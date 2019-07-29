HADESTOWN Eliminates Rush Tickets

HADESTOWN is launching a new ticket policy. Starting tomorrow, July 30, rush seats will be sold via Lucky Seat Digital Lottery. Standing room policy remains the same.

RUSH TICKETS:

Beginning Tuesday, July 30, rush tickets will no longer be available at the box office. All rush seats will be sold online through the Lucky Seat DIGITAL LOTTERY for $42.50 tickets.

www.luckyseat.com/shows/hadestown-newyork

STANDING-ROOM TICKETS:

For sold-out performances, a limited number of $39 standing-room tickets will be available at the box office starting at 12pm for matinees and 5pm for evening performances. Standing-room tickets can be purchased with cash or debit/credit cards. Limit of 1 ticket per person.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.



Celebrated singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell and visionary director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) have transformed Mitchell's acclaimed concept album into a genre-defying new work that blends modern American folk music with vintage New Orleans jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

