Exclusive: Get An In-Depth Look at SPONGEBOB on Broadway With All New Photos!

Jun. 19, 2018  

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive inside look at SPONGEBOB on Broadway with all new never before seen photos of the set, full company, and more! Check out the photos below!

SpongeBob SquarePants, now playing at the Palace Theatre, features an original pop and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of Grammy® Award-winning songwriters. Led and conceived by visionary director Tina Landau and a Tony Award®-winning design team, the production brings the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality. SpongeBob SquarePants features a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.

The stakes are higher than ever as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

The SpongeBob SquarePants cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star and Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton.

Photos by Joan Marcus

Gavin Lee

Lilli Cooper

Lilli Cooper

Danny Skinner

Danny Skinner

Jai'len Josey

Jai'len Josey

Danny Skinner, Ethan Slater, Lilli Cooper

Part of the Set for SpongeBob on Broadway

Gary the Snail

Abby C. Smith

Abby C. Smith

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu and Wesley Taylor

Stephanie Hsu and Wesley Taylor

Stephanie Hsu and Wesley Taylor

Wesley Taylor

Gavin Lee

Danny Skinner, Gavin Lee, Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater, Lilli Cooper

Kyle Matthew Hamilton

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater

The Ensemble of SpongeBob Broadway

Ethan Slater

Wesley Taylor and Company

Ethan Slater

The Opening Sequence of SpongeBob on Broadway

The Company of SpongeBob on Broadway

Lilli Cooper and Company

Jai'len Josey and Brian Ray Norris

Gavin Lee

Stephanie Hsu, Wesley Taylor, Julie McBride

Ethan Slater, Gavin Lee

Kelvin Moon Loh

Brian Ray Norris

Lilli Cooper

The Company of SpongeBob on Broadway

Gavin Lee and Company

Lilli Cooper and Ethan Slater

Lilli Cooper and Ethan Slater

The Company of SpongeBob on Broadway

Danny Skinner and Company

Lilli Cooper, Ethan Slater, Danny Skinner

Danny Skinner, Ethan Slater, and Company

Ethan Slater, Jai'len Josey, and Brian Ray Norris

Jai'len Josey and Brian Ray Norris

Wesley Taylor and Company

Wesley Taylor and Company

Danny Skinner and Ethan Slater

Kelvin Moon Loh and Company

The Company of SpongeBob Broadway

Stephanie Hsu and Wesley Taylor

Lilli Cooper

Danny Skinner and Company

Brian Ray Norris

Lilli Cooper

Stephanie Hsu and Wesley Taylor

Gavin Lee and Company

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater

Brian Ray Norris, Ethan Slater, Gaelen Gilliland

