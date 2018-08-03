Development/Marketing Intern at Transport Group, Assistant Producer, Technical Director, More in BWW Classifieds 8/3

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 8/2/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings ona cting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Job: Technical Director

Cape May Stage, the premiere South Jersey Equity theatre that inspires audiences, the community, and performers is seeking a Technical Director (TD). The TD ensures overall facility and production needs are met including load-in, construction, strike, purchasing, repairs, special events (both on- and off-site), general technical support, and shop maintenance (which includes the scene, electrical, costume, etc.). Qualifications: • A Bachelor's degree in Theater with a specialty in Technical T... (more)

Internships: Artistic/Arts Management/Editorial Interns

Applications for internships are accepted on a rolling basis and must be received by the following deadlines: April 1 for all summer internships July 20 for all fall internships December 1 for all spring internships We currently have openings for an Artistic Intern, Arts Management Intern, and Editorial Intern. Each position carries a commitment of 3 to 6 months, with a minimum of 20 hours per week. Interns receive a monthly transportation stipend to cover their travel expenses, and sch... (more)

Internships: Casting Interns

Binder Casting is offering a full-time fall internship. We are seeking intelligent, hard-working, and organized self-starters with a passion for the entertainment industry. This internship provides a unique opportunity to learn about casting at a full-service office while working on theatrical, commercial, and film projects. For more information on what we do please visit www.bindercasting.com. Intern Responsibilities can include: answering phones, copying and scanning, sorting/opening mail ... (more)

Internships: New York Speech Coaching Intern

The New York Speech Coaching Internship Program is an opportunity for aspiring speech coaches and those interested in learning about the field to receive training from experienced instructors, observe sessions with clients, and assist New York Speech Coaching's administrative and educational staff in day-to-day operations. Participants of the program will receive constructive feedback regarding their progress through observations and discussions with NYSC staff. Interns will interact with othe... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Babysitters, $20-25/hr for Last Minute or Part-Time Jobs with SmartSitting!

Would you love to get paid for building couch forts, spending your days in the sunshine, singing, dancing, playing games, and inspiring some super fun and amazing kids? We're looking for experienced individuals looking for regular work schedules with a pay rate of $20-$25/hour and a minimum of $500/week for many upcoming after-school positions. Individuals with degrees in early childhood, elementary education, child psychology, nursing, sociology, theater, arts education, and more are enco... (more)

Internships: Producing/Casting Intern

To Work With: Producer Hunter Arnold, Producing Associate Kayla Greenspan and Casting Directors Stephanie Yankwitt and Margaret Dunn Responsibilities Include: Managing investor and company data, research projects, copy editing/proofreading, script coverage and more. As well, this intern will assist with initial phases of casting including list making, breakdowns, and day to day casting administration work. The Producing/Casting Intern must have strong verbal and written communication skills, ... (more)

Internships: Development/ Marketing Intern

Transport Group, the award-winning off-Broadway theatre company, is currently seeking a Development/ Marketing intern to join our team this fall. This individual will work closely with the Executive Director and development team to help with marketing, development and administrative needs. While consistently producing ambitious work celebrated by critics and audiences alike, Transport Group is a run by a small but might team of four full-time individuals. This boutique-style operation provi... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Managerial - Custom Shoe Design

LaDuca Shoes The first. The original. The only Managerial Position Available: Custom Shoe Department Position available immediately. Hours - Part time/Full time - Negotiable For over 20 years LaDuca Shoes has set the standard in the industry for character dance shoes; having been knighted "the Gucci of Dance Shoes" by the NY Times. It is more than a job, it is a commitment to excellence. For consideration, please send your resume and cover letter to - brian.mccarty@laducashoes.com... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Managerial - Custom Shoe Design

LaDuca Shoes The first. The original. The only Managerial Position Available: Custom Shoe Department Position available immediately. Hours - Part time/Full time - Negotiable For over 20 years LaDuca Shoes has set the standard in the industry for character dance shoes; having been knighted "the Gucci of Dance Shoes" by the NY Times. It is more than a job, it is a commitment to excellence. For consideration, please send your resume and cover letter to - brian.mccarty@laducashoes.com... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

The Shed, the first multi-arts center designed to commission, produce, and present all types of performing arts, visual arts, and popular culture, is seeking an experienced Technical Director to provide support for all productions. For a full job description, list of qualifications, and to apply visit https://theshed.org/careers ... (more)

Internships: Student Intern

The New York Vocal Coaching Internship Program is an opportunity for aspiring vocal coaches and those interested in learning about the field to receive training from experienced instructors, observe sessions with clients, and assist New York Vocal Coachings administrative and educational staff in day-to-day operations. Participants of the program will receive constructive feedback regarding their progress through observations and discussions with NYVC staff. Interns will interact with other par... (more)

Theatres: SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque 2018 Tour Auditions!

We are holding an open call audition for SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque 2018 Tour! When: Tuesday, July 24, 2018! Where: Z ROOM TEMPE 1835 E University Dr Unit 7 Tempe, Arizona 85281 Time: 10 AM sharp! (Please do not be late) Age Requirement: 18+ Only What to bring: -Headshot -Performance resume What to wear: - Comfortable dance shoes We cant wait to meet you all! XO SuicideGirls... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer

We are delighted that Mercury Musical Developments (MMD) and Musical Theatre Network (MTN) have been awarded further funding from the Cameron Mackintosh Foundation to support five placements as part of The Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer Scheme over 2018-2021. Through this scheme emerging professional musical theatre composers are paired with a venue, and given the opportunity to be involved in a range of work which could include underscoring plays, setting text to music or working on de... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Education & Community Outreach

Summary Statement: Bay Street Theater (BST) seeks a Director of Education & Community Outreach. This full-time salaried position reports to the Artistic Director and works to advance Bay Street Theater's educational programming, engagement in the East End community, and partnerships with local businesses/organizations. The position requires a comprehensive approach to engaging audiences of all ages and inspiring a love of theater and the arts in community youth. Ideal candidates should hav... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing Associate

Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) in Lowell, MA, seeks a Marketing Associate to assist with the creation and execution of marketing, communications and engagement campaigns designed to drive demand for the theatre's seven-play season, which focuses on the development of new works. Responsibilities: • Manage print and media campaigns, including the development, execution and distribution of collateral materials (print, email and digital media) • Write, edit and schedule content for a variet... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Production Manager/Technical Director

The Fort Worth Community Arts Center is seeking an experienced candidate to fill the Production Manager/Technical Director position. This position reports to the Arts Center Director and will oversee and coordinate production and technical needs for all events in the Scott and Sanders theaters and oversee function spaces within the Arts Center and serve as site manager during events. The Production Manager will have demonstrated skills in communication, advance planning, creating and exe... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Institutional Support Manager

Working in close collaboration with the Director of Institutional Advancement and other departments at Theatre for a New Audience, the Institutional Support Manager significantly supports and impacts the Theatre's annual fundraising efforts. The Theatre seeks a well-organized individual with three to five years grant writing and grants management experience, office and administrative experience, excellent communication skills, and a strong commitment to theatre. Responsibilities include: ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development & Communications Director

New Jersey Theatre Alliance in Morristown, NJ, is seeking a Development & Communications Director. This is a full-time professional position working closely with staff and Board of Trustees, and is supervised and evaluated by the Executive Director. About New Jersey Theatre Alliance New Jersey Theatre Alliance is the first statewide organization for professional, producing, not-for-profit theatre companies, and is a leader in developing model programs that support the professional theatres ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development and Events Manager

Theatre Aspen, a professional 200 seat, summer theatre in Colorado that presents 3 mainstage productions each summer season, featuring a professional apprentice program, and a robust year-round education program for students 5-18, and is rapidly expanding its programming imprint. We are seeking a Development and Events Manager, who will work on a range of tasks to support our efforts to raise $2M annually. Position summary: The successful candidate will have 3+ years' experience in dev... (more)

Dance Instruction / Classes: SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque 2018 Tour Auditions!

We are holding an open call audition for SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque 2018 Tour! When: Thursday, August 2, 2018! Where: SUICIDEGIRLS HEADQUARTERS 5927 Franklin Ave STE B Los Angeles, CA (cross street Tamarind) Time: 10 AM sharp! (Please do not be late) Age Requirement: 18+ Only What to bring: -Headshot -Performance resume What to wear: - Comfortable dance shoes We cant wait to meet you all! XO SuicideGirls... (more)

Theatres: SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque 2018 Tour Auditions!

We are holding an open call audition for SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque 2018 Tour! When: Thursday, August 2, 2018! Where: SUICIDEGIRLS HEADQUARTERS 5927 Franklin Ave STE B Los Angeles, CA (cross street Tamarind) Time: 10 AM sharp! (Please do not be late) Age Requirement: 18+ Only What to bring: -Headshot -Performance resume What to wear: - Comfortable dance shoes We cant wait to meet you all! XO SuicideGirls... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Costume Shop Manager

Orlando Repertory Theatre, a professional theatre for young audiences and families, is seeking a full time Costume Shop Manager. Basic Purpose and Objective of the Role: The Costume Shop Manager is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Costume Shop for Orlando Repertory Theatre including, but is not limited to: managing the execution of costume designs for all productions, department budgeting, costume shop personnel, and maintaining the costume inventory. To serve as a positive r... (more)

Internships: Laura Stanczyk Productions & Brick Wall Theatrical LLC. - FALL CASTING INTERNSHIP

Laura Stanczyk Productions & Brick Wall Theatrical LLC. is seeking energetic, hard-working, highly organized students for full-time (5 or 4 days a week), and part time (3 days a week) Casting Internships. We can only consider Students (both full and part time) for this position, and are happy to arrange for school credit. Position starts on Monday, August 13th, 2018, and goes through till the end of December. Current and past casting projects include The Secret Garden Broadway Revival, Littl... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Immediate Opening - Technical Director/Production Manager Position

Seeking Technical Director/Production Manager Position Red House Arts Center seeks a highly organized, energetic individual to fill the full time position of Technical Director/Production Manager. The ideal candidate would possess skills in technical direction, carpentry, rigging, painting, props, administration, scheduling, and budgeting.The position will oversee and develop a technical staff of 1 full-time, 1 part time, and additional hourly staff. Individual will ensure all technical eleme... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Scheduler/ Assistant to the Director of Artistic Administration

Job Title: Scheduler/ Assistant to the Director of Artistic Administration Reports to: Director of Production Works Closely with: Director of Artistic Administration, Company Manager, Stage Management, Music and Artistic Staff About Sarasota Opera Sarasota Opera, which owns its 1926 historic theater that was renovated in 2008, produces four operas in repertory from January to March, in addition to one opera and a Youth Opera production in the fall. Additionally, throughout... (more)







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You