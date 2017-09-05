Hottest Articles on BWW 8/29/2017 - 9/5/2017

2) Breaking News: Betsy Wolfe, Alexander Gemignani and Margaret Colin Join CAROUSEL on Broadway; Cast & Theatre Announced!

by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2017 Producers Scott Rudin and Roy Furman announced today that Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic musical Carousel, directed by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O'Brien and choreographed by Justin Peck, will play the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) when it makes its return to Broadway next spring in one of the most deeply anticipated productions of the new season. (more...)