Photo Flash: Get to Know the Cast of Vineyard Theatre's GOOD GRIEF

Vineyard Theatre presents New York premiere of Ngozi Anyanwu's Good Grief, directed by Awoye Timpo. BroadwayWorld is bringing you a first look at the cast below!

Performances will begin at the Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street) Thursday, October 11 with opening night set for Tuesday, October 30th. Tickets will go on sale to the general public today, September 12 at 1:00PM atwww.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling 212-353-0303.

Oberon K.A. Adjepong as Papa (THE HOMECOMING QUEEN, Crown Heights) and Lisa Ramirez (TO THE BONE, EXIT CUCKOO) as MJ's Mom / Neighbor join the previous announced cast of Good Grief starring playwright Ngozi Anyanwu (HBO's "The Deuce") as Nkechi, Nnamdi Asomugha (Amazon's Crown Heights and former All-Pro NFL Player) as Bro, Patrice Johnson Chevannes (THE HOMECOMING QUEEN, THE CRUCIBLE) as NeNe, Hunter Parrish ("Weeds," GODSPELL, SPRING AWAKENING) as JD, Ian Quinlan("The Long Road Home," "Gotham," "Sneaky Pete," THE LION KING) as MJ.

The design team includes scenic design by Emmy Award-winner Jason Ardizzone-West(NBC's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR), costume design by Andy Jean (Santa Fe Opera), lighting design by Oona Curley (THE HOMECOMING QUEEN), and sound design by Daniel Kluger (MARVIN'S ROOM). David Anzuelo serves as fight director.

Nkechi was a good Nigerian-American girl. She did everything right. Went to med school. Made plans. Then life happened. And plans changed. A first-generation coming-of-age journey of love, loss, and growing into adulthood, Good Grief follows Nkechi as she navigates Pennsylvania's suburbs alongside her childhood crush, her would-be-philosopher brother, and her immigrant parents. Hailed as a "profound dramatic work" by LA Weekly, this hilarious and heartbreaking new play reunites playwright Ngozi Anyanwu and director Awoye Timpo following their acclaimed collaboration on THE HOMECOMING QUEEN.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Palywright Ngozi Anyanwu and director Awoye Timpo



Hunter Parrish, director Awoye Timpo, Lisa Ramirez, Ian Quinlan, playwright and star Ngozi Anyanwu, Oberon K.A. Adjepong, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, and Nnamdi Asomugha