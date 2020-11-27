Ring in Holiday Spirit with These Youtube Stars on Thanksgiving Weekend



When Mat and Savanna Shaw posted a video singing together during the COVID-19 quarantine, their intent was to share some hope and joy with friends and family. To their surprise, people from around the globe were drawn to their music and their message. Now with nearly 40 million views on their YouTube channel, this Father-Daughter Duo are a source of inspiration for many worldwide fans. Kelly Clarkson called them "incredibly gifted" and Good Morning America said, "This father-daughter duo's music is bringing hope." And now, on Saturday, November 28th at 8 PM ET, they're holding their first live headline concert, broadcast online to the entire world! In this live-streamed event directed by Broadway's Sierra Boggess (Phantom of The Opera, Disney's The Little Mermaid), Mat and Savanna will perform songs from their most viewed videos, including "The Prayer." They'll also share stories from their journey, sing some Broadway and Holiday favorites, and perform their brand new original song "Picture This". Their message of hope and inspiration, which has kept millions smiling through the past eight months, is the perfect kick-off to the holiday season.