHER, about the early years of the American labor union movement. Mother Jones needs a mature, legit, trained mezzo voice (A3-F5) that can convey a mature age of 40+ on the recording. The ability to subtly suggest an Irish speaking accent during dialogue scenes is a plus but not a requirement. This current casting call is for the remotely recorded demo concept album... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director- ZACH Theatre

Position Summary Reporting to the board of trustees as a co-leader with the Producing Artistic Director, the Managing Director will jointly lead ZACH Theatre's strategic direction. With responsibility for overseeing all aspects of theatre management including fundraising, human resources, operations, finances, education, and marketing. Creating a donor and stakeholder-centric culture and implementing the organizations strategic plan, the Managing Director will support the Producing Artistic Di... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Teaching Professor - Music Directing

The School of Theatre invites applications for a full-time artist/ educator position in the nationally renowned Musical Theatre program. This is a one-year non-tenure track appointment with full benefits. Terminal degree required and must have the qualifications to be appointed to the Penn State graduate faculty. Start date August 2022. This position mentors graduate students who are preparing to enter the highest levels of the musical theatre. This program is highly competitive, unique and g... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Professor of Theatre, Stage Management

The Penn State School of Theatre invites applicants for a tenure-track, 36-week, Assistant Professor position to lead the School's vibrant BFA Stage Management program, which is ranked top-ten in the nation, and also to serve as the Production Stage Manager for Penn State Centre Stage. The College of Arts & Architecture is working to establish a culture of anti-racism and anti-oppression that embraces individual identities, fosters a culture of inclusion, and promotes equity through... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Engagement Coordinator

Do you have a love for the arts? Would you like to be an active part of a beloved Kansas City tradition? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Starlight is seeking a people-oriented "Star" to join our Community Engagement team. This will be a full-time, salaried position that will work year-round. The Community Engagement Coordinator will assist with the development, coordination and execution of Starlight's year-round, community-based initiatives. While supporting... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant House Managers

The Wilma Theater is seeking dedicated individuals with excellent customer service skills to work in our Front of House this spring. Reporting to the House Manager, the primary responsibilities include assisting patrons with seating, ticket taking, reporting, and some general sanitation during performances. Candidates should have the ability to respond gracefully in high pressure situations and show a commitment to Equity and Inclusion. Compensation is $15 per hour. To apply for ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Design Associate

About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with countless artists who have contributed their talents to our award-winning productions. As the only Broadway company exclusively devoted to living American writers Se... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director, Individual Giving

About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with countless artists who have contributed their talents to our award-winning productions. As the only Broadway company exclusively devoted to living American writers Se... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) seeks a Chief Operating Officer (COO) to serve as a key member of the senior leadership team, reporting directly to and participating as a thought partner with the Executive Director and playing a critical role in the overall strategic management and leadership of the Union. The COO is responsible for coordinating, planning, modeling, and reporting on all financial activities, delivering effective and efficient accounting and financial systems, po... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Video Supervisor

ASSISTANT VIDEO SUPERVISOR The Public is seeking a savvy, organized, and collaborative Assistant Video Supervisor to join the Video Department and assist in the execution of all video and related needs of productions as well as the theater. The Assistant Video Supervisor is responsible for managing freelance video technicians and operators and collaborating with the video supervisor and other departments in implementing show designs and systems. The Public boasts an excellent Video Department... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Asst. Technical Director

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Seeks Assistant Technical Director to assist Technical Director with season needs in the scene shop and take an active role in all activities with scenic needs. ATD collaborates with the Technical Director, Lead Scenic Designer, Production Manager, Artistic and Executive Directors to ensure that all programs meet the expectation of high-quality process and product. Demonstrate a commitment to Civic's Mission, Vision, and Core Values, and enjoy collaborating with staff,... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Roundabout Apprentice (Multiple Departments)

About Our Organization Roundabout Theatre Company's Apprentice Program provides hands-on learning opportunities for aspiring arts professionals interested in theatre administration careers through full-time season-long apprenticeships. APPRENTICESHIPS AT A GLANCE - Season-long Apprenticeships run from September to June. - Apprentices receive an hourly rate of $15.00 and are eligible for health benefits. - A Cost of Living Scholarship was created to help offset the cost of housing and t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director (Summer)

for Glow's 2022 Season of Elton John's Aida, Classic Broadway: Songs of the Golden Age, and Frances Pollock's new opera Stinney: An American Execution at the Kroc Center in Downtown Greenville, SC. Dates: June 11-August 3, 2022 Description: Glow produces two musicals and one opera during an intense and fast-paced 7 week production period. The shows run in rotating rep for the summer. The TD will be responsible for supervising and participating in the build of the rep season, supervising ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director - SPACE on Ryder Farm

About the Opportunity SPACE on Ryder Farm seeks its next Executive Director to lead the organization into a new era: one marked not solely by the return from COVID, but by the opportunity to live and thrive in adherence to the organization's recent strategic plan, as well as align the financial resources necessary for the organization to support its people and programs in an equitable, sustainable fashion. The Executive Director should be equally comfortable leading high-level vision, advoca... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Virtual Audition for Demonstrators in Groundbreaking Dance App!

Dance Ed Tips is hosting a virtual audition to hire dancers of all shapes, sizes, heights, and representations in the NYC area to be demonstrators on the brand new SPOTlight Dance App. Selected dancers will be PAID to film video demonstrations of certain dance moves and be asked to shoot additional promotional materials. Audition Requirements: 18 years or older Well-versed in ballet, jazz, and contemporary techniques. Any and all body shapes, sizes, heights, and representations welcome and... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Casting Call for ACTORS - multiple roles for Tracy Letts' August: Osage County

CASTING CALL for multiple roles for Tracy Letts' August: Osage County, to run at Stage Door Theatre in Dunwoody, GA, August 17-28. This is your opportunity to work with accomplished Director, Forrest Attaway, and actors Drew Waters (cast as Bill Fordham) and Erin Bethea (cast as Barbara Fordham) in this Pulitzer Price winning play written by Tracy Letts. Casting Equity and non-union actors LOCAL TO ATLANTA for two week run (August 17 - 28) and three week rehearsal period starting July 9.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: 2022 Season Auditions

Thank you for your interest in auditioning for The Village Carolers. Please send your materials to auditions@thevillagecarolers.com if you are interested in caroling with us.

Auditions for the 2022 holiday season will take place in late May or early June of 2022. Send a link to a video of you performing alone or with a quartet, along with your resume, to auditio... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Experienced Carpenter

Tom Carroll Scenery is looking for an experienced carpenter with five years working in a fabrication shop. Team player. Safety first. Can read drawings. Can stay late, if needed. Knowledgeable with all tools. $27/hr BOE paid weekly. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: CNC Operator

TCS is looking for a CNC Operator who can also do some carpentry and/or metal shop work during downtimes. Team player. Safety first. Can read drawings. Knowledgeable with all tools. $25/hr BOE paid weekly. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Business Manager

Since our founding in 1979 by Stephen Graham, New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) has fostered a community of adventurous audiences and visionary theatremakers, bringing them together to deepen our shared understanding of the world around us. We nurture pioneering new writers like Jeremy O. Harris and Celine Song and bring them into conversation with powerhouse playwrights like Ayad Akhtar and Amy Herzog. We empower inimitable auteurs like Rachel Chavkin and Lileana Blain-Cruz and lift up emergin... (more)

Internships - Creative: PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre seeks a Musical Direction Intern

PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre seeks a Musical Direction Intern PCPA is located on the Central Coast of California. The Musical Direction intern learns under the supervision of the Resident Musical Director. Interns have the opportunity to serve as rehearsal accompanist for musical theater classes and professional productions, assist students and professional actors with music preparation, assist the Music Director in rehearsal, conduct performances, and travel to audition sites durin... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: ASSOC. GM (PAID) Now - June 5

Seeking detail oriented, young professional Associate General Manager for small-venue staged concert series this May 5-June 5. Position is paid, and will work closely with Emmy-nominated producers on organizing schedule, coordinating with creatives and box office, performing daily General Manager tasks with the Producer. Project is small in scale and a great way for a new college grad or young professional to meet the creative team, work with talented artists, and network for future pro... (more)