One Day More! BroadwayWorld's Complete Guide to Tonys Coverage - All You Need to Know About the Nominees, Schedule & More!

It's only a day away! The 72nd Annual Tony Awards will air on CBS tomorrow night, June 10 at 8pm and as usual, BroadwayWorld will be your one-stop shop for all things Tonys on Tonys Day, Night and Beyond!

Sunday Morning: Follow along as Mean Girls' DeMarius Copes takes over BroadwayWorld's Instagram with updates the entire day!

Sunday, 5:00 PM: BroadwayWorld.com's live coverage will begin with red carpet photos from the one and only Walter McBride. Don't forget to tune in for our LIVE red carpet video coverage with the one and only Katie Lynch!

Sunday, 7:00 PM: The ceremony officially begins. Unless you're one of the lucky few at Radio City Music Hall, we're the only place that you'll get direct live updates of who is winning all of the pre-telecast Creative Arts Tony Awards!

Sunday, 8:00 PM: Our full team kicks into gear to bring you complete coverage. This year we'll be bringing you live Instagram coverage from our very own Steve Schonberg backstage, plus Richard Ridge will be sitting down to chat with the evening's winners following their acceptance speeches.

We'll also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of their acceptance speeches, live photos from the best photo team in the business, videos of the winners after they come offstage, special surprises, all the fashion and more! Plus, join in on the fun by playing our Tony Awards Drinking Game (if you're 21 or older) and mute your commercials to jam along to our Songs of the Season playlist.

If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, do so for even more exclusive content! Don't forget to tweet us pics of your Tony Awards party using #BWWTonys. Find out what all of your fellow Broadway fans have to say about the ceremony right here on our message boards!

Keep checking BroadwayWorld on Tonys night, well into the early morning hours, and in the days ahead for EVERYTHING Tonys.

Best Book of a Musical

The Band's Visit: Itamar Moses

Frozen: Jennifer Lee

Mean Girls: Tina Fey

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical: Kyle Jarrow

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre



Angels in America

Music: Adrian Sutton

The Band's Visit

Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek

Frozen

Music & Lyrics: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Mean Girls

Music: Jeff Richmond

Lyrics: Nell Benjamin

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Music & Lyrics: Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum,Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil'C

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play



Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and The King

Denzel Washington, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play



Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical



Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Tony Shalhoub, The Band's Visit

Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical



Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island

LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play



Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Michael Cera, Lobby Hero

Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero

Nathan Lane, Angels in America

David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play



Susan Brown, Angels in America

Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Deborah Findlay, The Children

Denise Gough, Angels in America

Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical



Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady

Alexander Gemignani, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Grey Henson, Mean Girls

Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical



Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Renée Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Ashley Park, Mean Girls

Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady

Best Scenic Design of a Play



Miriam Buether, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King

Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Santo Loquasto, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, Angels in America

Best Scenic Design of a Musical



Dane Laffrey, Once On This Island

Scott Pask, The Band's Visit

Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young, Mean Girls

Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play



Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King

Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America

Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Ann Roth, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Ann Roth, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Best Costume Design of a Musical



Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls

Clint Ramos, Once On This Island

Ann Roth, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady

Best Lighting Design of a Play



Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Paule Constable, Angels in America

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Paul Russell, Farinelli and The King

Ben Stanton, Junk

Best Lighting Design of a Musical



Kevin Adams, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Once On This Island

Donald Holder, My Fair Lady

Brian MacDevitt, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Tyler Micoleau, The Band's Visit

Best Sound Design of a Play



Adam Cork, Travesties

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Angels in America

Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Tom Gibbons, 1984

Dan Moses Schreier, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Best Sound Design of a Musical



Kai Harada, The Band's Visit

Peter Hylenski, Once On This Island

Scott Lehrer, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Brian Ronan, Mean Girls

Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Direction of a Play



Marianne Elliott, Angels in America

Joe Mantello, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Patrick Marber, Travesties

John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

George C. Wolfe, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Best Direction of a Musical



Michael Arden, Once On This Island

David Cromer, The Band's Visit

Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady

Best Choreography



Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady

Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

Justin Peck, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Best Orchestrations



John Clancy, Mean Girls

Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

AnnMarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin, Once On This Island

Jamshied Sharifi, The Band's Visit

Jonathan Tunick, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Best Play



The Children, Author: Lucy Kirkwood

Farinelli and The King, Author: Claire van Kampen

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two, Author: Jack Thorne

Junk, Author: Ayad Akhtar

Latin History for Morons, Author: John Leguizamo

Best Musical



The Band's Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Revival of a Play



Angels in America

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Travesties

Best Revival of a Musical



My Fair Lady

Once On This Island

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-competitive Categories

Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Chita Rivera

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Special Tony Awards

John Leguizamo

Bruce Springsteen

Regional Theatre Tony Award

La MaMa E.T.C. New York City

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Nick Scandalios

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Sara Krulwich

Bessie Nelson

Ernest Winzer Cleaners

Tony Nominations by Production



Mean Girls- 12

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical- 12

Angels in America- 11

The Band's Visit- 11

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel- 11

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two- 10

My Fair Lady- 10

Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh- 8

Once On This Island- 8

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women- 6

Farinelli and The King- 5

Travesties- 4

Frozen- 3

Lobby Hero- 3

The Children- 2

Junk- 2

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical- 2

Children of a Lesser God- 1

Latin History for Morons- 1

Meteor Shower- 1

1984- 1

Saint Joan- 1

