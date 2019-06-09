2019 AWARDS SEASON
Photo Coverage: The Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2019 Tony Awards - Part 2

Jun. 9, 2019  

The big day is finally here! The stars are shining on the Tony Awards red carpet, and BroadwayWorld's got a first look - check out the first batch of arrivals below, including host James Corden, Cynthia Erivo, Aaron Tveit, and more!

We'll also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of the the on-air and backstage thank you speeches, live photos from the best photo team in the business, videos of the winners after they come offstage, special surprises, fashion and more! If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, do it now for even more exclusive content! Be sure to join in the fun with our official Tony Awards Drinking Game (if you are 21 or older!) and get Tony-ready with our Songs of the Season playlist!

Check out our previous photos from tonight here: Part One

