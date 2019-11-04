Hostos Center Presents Havana Jam

The Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture presents Havana Jam honoring the 500th Anniversary of the Founding of Havana with bassist / violinist / composer Yunior Terry leading his septet Son de Altura featuring vocalist David Oquendo and special guests - Cuban song stylist Gema, Charanga flutist Eddy Zervigón, of Orquesta Broadway, and classical pianist Adonis González, on Friday, November 15, 7:30 PM in the Repertory Theater at Hostos Community College, 450 Grand Concourse at 149th Street in the Bronx. The concert is the closing event of "LA HABANA 500: A New York Salute to a Timeless City," a series of events (Nov. 12 through 15), including seminars and walking tours presented by three CUNY Colleges - Hostos Community College, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and The City College of New York- in collaboration with the School of Visual Arts.

"We are going to celebrate Havana's 500 years with a mosaic of musical traditions that will take the audience on a journey through time," says Yunior Terry. "Havana has been a city of inspiration for countless artists throughout history, and deserves a musical program that captures the glorious past and the sounds of today. From 1519, when Havana was founded, many cultural exchanges - from Indigenous, Spanish, African, Haitian, Chinese, other European, to American - have contributed to crystalizing the sounds of Cuba."



Terry continues, "I will be performing with my band Son de Altura, a project that pays tribute to the vast legacy of popular Cuban dance music. Among the all-star line-up of the band is the esteemed vocalist David Oquendo, renowned for his collaborations with some of the legends of Cuban music including Elena Burke and Chico O'Farrill. In addition, we will feature three guest artists who will represent historically significant Cuban musical genres."



"Classical music is very important to our culture which is why we are having the great Cuban classical pianist Adonis González perform Ignacio Cervantes (1847 - 1905), Cuba's leading composer of the 19th century, as well as Ernesto Lecuona (1895-1963), who combined classical influences with folk elements, much like Gershwin."



"Stunning contemporary vocalist, Gema Corredera, will be performing a selection of Boleros from the 1920's through to today, paying tribute to the Cuban tradition of Trovadores and the songs of love."



"Also joining Son de Altura in our tribute to popular Cuban dance music like Danzón, Son, and Cha Cha Cha, will be Eddy Zervigón, one of the greatest living Charanga flutists in the world today. Since his arrival in New York City in 1962, Zervigón has been the leader of the legendary Charanga Orquesta Broadway, and we are honored to have him join our program.



"It is going to be a wonderful concert and an important way to honor the longevity of Havana on its 500th anniversary."



