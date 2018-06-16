Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 6/16/2018

Emmy and Peabody Award-winning host Stephen Colbert of CBS's THE LATE SHOW will join CBS MORNING SHOW co-host John Dickersonand an all-star cast of Broadway royalty on the stage of the Rose Theatre at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 18, 2018, as the international youth charity Covenant House presents its Beacon of Hope Award to Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winner Audra McDonald, and honors long-time supporters, Broadway veteran Capathia Jenkins and Take-Two Interactive, at the 2018 A Night of Broadway Stars gala concert.



