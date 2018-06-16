Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 6/16/2018
Go Behind the Scenes at The Muny's Jerome Robbins' BROADWAY Tomorrow - 6/16/2018
On Saturday, June 16, Rob McClure will be taking over the BroadwayWorld Instagram account and taking you behind the scenes of The Muny's production of Jerome Robbins' Broadway! Be sure to follow along all day to see everything he has in store!
ALLISON VOLK Premieres Dark Rom-Com ‘DEANY BEAN IS DEAD’ at Dances With Films - 6/16/2018
Melanie Haynes Gets Awkward in “ANTIQUITIES” Premiering at Dances With Films - 6/16/2018
Single Rider, a New Musical by All Female Writing Team, Gets World Premiere Off-Broadway - 6/17/2018
Playwrights Horizons Extends DANCE NATION Through 6/17 - 6/17/2018
Playwrights Horizons (Tim Sanford, Artistic Director; Leslie Marcus, Managing Director) has announced a second extension for their acclaimed world premiere production of DANCE NATION, the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winning new play by Obie Award winner Clare Barron (You Got Older, I'll Never Love Again). Directed and choreographed by Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans (Caught, D Deb Debbie Deborah, A Beautiful Day in November…, [Porto]), the play is the fifth production of the theater company's 2017/2018 Season.
FUNIKIJAM PREMIERES NEW FAMILY MUSICAL: FUNIKIJAM’S MUSIC GARDEN! - 6/17/2018
Nyle Lynn Stands Her Ground with Vincent Pastore in ‘THE KIDS MENU’ at SOHO Int'l Film Festival - 6/17/2018
Broadway Stars Join Covenant House in Honoring Audra McDonald - 6/18/2018
Emmy and Peabody Award-winning host Stephen Colbert of CBS's THE LATE SHOW will join CBS MORNING SHOW co-host John Dickersonand an all-star cast of Broadway royalty on the stage of the Rose Theatre at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 18, 2018, as the international youth charity Covenant House presents its Beacon of Hope Award to Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winner Audra McDonald, and honors long-time supporters, Broadway veteran Capathia Jenkins and Take-Two Interactive, at the 2018 A Night of Broadway Stars gala concert.
Merle Dandridge to Return to ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 6/18/2018
The producers of Broadway's Once On This Island announced today that Merle Dandridge will return to the Tony Nominated production for a limited time from June 18 - August 19. Current cast member Tamyra Gray will return as Papa Ge on August 20.
THE CHER SHOW's Broadway Engagement Tickets Go Onsale to the Public Today - 6/18/2018
Tickets for the Broadway production of the new musical The Cher Show are on sale exclusively for American Express Card Members. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, June 6 at 10am EST through Wednesday, June 13 at 9:59am EST by visiting www.Ticketmaster.com or calling 877-250-2929.
Phylicia Rashad Helms Jen Silverman's THE ROOMMATE at Steppenwolf - 6/21/2018
Steppenwolf Theatre Company announced today acclaimed director, actor, singer and 2017 Steppenwolf Women in the Arts honoree Phylicia Rashad will direct Steppenwolf's Chicago premiere production of The Roommate, a comedy by Jen Silverman.
Tickets on Sale Now for the World Premiere of Bad Ass Beauty: The Rock Opera as Part of the 2018 New York Musical Festival - 6/21/2018
Beth Leavel Joins DUETS With The Write Teachers(s) Volume 6 - 6/22/2018
Beth Leavel has joined the cast of DUETS with thewriteteachers.com Volume 6 on June 22 at Feinstein's/54 Below.
Lippa's UNBREAKABLE to Make World Premiere in San Francisco - 6/22/2018
Following the international success of I Am Harvey Milk, the acclaimed and celebrated composer and lyricist Andrew Lippa returns to San Francisco's Nourse Theater with another world premiere of an entirely new work: Unbreakable.
GOOD MORNING NEW YORK: A New Musical about broadcast news in development - 6/22/2018