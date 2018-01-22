See the Magical Off-Broadway Play PUFFS for as Low as $27

"'Hufflepuffs' finally get their moment in HILARIOUS Potter play, 'PUFFS'!!" declares Mashable. For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

The New York Times proclaims Puffs, "A FAST-PACED ROMP through the 'Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.' For POTTERphiliacs who grew up alongside Potter and are eager to revisit that world, 'PUFFS' exudes a jovial, winking fondness for all things Harry!"

This clever and inventive play "never goes more than a minute without a laugh" (Nerdist) giving you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers "who are so lovable and relatable, you'll leave the theater wishing they were in the stories all along" (Hollywood Life). Their "hilariously heartfelt!" (Metro) and epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be.

FOR YOUNG WIZARDS & WITCHES AGES 8 & UP

Puffs matinees are fun for the whole family! On Saturday and Sunday afternoons, the show has been lightly transfigured so that wizards ages 8 and up can share in the magic of Puffs, and parents can relax knowing their kids won't learn any new curses.

Evening shows are appropriate for ages 13+ and include some adult language.

On Stage Through 11/4/18!

Now - March 4:

Mondays: 8pm | Thursdays: 8pm | Fridays: 8pm | Saturdays: 2pm & 8pm | Sundays: 3pm

March 5 - June 3:

Mondays: 8pm | Thursdays: 8pm | Fridays: 8pm | Saturdays: 2pm & 8pm | Sundays: 3pm & 7:30pm

June 6 - September 2:

Mondays: 8pm | Wednesdays: 8pm | Thursdays: 8pm | Fridays: 8pm | Saturdays: 2pm & 8pm | Sundays: 3pm & 7:30pm

September 3 - November 4

Mondays: 8pm | Thursdays: 8pm | Fridays: 8pm | Saturdays: 2pm & 8pm | Sundays: 3pm

Performance Schedule Subject to Change

