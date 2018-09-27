Full Line-Up Announced for Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction; 59 Tables, 84 Stars & More!

The heart of NYC's theatre district will be filled with Broadway stars, fans and unmissable theatrical treasures this Sunday, September 30, 2018, for the 32nd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

With 59 tables of memorabilia and opportunities to get autographs from and take pictures with 84 stars, the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will take place from 10 am to 7 pm in Shubert Alley, and along West 44th and West 45th Streets.

This year's event includes 210 live and silent auction lots, which are available for early bidding at broadwaycares.org until 4 pm Friday, September 28. At Sunday's event, silent auction items will be open for bidding every half hour beginning at 10 am. At 5 pm, join in the excitement of the live auction in Shubert Alley. Among the lots up for bid are:

-VIP house seats and backstage meet-and-greets with the stars of your favorite shows, including Aladdin, Anastasia, The Band's Visit, The Book of Mormon, The Cher Show, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hamilton, Kinky Boots, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, Once on This Island, Pretty Woman, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Torch Song.

-Priceless walk-on roles in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Chicago, Frozen, Kinky Boots, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, Pretty Women and Waitress.

-Opening night tickets to this season's most-anticipated Broadway shows, including American Son, Beetlejuice, Be More Chill, Burn This, The Cher Show, Choir Boy, The Ferryman, Ink, King Kong, Kiss Me Kate, The Lifespan of a Fact, Network, The Prom, Tootsie, Torch Song and True West.

-Unforgettable experiences, such as a private lunch with the legendary Chita Rivera, sitting with the band during Come From Away, watching The Play That Goes Wrong backstage with the stage manager, an appearance on Seth Rudetsky's wildly popular show on SiriusXM, VIP seats to The Boss' final Friday performance of Springsteen on Broadway, and getting "greenified" by Wicked's makeup artists.

Among the unique memorabilia available in the silent auction are:

-Posters, Playbills, props and photos signed by Laura Benanti, Matt Bomer, Wayne Brady, Matthew Broderick, Michael Cera, Barbara Cook, Gavin Creel, Danny DeVito, Chris Evans, Harvey Fierstein, Sutton Foster, Andrew Garfield, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman, Jeremy Jordan, Carole King, Nathan Lane, Bob Mackie, Kirstin Maldonado, Lindsay Mendez, Bette Midler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Helen Mirren, Bebe Neuwirth, Chazz Palminteri, Jim Parsons, Bernadette Peters, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Diana Rigg, Chita Rivera, Mark Ruffalo, Lea Salonga, Amy Schumer, Tony Shalhoub, Stephen Sondheim, Barbra Streisand and more.

-Musical phrases handwritten and signed by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty from Anastasia and Once on This Island; Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez from the Academy Award-winning animated film Coco; Sara Bareilles from Waitress; David Hein and Irene Sankoff from Come From Away; Jerry Herman from Hello, Dolly!; John Kander and Fred Ebb from Kiss of the Spider Woman; Cyndi Lauper from Kinky Boots; Steve Martin and Edie Brickell from Bright Star; Alan Menken from Aladdin and The Little Mermaid; Tim Minchin from Matilda The Musical; Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Ben Platt from Dear Evan Hansen; Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik from Spring Awakening; Stephen Schwartz from Wicked and Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman from Hairspray.

-Unique historical treasures from the original productions of Can-Can, The Music Man, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Pajama Game, The Sound of Music, The Visit, Waiting in the Wings and more.

-Playbills, posters, CDs and other memorabilia signed by the companies of Angels in America, The Book of Mormon, The Boys in the Band, A Bronx Tale, Carousel, Children of a Lesser God, Gettin' the Band Back Together, Head Over Heels, Lobby Hero, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, Once on This Island, Hello, Dolly!, The Parisian Woman, Pretty Woman, SpongeBob SquarePants, Springsteen on Broadway, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Waitress and more.

Audience favorite and star of stage and screen Bryan Batt will return as host of the live auction, joined by esteemed auctioneer Nick Nicholson. The silent auction will be hosted by the always-engaging Jen Cody and Michael Goddard.

Expand your coveted collection of theatrical memorabilia at the more than 50 tables at this year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction. The shows that will have tables are Aladdin, Anastasia, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hamilton, Head Over Heels, Kinky Boots, The Lion King, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, NEWSical The Musical, The Phantom of the Opera, Pretty Woman, School of Rock - The Musical, Sweeney Todd, Waitress and Wicked, with a special "Curtain Call" table featuring items from recently closed shows.

In addition to the shows, there will be tables representing Actors' Equity Association, The Actors Fund, The Actors' Temple, Araca Merchandising, ATPAM, #BeltTheVote voter registration, Broadway Green Alliance, The Broadway League, Broadway Makers Alliance, Broadway Serves, Casting Society of America, Creative Goods, Dancers Over 40, Dramatists Guild, Educational Theatre Association, Encore Merchandising, Jujamcyn Theaters, Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs, Marquee Merchandise's The Broadway Store, Michael Crawford International Fan Association, New York State Theatre Education Association, Paper Mill Playhouse, The PATH Fund's Rockers on Broadway, The Public Theater, Rachael's Bears, Reel Time Video Production, R.Evolución Latina, Justin "Squigs" Robertson, Roundabout Theatre Company, Second Stage Theater, Serino Coyne, Sing for Hope, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, Stage Managers' Association, Sweet Hospitality Group, Telecharge, TDF, Theatre World Awards, Triton Gallery and United Scenic Artists Local 829. Tony Award winner Tyne Daly will host her own table and items from the Broadway Cares online store also will be available.

Start your planning today for next Sunday's #BroadwayFlea with our map of the full 32nd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction. Much more information to come throughout the week. https://t.co/IMyZUNnRhT pic.twitter.com/Lsw9ojoPgy - Broadway Cares (@BCEFA) September 22, 2018

More than 80 Broadway and Off-Broadway stars are scheduled to appear at the Autograph Table and Photo Booth. Each hour, beginning at 10 am, a new lineup of theatre royalty will fill the deck of Junior's restaurant, next to Shubert Alley at West 45th Street. Fans can get autographs or take photos with their favorite stars in exchange for a donation to Broadway Cares.

New additions to the Autograph Table and Photo Booth are Anastasia's Christy Altomare, The Band's Visit's John Cariani, The Cher Show's Micaela Diamond and Teal Wicks, Once on This Island's Alex Newell and The Nap's Ben Schnetzer.

They join the previously announced lineup of Zach Adkins, Jelani Alladin, Eric Anderson, Brooks Ashmanskas, Major Attaway, Dylan Baker, Erich Bergen, Phoenix Best, Alexandra Billings, John Bolton, Alex Boniello, Anthony Boyle, Dave Thomas Brown, Danny Burstein, Kevin Chamberlin, John Ellison Conlee, Amanda Jane Cooper, Ben Crawford, Ariana DeBose, Ali Ewoldt, Drew Gehling, Bradley Gibson, Gideon Glick, Tamyra Gray, Jason Butler Harner, Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson, Greg Hildreth, Arielle Jacobs, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Adam Kantor, Isabel Keating, Hailey Kilgore, Caitlin Kinnunen, Jeremy Kushnier, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Lexi Lawson, Beth Leavel, Telly Leung, Storm Lever, Caissie Levy, Eric Lochtefeld, Taylor Louderman, Katie Lowes, Alex Mandell, Cheech Manohar, Poppy Miller, Eric William Morris, Abby Mueller, Patti Murin, Bebe Neuwirth, John O'Hurley, Laura Osnes, Ashley Park, Jamie Parker, Christiani Pitts, Isaac Powell, Jelani Remy, John Riddle, Chita Rivera, Nicolette Robinson, Will Roland, George Salazar, Angie L. Schworer, Kyle Selig, Adam Shapiro, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Ethan Slater, Cody Jamison Strand, L. Steven Taylor, Paul Thornley, Alysha Umphress, Max von Essen, Jessica Vosk, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Tony Yazbeck and Rick Younger.

The Autograph Table and Photo Booth will be hosted by Jim Caruso, host of Jim Caruso's Cast Party at Birdland, and Ben Cameron, seasoned Broadway performer and host of Broadway Sessions at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

For the schedule of their appearance times, go to broadwaycares.org. Special guests are subject to change.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction's Selfie Stage on West 45th Street will have special guests ready to pose for your perfect social media posts. This year's guests are scheduled to be Joshua Burrage, Nick DeJesus, Ben Fankhauser, Alyssa Fox, Aisha Jackson, Taylor Iman Jones, Kara Lindsay, Lesli Margherita and Olivia Puckett. The Selfie Stage celebrates and raises awareness about the incredible efforts of Broadway Cares' student fundraisers. Look for the hourly schedule at facebook.com/bcefa and instagram.com/bcefa.

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record breaking $1,023,309. Since 1987, the 31 editions of the event have raised $13.6 million.

The 32nd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is sponsored by The New York Times and United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.

