Exclusive: Get An In-Depth Look at SPONGEBOB on Broadway With All New Photos!
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive inside look at SPONGEBOB on Broadway with all new never before seen photos of the set, full company, and more! Check out the photos below!
SpongeBob SquarePants, now playing at the Palace Theatre, features an original pop and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of Grammy® Award-winning songwriters. Led and conceived by visionary director Tina Landau and a Tony Award®-winning design team, the production brings the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality. SpongeBob SquarePants features a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.
The stakes are higher than ever as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.
The SpongeBob SquarePants cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star and Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton.
Photos by Joan Marcus
Danny Skinner, Ethan Slater, Lilli Cooper
Part of the Set for SpongeBob on Broadway
Gary the Snail
Stephanie Hsu and Wesley Taylor
Stephanie Hsu and Wesley Taylor
Stephanie Hsu and Wesley Taylor
Danny Skinner, Gavin Lee, Ethan Slater
The Ensemble of SpongeBob Broadway
Wesley Taylor and Company
The Opening Sequence of SpongeBob on Broadway
The Company of SpongeBob on Broadway
Lilli Cooper and Company
Jai'len Josey and Brian Ray Norris
Stephanie Hsu, Wesley Taylor, Julie McBride
The Company of SpongeBob on Broadway
Gavin Lee and Company
The Company of SpongeBob on Broadway
Danny Skinner and Company
Lilli Cooper, Ethan Slater, Danny Skinner
Danny Skinner, Ethan Slater, and Company
Ethan Slater, Jai'len Josey, and Brian Ray Norris
Jai'len Josey and Brian Ray Norris
Wesley Taylor and Company
Wesley Taylor and Company
Danny Skinner and Ethan Slater
Kelvin Moon Loh and Company
The Company of SpongeBob Broadway
Stephanie Hsu and Wesley Taylor
Danny Skinner and Company
Stephanie Hsu and Wesley Taylor
Gavin Lee and Company