Robert Cucciolo, Jill Paice, and More Join ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATRE at The Triad

From the mind of Gerard Alessandrini -- the award-winning creator of the theatrical legend Forbidden Broadway and the recent hit Spamilton -- comes a thrilling new nightclub presentation, Anything Can Happen in the Theatre: The Songs of Maury Yeston for 12 nights only October 4th through October 21st at The Triad (158 West 72nd Street, between Broadway and Columbus Ave). Mr. Alessandrini puts aside his parody poison pen for this stylish celebration of the music of Maury Yeston, the man behind the Tony Award-winning shows Nine, Grand Hotel and Titanic.

Featuring Yeston's best-known songs from his classic shows plus many wonderful new songs that have yet to be performed in public, Anything Can Happen in the Theatre: The Songs of Maury Yeston boasts a stellar cast that includes Tony Award-nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll and Hyde), Jill Paice (An American in Paris, Matilda, The Woman in White) young NYC cabaret sensation Alex Getlin, Justin Keyes (How to Succeed ..., The Apple Tree), Michael Maliakel (Monsoon Wedding at Berkley Rep) and Jill Paice (An American in Paris, Matilda, The Woman in White). Anything Can Happen in the Theatre: The Songs of Maury Yeston has musical direction by Greg Jarrett (Dames at Sea, Gigi, Side Show).

Maury Yeston's music and lyrics include his internationally acclaimed Broadway musicals Nine, Titanic (both of which earned him Tony Awards for Best Score, Best Musical and Grammy nominations) andGrand Hotel (Tony nomination, Olivier Award). The Broadway revival of Nine, starring Antonio Banderas, won an additional Tony for Best Revival of a Musical. Yeston received Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice nominations for Best Original Song for the film of Nine, which featured Daniel Day Lewis, Sophia Loren, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Judi Dench. Off-Broadway are his additional musicals: Phantom, Death Takes a Holiday, and In The Beginning. Twice nominated for a Grammy Award, Yeston's recordings include cast albums of Nine, Titanic, Phantom, Grand Hotel, and Death Takes A Holiday; "The Maury Yeston Songbook," "December Songs," the Film Soundtrack of Nine, and "'If I Tell You' -- Laura Osnes, Songs of Maury Yeston". Mr. Yeston also composed incidental music for the Tony-nominated 2009 revival of The Royal Family, as well as the legendary Off-Broadway premiere of Cloud 9, directed by Tommy Tune. He works in a wide variety of styles, from his symphonic Tom Sawyer - A Ballet In Three Acts, which premiered in Kansas City, Missouri as the first full-length ballet in our history to be created by an American composer and choreographer, his Cello Concerto premiered by Yo Yo Ma, his American Cantata commissioned by the Kennedy Center (premiered by the National Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Leonard Slatkin), and the concept album Goya - A Life in Song, written for Placido Domingo. He is a lifetime member of the Council of the Dramatists Guild, and on the Board of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, The Kleban Foundation and The Kurt Weill Foundation. He also serves on the editorial boards of Musical Quarterly and the advisory board of the Yale University Press Broadway Series. He resides in New York City.



Gerard Alessandrini created and wrote Forbidden Broadway in 1982, and appeared as a member of its original cast. He has since written and directed all the editions of Forbidden Broadway and Forbidden Hollywood in New York, Los Angeles and around the world. This record-breaking franchise has spawned 25 editions and 12 cast album recordings. His most recent stage credits include creating, writing and directing the current Off-Broadway hit Spamilton with productions currently running in NYC, Chicago and soon LA. As a director, he has staged Maury Yeston's In the Beginning. Recent musicals which he co-wrote and/or directed include Madame X: The Musical (an award-winner at the 2011 NYMF Festival), and The Nutcracker and I (with a book by Peter Brash and music by Tchaikovsky.) Television credits include writing comedy specials for Bob Hope and Angela Lansbury on NBC, Carol Burnett on CBS and "Masterpiece Tonight," a satirical revue saluting "Masterpiece Theatre" on PBS. Gerard recently co-wrote some special lyrics for Barbra Streisand's newest recording. As a performer, he can be heard on four of the twelve Forbidden Broadway cast albums and on the soundtracks of Disney's Aladdin and Pocahontas. Gerard is the recipient of an OBIE Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, two Lucille Lortel Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Drama League and four Drama Desk Awards -two for Best Lyrics for Forbidden Broadway, and two more for special Lifetime Achievement. He received the 2006 Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre and is also the recipient of the "Legend of Off-Broadway Award" from The Off-Broadway Alliance.

The performance schedule for Anything Can Happen in the Theatre: The Songs of Maury Yeston is as follows:

Week 1: Wed. October 4 at 7PM, Thurs. Oct 5 at 7PM, Sat. Oct. 7 at 7PM

Week 2: Tues. Oct. 10 at 7PM, Wed. Oct. 11 at 7PM, Thurs. Oct. 12 at 9:30PM, Fri. Oct. 13 at 7PM

Week 3: Tues. Oct. 17 at 7PM, Wed. Oct. 18 at 7PM, Thurs. Oct. 19 at 9:30PM, Fri. Oct. 20 at 7PM, Sat. Oct. 21 at 7PM

Tickets for Anything Can Happen in the Theatre: The Songs of Maury Yeston are priced at $40 (balcony), $60 (general seating), and $80 (premium seats). IMPORTANT NOTE: There is also a 2-drink minimum. Tickets are on sale now online at http://www.triadnyc.com/buy-tickets and by phone at 212-279-4200.

