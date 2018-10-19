Save Up to 45% on Atlantic Theater Company's World Premiere of Donja R. Love's FIREFLIES

Save on tickets to see the world premiere play Fireflies, written by Donja R. Love and directed By Saheem Ali.

Somewhere in the Jim Crow South, the sky is on fire. A pregnant Olivia's fierce speech writing is the sole force behind her charismatic husband Charles and his successful Movement to galvanize people to march towards freedom. When four little girls are bombed in a church, Olivia and Charles' marriage is threatened - as this tragedy and years of civil unrest leave Olivia believing that "this world ain't no place to raise a colored child."

Fireflies is a startling world premiere by Donja R. Love, directed by Saheem Ali.

What the critics are saying:

"Unearthing the role of gay black people in American history is a crucial proposition. I was moved by Mr. Love's willingness to imagine other kinds of lives than the ones that history books offer! Embodied by the fine performers here, those lives really do seem alive. Khris Davis is exhilarating & heartbreaking. The language is rich & fascinating." - Jesse Green, The New York Times

"DeWanda Wise gives an electrically charged performance. Her body contains a whole history of life before walls, before cages, before dependence. This is language as lush catharsis, language as empowerment. It feels like going to church." - Sara Holdren, New York Magazine