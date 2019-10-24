Music Director, Technical Director, Teaching Artist Positions in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 10/24

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 10/24/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Director/Choreo for "Peter Pan" Musical Theatre Production in Shanghai

We are looking for a Director (with Choreography background) to direct the "Peter Pan" Musical in Shanghai in Feb 2020. Cast are children and youth. Rehearsals from Feb 3-8 and show is on Feb 9. Qualifications in Musical Theatre and in Directing needed. Having worked with youth in productions before will be an advantage. Candidates please send CV, headshot, expected package together with past video show reference to info@harmonytree.com.hk with attention to Ms Chan. Thanks... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Technical Designer (I.A.T.S.E. Local 1 Union position)

Hudson Scenic Studio is an IATSE-affiliated leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted scenery servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY. An Assistant Technical Designer is responsible for assisting in the technical design process from concept to creation of shop drawings as well as sourcing and ordering based on project needs. Wages are hourly and competitive... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Top Fitness Studio needs Dance Cardio Instructors

Apply directly at www.thetalenthack.com https://www.thetalenthack.com/jobs/dance-cardio-fitness-instructor-new-york?utm_source=broadwayworld&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=305-instructor-bwayworld We are seeking our next badass instructor to teach our wild, high-energy dance cardio classes. No fitness experience required. Looking for smart, creative, and full-the-fuck-out dancers. If you know how to bring the party wherever you are, then this is the job for you. A position as a ((305)... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Talent Manager

We are a strong boutique bi-coastal talent & literary management company based in New York, that truly believes in re-defining what management means every day. After several years of being a duo, we are looking to expand our office and add another manager (not just any manager, but the right one who will gel with us). Seeking someone with leadership qualities and the mindset to be a team player as we work together on every client. This is not a position for someone who wants to be Top Dog. In... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Front Desk Supervisor

The Public Theater is seeking a Front Desk Supervisor who will report to the Director of Operations Administration and provide overall administrative and operational support to the organization's fast-paced Front Desk for both its home location at 425 Lafayette Street and upcoming rehearsal studios at 440 Lafayette Street. Responsibilities: • Supervise team of full-time and part-time Front Desk Attendants • Cover Front Desk duties • Maintain Front Desk Handbook • Lead hiring and trai... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Assistant

Development Assistant Brooklyn Youth Chorus seeks a full-time Development Coordinator to join its development team during a time of significant growth and excitement in the organization's 28-year history. This individual will play a critical role in supporting all development functions and will have the opportunity to gain skills within the organization's growing fundraising department. The Development Assistant is a full-time, non-exempt position, which will report directly to the Director o... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Production Manager

The Public Theater is seeking a positive and outgoing Assistant Production Manager to join our staff! Each Assistant Production Manager reports to a Production Manager and works closely with their PM on assigned projects. All Assistant Production Managers collaborate with staff across production departments, and with each other to maintain shared department resources and work processes. Assistant Production Managers may also provide support and supervision for readings and other events. THE ... (more)

: Manager of Community Partnerships, Public Works

The Public Theater is looking for an experienced Manager of Community Partnerships to join the Public Works program. Public Works, a major program of The Public Theater, aims to restore and build community by connecting people through theater-both performing it and experiencing it-reminding us that we're all in this together. Working with partner organizations in all 5 boroughs, Public Works invites community members to take classes, attend performances, and join in the creation of ambitious... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Development and Communications

Pig Iron is seeking a Director of Development and Communications to join our ambitious and joyful team. In collaboration with Pig Iron's Managing Director, Artistic Directors, and Board, the Director of Development and Communications will work to provide the necessary resources for the continued advancement of the company's artistry and its MFA/Certificate program (offered in partnership with University of the Arts). Responsibilities will include major gift cultivation and solicitation; wri... (more)

: Office Manager & Executive Assistant

POSITION AVAILABLE OFFICE MANAGER & EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT to the General Director Type of Employment: Salaried, non-exempt Reports to: General Director Central Role: Ensure the efficient operation of the office of the General Director OFFICE MANAGER RESPONSIBILITIES: • Assess all inquiries to the General Director, coordinating with and/or delegating to the appropriate individual(s) to determine the proper response and course of action (e.g. for media requests coordinate with the Manager o... (more)

: AUDITIONS: The Importance of Being Earnest

The Importance of Being Earnest, A Trivial Comedy for Serious People is a play by Oscar Wilde. First performed on 14 February 1895 at the St James's Theatre in London, it is a farcical comedy in which the protagonists maintain fictitious personae to escape burdensome social obligations. Working within the social conventions of late Victorian London, the play's major themes are the triviality with which it treats institutions as serious as marriage, and the resulting satire of Victorian ways. It... (more)

Internships: Winter/Spring Internships

The New Group, one of New York's leading Off-Broadway theaters, is proud to offer a rigorous and competitive internship program in order to develop and empower the next wave of exceptional theater professionals. The New Group is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theater. In addition to producing four productions in our 2019/20 season, the organization's New Group/New Works play and musical development program champions or... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Production and Facilities Manager

The Associate Production and Facilities Manager of the Wilma Theater oversees and maintains the Theater's the main building (theater and offices) and their offsite Rehearsal Hall. The primary functions of the APFM are to assist in the weekly operations of the Production Department, manage the physical plant, and oversee the maintenance necessary to ensure safe and efficient operations, providing maintenance as necessary. Specifically, the APFM , in addition to tracking production payroll, sched... (more)

Part Time Jobs: TKTS Patron Services Representative

Patron Services Representatives are the official face of Theatre Development Fund on the TKTS lines at Times Square, South Street Seaport and Lincoln Center. They assist patrons at the booths with all of their questions and are primarily charged with discussing the current theatrical offerings with potential ticket buyers. The goal of a Patron Services Representative is not to "push" or "sell" certain shows or seats, but rather to help our patrons to make informed decisions for themselves and g... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Marketing and Communications

Classification: Full-time Reports to: Managing Director Salary: DOQ The Tony Award-winning Berkeley Repertory Theatre seeks a full-time director of marketing and communications to administer the activities of a full-service in-house agency responsible for an annual audience of 200,000 and revenue exceeding $9 million. This person: Serves as a critical member of the senior management team responsible for realizing the strategic ambitions of the Theatre. Manages a staff including senior m... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Project Manager, Brand Studio

The Brand Studio department of The Public oversees the creation of all visual/graphic assets for the organization, including but not limited to marketing collateral, show artwork, building signage, digital assets, merchandising, stationary, and more. The Brand Studio department is also responsible for maintaining the visual brand standards of the organization as relates to our seasonal and institutional design guidelines. The Public Theater seeks a Project Manager to oversee requests and fu... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Production Manager

Hudson Scenic Studio is one of the most successful providers of custom scenic fabrication, automation and painted drops servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY. The Associate Production Manager reports to the Lead Production Manager and is responsible for managing projects in the production phase with a focus on fabrication and logistics. Also manages auxiliary departments such as trucking... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Production Coordinator

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed ... (more)

Internships: Theatre Management Internships

PAUL A. KAPLAN THEATRE MANAGEMENT PROGRAM WINTER/SPRING 2020 INTERNSHIPS Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to the production of contemporary plays and musicals, invites individuals to apply for Paul A. Kaplan Theatre Management Program winter/spring internships. For nearly 50 years, MTC has been the creative and artistic home for America's most gifted theatrical artists, producing works of the highest quality by American and international playwrig... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

Job Posting: Technical Director, STREB Inc. Date: October 2019 Classification: Full Time, Exempt POSITION SUMMARY The TECHNICAL DIRECTOR is responsible for leading the technical and production management for STREB Inc., which includes the STREB Extreme Action Company, the STREB PopAction School, the España-STREB Trapeze Academy and STREB's Educational and Community Engagement programs on and off-site. Reporting to the Artistic Director, working closely with the Executive Director, and coll... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Teaching Artists: Director/Choreographer & Music Director

TADA!'s Mission and History: TADA! inspires young people from different backgrounds to be creative, learn and think differently through high quality musical theater productions and educational programs. TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training & youth development program for the Resident Youth Ensemble (ages 8-18); musical theater cl... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Costume Shop Manager

The Colorado Shakespeare Festival, a professional theatre company in residence at the University of Colorado Boulder, seeks a highly organized and experienced individual to serve as Costume Shop Manager. This is a part-time position December through April, which becomes full-time and on-site in Boulder May through August. Applications are being accepted now through October 31, 2019. Offsite (part time) : December 1, 2019 - May 11, 2019 Onsite (full time): May 12, 2020 - August 16, 2020 Un... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing Assistant

MPAC seeks a versatile candidate to support its busy Marketing Department as a full-time Marketing Assistant. Overall Summary: The Marketing Assistant plays a vital role as a member of the marketing team. This is a great opportunity for someone with 1-2 years' experience who can work as a team player as well as take on responsibility independently. The ideal candidate will have strong communication and organizational skills, enthusiasm and willingness to learn, and a passion for arts administ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Communications Manager, Joe's Pub

Communications Manager, Joe's Pub The Public Theater is looking for a full time Communications Manager to work in Joe's Pub. The Communications Manager will strategize and execute publicity for 700+ annual performances, artistic programs, institutional efforts, and offsite events. Responsibilities: - Lead and execute publicity strategy for the venue, performances, and related programs and initiatives. - Write and distribute press releases to local, mainstream, niche, and national outle... (more)

: JOB OPPORTUNITIES

JOB OPPORTUNITIES AT AMERICAN DREAM A revolutionary community for retail, dining and unexpected entertainment - Opening Fall 2019 A first of its kind destination, American Dream is approximately 3 million square feet and includes over 450 shops, services and amenities - complemented by over 15 entertainment offerings that appeal to the young and young at heart, including; a 16-story Big Snow Indoor Ski & Snow Park; KidZania; a live Performing Arts Theater; a 300-foot tall Observation Whee... (more)





