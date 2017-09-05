Hottest Articles on BWW 8/29/2017 - 9/5/2017
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 9/1 - MY FAIR LADY, PIPPIN, and More!
by BWW Special - September 01, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature My Fair Lady, Pippin, and More!
Breaking News: Betsy Wolfe, Alexander Gemignani and Margaret Colin Join CAROUSEL on Broadway; Cast & Theatre Announced!
by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2017
Producers Scott Rudin and Roy Furman announced today that Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic musical Carousel, directed by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O'Brien and choreographed by Justin Peck, will play the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) when it makes its return to Broadway next spring in one of the most deeply anticipated productions of the new season.
Broadway Vet and Acclaimed Actress Novella Nelson Dies at 77
by BWW News Desk - September 02, 2017
BroadwayWorld has learned that acclaimed actress and Broadway vet Novella Nelson died on Friday, September 1st at the age of 77.
Ben Platt's Standby to Play Scheduled Weekly Performances in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
by BWW News Desk - September 02, 2017
Michael Lee Brown, current Dear Evan Hansen standby, will now be on for Ben Platt as Evan in Wednesday and Saturday matinees through November 11. Ben Platt will play all performances the week leading up to his exit on November 19.
VIDEO: Goodbye My Gypsy Lovers! Kiss GREAT COMET One Last Time in 360
by BWW News Desk - September 03, 2017
The New York Times' newest Daily 360 video bids farewell to NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. Join the fray as the camera takes you inside 'The Abduction' below!
Tupac Broadway Musical HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME Gets Second Life; Kenny Leon Hopes for National Tour
by BWW News Desk - August 31, 2017
According to The New York Times, the unique musical is getting a second chance at Atlanta's True Colors Theater Company, co-founded by 'Holler' director Kenny Leon in 2002.
VIDEO: Lillias White and Keala Settle Join Jessie Mueller for Powerhouse 'Natural Woman'
by Stage Tube - August 30, 2017
Watch below as original Beautiful star Jessie Mueller is joined by Lillias White and Keala Settle for a powerhouse trio of 'Natural Woman.'
Just In! Adele Reportedly in Talks for New OLIVER! Film
by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2017
According to The Sun, pop star Adele is in talks to play Nancy in an upcoming new film adaptation of the hit musical, OLIVER!
Jessie Mueller Joins Tom Hanks & More in Steven Spielberg's THE POST
by BWW News Desk - August 30, 2017
Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING STORY) is set to make her feature film debut in Steven Spielberg's THE POST. The actress will join fellow Broadway alum Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Carrie Coon, Sarah Paulson, Tracy Letts in the project.
Hurricane Harvey Update- How You Can Help Houston-Area Theatres
by BWW News Desk - August 31, 2017
Hurricane Harvey has battered Texas, and the damage is immense. Flooding in the Houston area has left many theatres underwater, with enormous recovery projects already underway.
THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL to Strike in a City Near You on Tour Next Fall
by BWW News Desk - August 29, 2017
Producers, Theatreworks USA, Martian Entertainment, Greg Schaffert Productions and Lang Entertainment Group have partnered with The Road Company (trc.nyc) to bring Drama Desk Nominated Best Musical, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical around the country beginning fall of 2018.
Photo Flash: First Look At Tom Hiddleston In Kenneth Branagh's HAMLET
by BWW News Desk - September 02, 2017
Kenneth Branagh's theatre company has joined forces with RADA for a co-production of HAMLET, to support the transformation of RADA's Chenies Street site in London, further developing the Academy as a world leader in dramatic arts training. Tom Hiddleston stars.
Photo Flash: First Look At FOLLIES At The National Theatre!
by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2017
1971, New York. There's a party on the stage of the Weissman Theatre. Tomorrow the iconic building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves. See production pictures!
Samantha Massell, Christian Michael Camporin, Sean MacLaughlin, Lori Wilner and More to Star in Goodspeed's Reworked RAGS; Cast Announced!
by BWW News Desk - August 31, 2017
Join Rebecca and David Hershkowitz as they journey to a 'brand new world' in Goodspeed's reinvented Rags. Original creators Charles Strouse and Stephen Schwartz have teamed up with David Thompson, who has adapted Joseph Stein's book, to rework this timely and inspiring piece.
BEAUTIFUL Announces New North American Tour Cast and Dates for 2017-18 Season
by BWW News Desk - August 31, 2017
Producers Paul Blake and Sony/ATV Music Publishing have announced the National Tour of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning hit musical Beautiful- The Carole King Musical will welcome Sarah Bockel (Carole King), Andrew Brewer (Gerry Goffin), Sarah Goeke (Cynthia Weil) and Jacob Heimer (Barry Mann) beginning September 12 in Fort Worth, TX.
BWW Morning Brief September 1st, 2017: Public Works' AS YOU LIKE IT Opens, BEAUTIFUL Announces New Tour Cast, and More!
by Danielle Ashley - September 01, 2017
Good morning and happy Friday, BroadwayWorld! Today's big news: Public Works' AS YOU LIKE IT Opens, BEAUTIFUL Announces New Tour Cast, and More!
HAMILTON's Jordan Fisher Set for New Season of DANCING WITH THE STARS?
by BWW News Desk - September 01, 2017
Dance pro Lindsay Arnold will team with former Disney star Jordan Fisher for the upcoming 25th season of DANCING WITH THE STARS.
BWW TV: Get A First Look at Marriott Theatre's HONEYMOON IN VEGAS
by BroadwayWorld TV - August 29, 2017
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production of HONEYMOON IN VEGAS now on stage at the Mariott Theatre in Chicago!
Make Way, Make Way! MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Joins ELSIE FEST 2017 Lineup
by BWW News Desk - August 30, 2017
Auli'i Cravalho, the voice of Disney's Moana, is set to perform as a special guest at Elsie Fest on Sunday, October 8 at Central Park's SummerStage in New York City.
BWW Interview: Carley Stenson On Playing Fantine In LES MISERABLES
by Marianka Swain - August 30, 2017
Carley Stenson's work includes Hollyoaks, Shrek: The Musical, Legally Blonde, Spamalot and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. She's currently starring as Fantine in Les Miserables at the Queen's Theatre in the West End.