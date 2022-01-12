JanArtsNYC 2022 â€“ Join us the week of January 10

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) is proud to support the return of JanArtsNYC, the annual collection of world-class public performances and innovative industry gatherings taking place virtually, and at various NYC venues, throughout the month of January. The 9th-annual edition of JanArtsNYC, kicking off on January 10 and continuously modified to offer both live and virtual experiences in light of the Omicron variant's current surge in NYC, celebrates the newest work in theater, dance, opera, music and performance. Experiences include: APAP|NYC+ Conference, online only beginning January 10, is the world's premier gathering of the performing arts industry and the annual members conference of the Association of Performing Arts Professionals. This January, performing arts professionals from across North America and around the world gather virtually to explore issues critical to the field, to engage in networking and to conduct business, and to showcase the best and newest of dance, music, and theater performance. Originally scheduled as an in-person conference, APAP will still hold its online conference and transform key in-person events to an online format. International Society for the Performing Arts' (ISPA) Congress "Opportunity of Now," January 11-13, is a hybrid event featuring live and digital programming, where arts leaders from over 50 regions will convene to stop, think, and discuss where we are headed given the past 24 months. Issues of equity, access, wellbeing, and power have never been more present, but what does this mean in this moment of opportunity and challenge for our community? The Joyce Theater at Chelsea Factory, January 11-23, in partnership with the newly opened arts and community center, has selected four dance artists and companies to perform for their inaugural programming, including tap artist Luke Hickey, Bessie Award-winner Kyle Marshall Choreography, multi-hyphenate artist and #QueerTheBallet creator Adriana Pierce, and the cultural emissaries of Calpulli Mexican Dance Company. NYC Winter Jazzfest, January 13-22, known as NYC's preeminent jazz event, enters its 18th annual season with events, performances and a convening, THIS IS A MOVEMENT: TOWARDS LIBERATION, celebrating musical discovery, gender equity, social justice and the continued vitality of the jazz community. Be sure to check out live-streaming, online conversations, panel discussions, artist interviews and more, at JanArtsNYC.org. globalFEST's Tiny Desk meets globalFEST, January 18-20, takes place on NPR Music with 9 bands from around the world and around the corner. globalFEST promotes global and American regional music traditions, creates opportunities for artists, inspires discovery for arts professionals to present artists from diverse cultures, and introduces new music to the public. The Drama League's DirectorFest, January 19-February 5, is a multi-week festival focusing on the art of Contemporary Stage directing -- the only one of its kind in the United States. Highlighting the work of The Drama League's 2021 Directing Fellows, the 2022 festival includes four fully staged productions (one musical and three plays), a reading of a reimagined classic (presented in collaboration with Red Bull Theatre), and a conversation with acclaimed director, writer and showrunner Tony Phelan ("Grey's Anatomy"). PROTOTYPE, January 20-February 20, performing in the HERE Mainstage, presents "The Hang", a ritual celebration of queerness, questions, and the eternity of a moment. Rooted in the jazz tradition and operatic form, it imagines the final hours of the life of Socrates, as he asks his friends to use every moment left to think on virtue. Originally scheduled to run January 7-16, 2022, the remainder of the PROTOTYPE Festival's tenth anniversary season will be postponed to January of 2023. Wavelengths Global Music Conference, January 27, is one of the largest gatherings of world music professionals in North America. This year's annual Wavelengths: Global Music Conference will take place virtually over Zoom. The event will highlight important conversations on urgent issues facing the international music ecosystem, from agents and managers, and presenters to artists to media. To add to the experience, audiences and professionals will be invited to join the online "6th Boro," a virtual place for industry people to gather for social time in between performances, panels, and events hosted on the Nowhere platform. For more information, please visit www.urnowhere.com. Please note the following scheduling changes and alternative programming: National Sawdust's Ferus Festival, originally scheduled for January 15-16, 19, 21-23, will postpone after monitoring the situation and in consultation with the artists. New dates for each artist to be announced soon and all previously reserved tickets will be valid for the new dates. The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival, will no longer be participating in JanArtsNYC 2022 due to the COVID pandemic. However, as part of Under the Radar's On the Road initiative, upcoming presentations include "The Art of Theater" and "With My Own Hands," two monologues by Pascal Rambert at Performance Spaces for the 21st Century in Chatham, N.Y. "An Evening With an Immigrant" is expected be performed at the Oklahoma City Repertory Theater (Jan. 22-23) and at Stanford University (Jan. 29-30). "Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner" is planning a three-week run at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington (Feb. 14-March 6). Another presentation of experimental performance, the monthlong Exponential Festival, will be presented online, on the festival's YouTube channel and Twitch. Please visit JanArtsNYC.org for more information and event updates.