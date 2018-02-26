Great Internships to Start Your Career in the Theatre in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 2/26

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 2/22/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings ona cting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Audition: OPEN-CASTING CALL FOR CELEBRITY SKIN CARE LINE

OPEN-CALL CASTING FOR DANCERS OF ALL AGES 18+ AND EXPERIENCE! SEEKING TRAINED, NON-UNION, MALE / FEMALE DANCERS OF ALL VARIETIES (TRAINED IN MODERN, JAZZ, BALLET, HIP-HOP, HOUSE, CLASSIC BALLET, IMPROVISATIONAL FREESTYLE) FOR A DIGITAL BRANDED CONTENT PIECE FOR A CELBRITY SKIN CARE LINE WITH CHOREOGRAPHER MEGAN LAWSON. BRING HEADSHOTAND RESUME. PLEASE WHERE ALL BLACK - NO LOGOS - WOMEN PLEASE BRING HEELS. AUDITION TIME: WEDNESDAY,FEBRUARY 21ST @ 11AM LOCATION: HIGHLINE STAGES, 440 WEST 1... (more)

Internships: Hartford Stage Apprenticeships

Hartford Stage is seeking apprentices for the 2018/2019 season. Apprenticeships are available in the following departments: Arts Administration; Artistic; Company Management; Costumes; Development; Education; Electrics; Marketing/Communications; Production Management; Properties; Sound and Video and Technical/Scenic Arts. Most apprenticeships run September 2018 - May 2019. Housing, parking and weekly stipend provided. For details about each position visit www.hartfordstage.org. To apply, send ... (more)

Internships: Summer Internships

Virginia Rep is located in the heart of the Arts District in downtown Richmond surrounded by galleries, restaurants, music, theatre, and craft breweries. We operate four venues, produce over 17 main stage shows, and tour over 15 educational shows to schools throughout Virginia and beyond. Providing opportunities for young theatre artists is important to our mission. Considered crucial members of the staff, Virginia Rep interns are entrusted with a great deal of responsibility. Internships ... (more)

Internships: Season Internships

Each year Virginia Rep welcomes a class of seasonal interns from September through May. These internships are designed for recent graduates looking to gain full-time professional experience in their field. Interns apply for a specific position, but opportunities exists to gain exposure to all facets of theatre. We encourage camaraderie among interns and help organize social and educational outings. Artistic and Stage Management Carpentry Education Electrics / Crew Marketing Scenery and P... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Luxury Event Company For Kids

LUXURY KIDS EVENT COMPANY SEEKS EXPERIENCED ACTORS WITH IMPROVISATION SKILLS FOR BIRTHDAY PARTIES. We are looking for some amazing Actors, Improvisers, Comedians, etc. to join us in creating once-in-a-lifetime birthday extravaganzas for kids. You will be required to play a host of characters and/or roles depending on the party. Must like/be comfortable with children and have a roll-with-the-punches attitude. We are looking for people who are team players who are positive, upbeat, and dependable.... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Executive Director Needed

Seeking results-oriented leader to energetically lead professional theatre. Reports to Board of Directors, works with artistic director, the education director, technical director and marketing director, to produce major mainstage shows annually as well as youth productions, educational programming and other events Works with board of directors for design and implementation of all fundraising; works with internal staff on development and production activities; marketing and communication plan... (more)

Internships: Millbrook Playhouse Internships

Theatre Internship Program provides engaging and educational experiences with a number of unique benefits: - Interns will interact with staff and artists regularly - Hands on experience - Work among young professionals & veterans in the field - Networking opportunities with fellow interns, staff and directors. - Designer and teaching opportunities for those interested. Interns should be currently, or recently enrolled in college or be interested in taking the first step towards a caree... (more)

Temp Jobs: Millbrook Playhouse Summer Staff

Millbrook Playhouse, a professional summer theatre located in central Pennsylvania, is looking for a summer Costume Designer, Set Designer, Lighting Designer, Prop Master and Sound Designer as well as Company Manager, Technical Director, Stage Managers, Asst. Stage Managers, Asst. Costume Designer, Wardrobe Supervisor/builder, Carpenters, and Box Office to serve as staff in there 2018 summer season. Millbrook Playhouse offers a unique opportunity for up and coming designers and theatre techni... (more)

Internships: Gloucester Stage Company Apprenticeship Program

What is The Apprentice Program? The apprenticeship program is populated by up to eight recent college graduates who are beginning their professional theater careers. This unique program offers creative ownership, further education, networking, and real world experience each year with the added support of residence and stipend support. Each apprentice has their own specialty, ranging from directing to set construction. Designed to be an optimal experience for recent college graduates, we build ... (more)

Internships: McCarter Theatre Center Internships

The McCarter internship program is designed to empower tomorrow's theater professionals to develop in their chosen field. By incorporating our interns into the work of McCarter in a deep, vital, and mutually beneficial way, we help to foster thriving, passionate colleagues in the theater community. These internships are fulltime, full-season commitments. All McCarter interns receive a weekly stipend of $125, and free shared housing is available. McCarter's commitment to fostering and promo... (more)

Internships: Theatrical Fellowship Program

"I can point to my time at Playwrights Horizons as the critical step in my career as a playwright, artistically and professionally." - Sarah DeLappe, Literary Fellow 2012-2013, Playwright: The Wolves (2017 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama) The Playwrights Horizons Theatrical Fellowship Program offers excellent practical experience in training for a career in the arts and affords an opportunity to learn from some of the top professionals in the American theater. Fellowships are offered in: -... (more)

Internships: Summer Internships

Premiere Stages' summer internships are full-time, seasonal positions. The program provides intense on-the-job training, weekly educational seminars, and field trips to New York City. These internships are for individuals who desire practical experience in the real world, and for those who are willing to fully commit their time and energy to the program. Requirements Candidates must have completed at least one year of college. Interns are encouraged to bring their vehicles with them when po... (more)

Internships: Apprentice Corps

The Apprentice Corps is one of the four separate creative youth development programs within the New 42nd Street Youth Corps. Apprentices take on a wide variety of responsibilities within the daily operations of The New 42nd Street and its projects. In addition to providing hands-on involvement in the business of running a nonprofit performing arts organization, these paid employment opportunities also include weekly seminars and workshops on such topics as professionalism, interview skills and r... (more)

Internships: Paul A. Kaplan Theatre Management Program

IN 2016, MTC'S INTERNSHIP PROGRAM WAS NAMED ONE OF THE BEST IN THE COUNTRY BY BACKSTAGE MAGAZINE - THE ONLY NEW YORK THEATRE TO MAKE THE LIST! The Paul A. Kaplan Theatre Management Program is a paid intensive internship that provides college students and early-career professionals a unique opportunity to learn about producing not-for-profit theatre both on and off-Broadway. Our program is designed to be a springboard to full-time employment. To that end, interns are assigned projects and resp... (more)

Internships: Apprentice Training Program

APPRENTICE TRAINING PROGRAM ABOUT OLNEY THEATRE CENTER Located just north of Washington, DC in Montgomery County, Maryland, Olney Theatre is an award-winning regional institution with a 80 year history. OTC is one of two companies in the country to operate under a Council of Stock Theaters (COST) contract with Actors' Equity Association-but we have evolved far beyond our summer-stock beginnings. The OTC campus now boasts two proscenium stages, a black-box laboratory, an outdoor stage, and a... (more)

Internships: Woodward Internship Program

ABOUT THE PROGRAM Westport Country Playhouse is home to one of the nation's preeminent theater internship programs. The training of emerging professionals in the theater has formed a vital part of our mission since 1941. While on campus, interns work directly with senior staff and gain crucial on-the-job experience in a vibrant and innovative theater. The Playhouse offers internships in both production and theater administration. Applicants must have completed at least two years of a bac... (more)

Internships: Arts Leadership Training Program

About the Program: Become an arts leader today by gaining practical experience in a supportive nonprofit environment. Through Marin Theatre Company's Arts Leadership Training Program, you'll not only enhance your skills, but also put them to use as an integral member of our team. With connections to theaters in the Bay Area and beyond, MTC is the perfect place to start your career! The Arts Leadership Training Program is designed for anyone who is transitioning from college to a career path ... (more)

Internships: Administrative Internships & Student Volunteers

Goodspeed Musicals' Administrative Internship & Student Volunteer Program is a training ground for aspiring theatre professionals that welcomes qualified applicants from colleges and universities across the country. Administrative Interns and Student Volunteers receive unparalleled experiential learning and networking opportunities, complimentary tickets to Goodspeed productions and productions at other theatres across the state, college credit* through an academic institution, regular seminars ... (more)

Internships: Apprentice Program

The Lake Dillon Theatre Company Apprentice Program provides opportunities for young theatre professionals to fast track their careers with on-the-job training in their field of interest. The program bridges the gap between the educational world and the professional world by providing real work experience and credits that help build resumes and skills. Apprentices team up with professionals who serve as mentors and support them during their time at LDTC. - Lake Dillon Theatre Apprentices earn ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Associate, Institutional Giving

The Development Associate, Institutional Giving provides support for senior leadership in managing all aspects of the organization's fundraising, but focuses primarily on grant writing and the identification, cultivation, and stewardship of all corporate, foundation, and government grant prospects. Key responsibilities include the following: - Draft all corporate, foundation and government grant proposals, gift acknowledgements, reports, and work with supervisors to create finished proposa... (more)

Internships: Apprenticeships

Studio Theatre is now accepting applications for our 2018-2019 Apprenticeship Program! Studio Theatre's apprenticeships provide on-the-job training for early-career artists and administrators at one of the country's most exciting and well-respected midsized theatres. This 50-week program introduces motivated young professionals to the rigors and rewards of working at a fast-paced theatre in Washington DC's rich and extensive theatre community. The priority deadline for Artistic and Produc... (more)

Internships: Fellowship Program

Berkeley Repertory Theatre offers an 11.5-month fellowship program for serious-minded, highly motivated individuals who are ready to embark upon a professional theatre career. Fellows are directly exposed to the Theatre's daily operations and given the opportunity to learn alongside an accomplished company of artists, administrators, guest directors, and designers. While at Berkeley Rep, fellows are encouraged to fulfill as many career-building goals and objectives as possible, gaining both p... (more)

Temp Jobs: Stage Manager Needed for Hollywood Fringe Fest Scholarship Winner!

I am looking for a stage manager for my one act play THE GODDESSES GUIDE: ADURA FOR THE WOMEN OF AFRICAN DIASPORA. I am the playwright, director, and producer and am looking for someone interested in working on a play that celebrates women, serves undeserved audiences, and explores the topic of African/black culture in a unique manner. Stage managers of all backgrounds/ethnicities are welcome! The stage manager will need experience running a light board and sound cues. People with lighting de... (more)

Music Production: Music Production/Backing Tracks/Musical Notation Services

Needing backing tracks for your musical/play/production? I can help you. Previous clients include Hattiloo Theater, San Francisco State University, Memphis Black Arts Alliance, National Civil Rights Museum, et. al. Prices negotiable with a quick turnaround. ... (more)

Accompanists: Musical Director Available

I have over 30 years in the music industry. I have served as MD/Accompanist for a number of plays, including Aida, Dreamgirls, Once on This Island, Selma, et. al. I am a good sight-reader and I can arrange and function as Musical Director. Price negotiable. I am able to travel. Also, I am a 2018 BroadwayWorld Regional Award recipient for "Best Musical Director - Dreamgirls." Needing help? I am able to help you. Thanks for your consideration. ... (more)

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles