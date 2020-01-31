Save on Tickets Starting at $69 to See COME FROM AWAY on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Broadway's Come From Away is the remarkable true story of the small town that welcomed the world!

Don't miss this award-winning musical sensation written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, helmed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley, that Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

Valid for performances January 1 - April 9, 2020. Not Valid for Saturday matinees. All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Telephone and internet orders are subject to standard service fees. This offer cannot be combined with any other discount and is not applicable to previously purchased tickets. Limit 8 tickets per order. Offer may be modified or revoked at any time without notice.





