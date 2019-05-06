INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - May 6th - HADESTOWN & FRANKIE AND JOHNNY Top Growth!

Frankie and Johnny takes the top play spot in it's first partial week of performances!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Hadestown (13.58%), Tootsie The Musical (12.53%), Ain't Too Proud (12.14%), Oklahoma! (8.66%) and Beetlejuice (8.06%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Frankie and Johnny (12.56%), What The Constitution Means to Me (8.55%), Burn This(7.56%), Hillary and Clinton (6.89%) and Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus (6.22%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (5.27%), The Music Man (2.75%), Jagged Little Pill (2.59%), Moulin Rouge (0.98%) and .

BWW Tweet of the Week

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Beetlejuice (+1,847), Hadestown (+1,045), Come From Away (+761), The Cher Show(+683) and Aladdin (+614).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-261), Book of Mormon (-200), Chicago (2), 2nd Stage (9) and Frankie and Johnny (17).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Mean Girls (+868), Cursed Child (+808), Beetlejuice (+795), King Kong (+710) and Frozen (+697).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hadestown (+1,317), Hamilton (+854), Be More Chill (+640), Beetlejuice (+499) and Dear Evan Hansen (+450).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-189), Beautiful (-12), The Music Man (3), King Lear (7) and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (7).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hadestown (+6,387), Beetlejuice (+2,810), Be More Chill (+2,329), Aladdin (+1,368) and Jagged Little Pill (+1,271).

The shows with the least growth were 2nd Stage (7), The Music Man (12), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (16), Hillary and Clinton (30) and Beautiful (45).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 100 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Hadestown

Top Play - Frankie and Johnny











Related Articles

Industry Classifieds