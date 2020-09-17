George Salazar, Nikki M. James & More Will Lead Urban Stages' THE SILVERFISH Reading

The cast will also include Holly Davis and Kate Wetherhead.

Throughout the month of September, Urban Stages' Play Fest & Fundraiser will bring virtual staged readings directly to you as well as post-show interviews conducted by Craig Horsley and special extended interviews by Sue Matsuki. On September 23 (7pm) and September 27 (7pm) Urban Stages will present The Silverfish, by Megan Loughran and directed by Jennifer Werner.

The reading will feature: Holly Davis (Kinky Boots). Nikki M. James (Tony Award Les Miserables, Mormon). George Salazar. (Broadway's Be More Chill). Kate Wetherhead.

Register here.

In THE SILVERFISH, Beth and Brandon are young and in love and they have no money. They're living in Brooklyn pursuing careers they are passionate about. Which is another way of saying they have no money. When they're suddenly thrown a Godawful, expensive curveball, they combine their desperation with their underutilized talents and come up with a plan. It might not be a plan that "good people" would go for, but when you're young and in love and desperate and poor, the word "good" can mean a lot of things.

Urban Stages has developed into a bigger and more diverse organization since our beginnings in 1984 under the direction of founding and current Artistic Director, Frances Hill. We began as a producing organization dedicated to developing and producing new plays relevant to the multi-cultural nature of our contemporary world. Today, we continue that commitment while establishing an extensive Outreach Program found through the New York Public Library and school system throughout the five boroughs. Our Outreach Program offers often underserved communities free, professional quality theatre and Arts in Education opportunities. Please contact Lori Ann Laster, Program Director for more information. In 2001, Urban Stages acquired a charming theatre at 259 West 30th Street with 75 seats, two rehearsal rooms, workshop, and storage facilities. Our theatre space is extremely versatile, with the ability to play as an intimate black box and is easily transformed with occasionally elaborate multi-level sets. We are thrilled to report that the majority of our patrons rave about our comfortable our seating is and our exceptional sightlines. Urban Stages recently completed the third year of Urban Stages Summer Theatre Camp Program (ages 11 to 14).

