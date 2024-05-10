Monty Python's SPAMALOT Comes to Amsterdam's Zonnehuis Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Monty Python's Spamalot will make its triumphant arrival at the Zonnehuis Theatre from May 23rd to May 26th.

Inspired by the cult classic film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," Spamalot transports audiences to the mythical kingdom of Camelot, where King Arthur and his eccentric band of knights embark on a quest for the Holy Grail. Packed with iconic Monty Python humor, outrageous characters, and catchy musical numbers, Spamalot is a rollicking good time from start to finish.

"We are thrilled to bring the legendary comedy of Monty Python to the stage of the Zonnehuis Theatre," says Sara Watts, artistic director and founder of Happily Ever After Productions. "Audiences can expect an evening filled with non-stop laughter, unforgettable songs, and a healthy dose of irreverent humor. Spamalot is the perfect escapade for theatergoers looking for a joyous and entertaining experience."

Directed by Jackie Poplar and featuring a talented cast of performers, Monty Python's Spamalot promises to delight audiences of all ages with its witty humor and infectious charm. From the iconic "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" to the eccentric Knights Who Say Ni, Spamalot is a celebration of the absurdity of life and the power of laughter.

Tickets for Monty Python's Spamalot at the Zonnehuis Theatre are available now and can be purchased online at heaproductions.nl/spamalot.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Sluit je aan bij Team BroadwayWorld

Ben jij een fervent theaterbezoeker? We zijn op zoek naar mensen zoals jij die jouw gedachten en inzichten met onze lezers willen delen. Team BroadwayWorld-leden krijgen toegang tot shows om te recenseren, interviews af te nemen met artiesten en de mogelijkheid om collega-theaterliefhebbers en kunstwerkers te ontmoeten en te netwerken.

Geïnteresseerd? Lees hier meer..