Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 10/28/2017

St. Ann's Warehouse, building upon its rich history of partnerships with the UK's most exciting theaters and theater artists, is proud to join forces with the National Theatre and Headlong for the first time to present the American Premiere of Duncan Macmillan's People, Places & Things, a National Theatre / Headlong co-production, directed by Jeremy Herrin, which was one of last season's must-see shows on the West End. Denise Gough will reprise her Olivier Award-winning role as an actress whose life has spun recklessly out of control because of her addiction to alcohol and drugs. The National Theatre, Headlong and St. Ann's Warehouse present the production in association with Bryan Singer Productions October 19 - November 19, as part of St. Ann's 2017-18 season.



