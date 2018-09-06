Save on Off-Broadway Hit SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE! Tickets Starting at $49!

Click Here for More Articles on SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Order by September 30th for Tickets from $49!

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE: THE SONGS OF LEIBER & STOLLER

"A hand-clapping, finger-snapping, foot-stomping good time!" - New York Theatre Guide

"90 minutes of pure, joyful, electric entertainment!" - Stage Left

"A feast of pop nostalgia!" - The New York Times

"Sensational! What a fun, fun night out!" - BroadwayWorld

Watch our video:

SPECIAL OFFER

$49 - $79 use code SJBWY816

(Reg. $79 - $109)*

GET TICKETS:

Online: TelechargeOffers.com

Phone: 212.947.8844

In Person: Stage 42 Box Office

422 West 42nd Street (between 9th & 10th Avenues)

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE: THE SONGS OF LEIBER AND STOLLER features 40 of the greatest songs of the past century, including showstopping classics like "On Broadway," "Stand by Me," "Jailhouse Rock," "Hound Dog," "Love Potion No. 9," "Spanish Harlem," and "Charlie Brown," it celebrates the music of the legendary songwriting duo, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, whose songs provided hit after hit for icons like Elvis Presley, Ben E. King, The Coasters, and The Drifters.

SmokeyJoesCafeMusical.com

Stage 42, 422 West 42nd Street

Telecharge.com

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/SmokeyJoesShow/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/SmokeyJoesShow

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/SmokeyJoesShow/

*Tickets regularly $79 - $109. Offer valid for performances through 11/18/18. Blackout dates may apply. All prices include $2 facility fee. All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges. Offer subject to availability and prior sale. Not valid in combination with any other offers. Normal service charges apply to phone and internet orders. Performance schedule subject to change. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. Limit 9 tickets per order.

Related Articles