Roundabout's BERNHARDT/HAMLET Opens Tonight

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of the Roundabout-commissioned play Bernhardt/Hamlet by Pulitzer finalist Theresa Rebeck, directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel.

Bernhardt/Hamlet stars Janet McTeer as "Sarah Bernhardt," Dylan Baker as "Constant Coquelin" and Jason Butler Harner as "Edmond Rostand." The cast also includes Matthew Saldivar as "Alphonse Mucha," Nick Westrate as "Maurice," Tony Carlin as "Louis," Ito Aghayereas "Rosamond," Brittany Bradford as "Lysette," Aaron Costa Ganis as "Raoul" and Triney Sandoval as "Francois."

Bernhardt/Hamlet opens officially tonight, Tuesday, September 25, 2018. This is a limited engagement through November 11, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Mark Twain wrote: "There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses. And then there is Sarah Bernhardt." In 1899, the international stage celebrity set out to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck's new play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish Shakespearean production that could make or break Bernhardt's career. Janet McTeer, "one of the finest classical actresses of her generation" (The Telegraph), brings the legendary leading lady to life.

The creative team includes Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design) and Fitz Patton (Original Music and Sound Design).

Tickets for Bernhardt/Hamlet are available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, in person at any Roundabout box office. For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719-9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org.

Bernhardt/Hamlet will play Tuesday through Saturday evening at 8:00PM with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00PM, and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM.

