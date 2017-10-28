Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 10/28/2017
Kelli O'Hara Headlines 2017 Gala at Axelrod Performing Arts Center - 10/28/2017
The Axelrod Performing Arts Center (APAC) will host six-time Tony nominee and winner Kelli O'Hara for its annual gala on Saturday evening, October 28, 2017.
Robbie Rozelle Returns to 54 Below in SONGS FROM INSIDE MY LOCKER - 10/28/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents return of Robbie Rozelle in 'Songs From Inside My Locker,' back by popular demand on October 28, 2017 at 9:30pm.
WHAT WE'RE UP AGAINST Begins at WP Theater - 10/28/2017
WP Theater, by special arrangement with Segal NYC Productions, announces the complete cast of the Off-Broadway premiere of What We're Up Against, written by Pulitzer Prize nominee Theresa Rebeck (Mauritius, Seminar, NBC's Smash ), directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Dry Land, Empathitrax).
Theresa Rebeck Workshops New Musical at Texas State - 10/28/2017
Award-winning writers Theresa Rebeck and Geoffrey Nauffts will both workshop new musicals at Texas State University as part of the Harrison/Bowman New Works Commission.
Dress Up for Halloween at Off-Broadway's ENDANGERED! - 10/28/2017
ENDANGERED! is baaaaack, and it's alive!! What's scarier than Halloween? Being locked in the zoo alone during a Super Storm, with endangered animals from around the world! Pandas & Cheetahs & Croc's, oh my!
Rubin-Vega & Hewitt Bring TWO TALES OF TERROR to Theatre Row - 10/28/2017
Acclaimed actors and Tony Award nominees Daphne Rubin-Vega and Tom Hewitt celebrate the 'twisted' works of Aaron Mark in TWO TALES OF TERROR at the Beckett Theatre at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street), presented by All For One Theater (AFO) as a Halloween offering.
Rameau's SYMPATHY Makes American Premiere with Victory Hall Opera - 10/28/2017
Victory Hall Opera will present the American Premiere of Jean-Philippe Rameau's Sympathy (1751, original title: Acante et Céphise ou La Sympathie), performed in French with English supertitles at The Haven, 112 Market Street, Charlottesville VA, 22902.
RTE lyric fm Brodcasts Wexford Festival Opera's MEDEA - 10/28/2017
Wexford Festival Opera will once again join forces with RTE lyric fm, its National Media Partner, to bring Wexford to an estimated 20 million listeners via the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), as the three mainstage evening operas from WFO 2017 are broadcast in Ireland and across the world.
Denise Gough Returns in PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS at St. Ann's Warehouse - 10/29/2017
St. Ann's Warehouse, building upon its rich history of partnerships with the UK's most exciting theaters and theater artists, is proud to join forces with the National Theatre and Headlong for the first time to present the American Premiere of Duncan Macmillan's People, Places & Things, a National Theatre / Headlong co-production, directed by Jeremy Herrin, which was one of last season's must-see shows on the West End. Denise Gough will reprise her Olivier Award-winning role as an actress whose life has spun recklessly out of control because of her addiction to alcohol and drugs. The National Theatre, Headlong and St. Ann's Warehouse present the production in association with Bryan Singer Productions October 19 - November 19, as part of St. Ann's 2017-18 season.
Julie Taymor, Christopher Jackson Celebrate LION KING's 20th Anniversary with 92Y Chat - 10/29/2017
92nd Street Y has announced that Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor will be featured in a conversation with original cast member Christopher Jackson to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Disney's The Lion King on Broadway.
Andrea Burns Stars in BORN YESTERDAY at Maltz Jupiter Theatre - 10/29/2017
What would you do if the gorgeous blonde you discovered ended up being a lot smarter than you gave her credit for?
Daphne Rubin-Vega and More Join Kenyon Phillips for Halloween UNISEX SALON at Joe's Pub - 10/29/2017
Kenyon Phillips, known for his inventive blend of orchestral rock, surrealist theater and interactive cabaret, will be haunting Joe's Pub for an all-new Halloween installment of Unisex Salon with Kenyon Phillips on October 29, 2017.
BIG APPLE CIRCUS Returns with Death-Defying Acrobatics & More - 10/29/2017
BIG APPLE CIRCUS returns to its home at Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park this Friday, October 27. Opening night for the historic 40th Season is set for Sunday, October 29. BroadwayWorld has photos from the death-defying show below!
Transylvanian Twin Sisters' WICKED CLONE Bites Into St. Luke's THeater - 10/29/2017
Grammy Award winning artists Mihaela and Gabriela Modorcea (Indiggo Twins) identical twin sisters born in Transylvania, present the open-ended run of their new cinematic musical WICKED CLONE or HOW TO DEAL WITH THE EVIL, at St. Luke's Theater (308 West 46th Street).
Music of Jerry Garcia Heads Off-Broadway in RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD - 10/29/2017
MWM Live (formerly Relevant Theatricals), the company that brought you the Tony Award-winning Million Dollar Quartet, is proud to announce RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD, a new musical featuring music & lyrics by Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter, set to open this fall at Greenwich Village's Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane).
David Harrower's KNIVES IN HENS Makes NYC Debut at 59E59 - 10/29/2017
59E59 Theaters will present the NYC premiere of KNIVES IN HENS, written by David Harrower and directed by Paul Takacs. Produced by The Shop, KNIVES IN HENS begins performances on Thursday, October 19 for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 12. Press Opening is Sunday, October 29 at 3:30 PM.
KNIVES IN HENS Opens Off-Broadway - 10/29/2017
Due to scheduling conflicts with a film project, Alvin Keith is unable to play the role of Gilbert Horn in David Harrower's KNIVES IN HENS as previously announced.
Robert Galinsky Stars in 'THE BENCH' Off-Broadway - 10/29/2017
The Bench stars Robert Galinsky and marks the New York directorial debut of Jay O. Sanders. It began its limited run at the Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street) on October 15 and will initially run Sunday evening at 7pm through December 17, 2017. The show will celebrate its press opening on Sunday, October 29, and BroadwayWorld has a first look at Galinsky onstage below!
Crocetto & Nelson Open George London Foundation Season at The Morgan - 10/29/2017
Two of opera's rising young American stars open the 2017-18 concert season of The George London Foundation for Singers with a duo recital on Sunday, October 29, 2017, at 4:00 pm.
Mozart's LUCIO SILLA to Grace La Monnaie Stage This Autumn - 10/29/2017
If the decision to inaugurate the renovated theatre with a creation is quite a symbolic gesture for our house, the choice of the next production is also of emblematic importance. Thirty-two years after the legendary production of Patrice Ch reau, Lucio Silla finds its way to La Monnaie's stage again.
Regina Opera Presents GOTTA SING! Concert at Our Lady of Perpetual Help - 10/29/2017
Brooklyn's Regina Opera Company will present 'Gotta Sing!' on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 3 PM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help auditorium, Brooklyn (5902 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, between 59th and 60th Streets).
THE 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY Honors Playwright Marsha Norman - 10/30/2017
Today, The 24 Hour Plays announced that Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Marsha Norman will be honored at The 17th Annual The 24 Hour Plays On Broadway, as part of the organization's partnership with The Lilly Awards.
SDC Foundation Hosts First Annual Awards Ceremony at The Green Room 42 - 10/30/2017
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, announces its first annual 'SDC Foundation Awards: A Celebration of Excellence in Directing and Choreography.'
Today, The 24 Hour Plays announced the first round of participants for this year's production on Monday, October 30th, at 8:00pm at the American Airlines Theatre in Times Square.
Murney, Roland & More Set for MONSTERSONGS Concert - 10/30/2017
The Cutting Room has announced a live concert performance of Monstersongs on Monday, October 30 to celebrate Broadway Records' release of the original graphic novel rock album.
Bruce Willis Producing New Billy the Kid Play MUST Off-Broadway - 10/30/2017
Bruce Willis (Moonlighting, Die Hard, Misery on Broadway) and The Burgess Group have announced the limited engagement Off-Broadway run of MUST, a compelling new play about Billy the Kid and Pat Garret written by Charles Cissel and directed by Gabriel Vega Weissman, October 30th - November 19th at The Theater at St. Clements (423 W 46th St).
ON YOU FEET!'s Mauricio Martinez Honored at Leukemia Fundraiser - 10/30/2017
The Jane Elissa Extravaganza: An Intimate Evening with Broadway and Daytime Stars will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Manhattan's Marriott Marquis Hotel. The event benefits the Jane Elissa Endowment Fund for Leukemia/Lymphoma Research, as well as Cancer research, Broadway Cares, and other charitable causes.
Broadway's Lloyd, Cordero, Espinosa & More Sing 'Love Letter to Houston' - 10/30/2017
On Monday, October 30, 2017, Broadway elite, favorites, and newcomers will gather at the Highline Ballroom for one night of unforgettable performances benefiting the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
More favorites of stage and screen have joined the star-studded line-up for the 17th-Annual 24 Hour Plays on Broadway.
Kennedy, Silverman and More BLAME CANADA! at 54 Below - 10/30/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Blame Canada! It's Canada's 150th, so let's celebrate. From Come From Away to Ride The Cyclone, Canadian musicals are making their mark in New York and around the world.
DVR Alert: LATIN HISTORY's John Geguizamo Visits Tonight's LATE NIGHT on NBC - 10/30/2017
2017 VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS Foster Kids Benefit - 10/30/2017
Your Kids, Our Kids presents the 3rd Annual VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS: Stars For Foster Kids, an event that brings together the very best performers from the American stage and screen to raise awareness about the plight of kids in foster care, particularly those aged 13 and older who are in danger of aging out of the foster care system alone.
VIDEO: First Look - Tony Winner Denis O'Hare Portrays Edgar Allan Poe in PBS Biopic Tonight - 10/30/2017
Written and directed by Eric Stange (The War That Made America, American Experience: Murder at Harvard), the new documentary American Masters Edgar Allan POE: BURIED ALIVE-draws on the rich palette of Poe's evocative imagery and sharply drawn plots to tell the real story of the notorious author.
TORCH SONG's Fierstein and Urie Appear on THEATER TALK - 10/30/2017
Guests this week are Fierstein, Urie and the show's director, Moises Kaufman, discussing with THEATER TALK co-hosts Susan Haskins and Michael Musto the impact of the original plays, and their work on the current revival.
Howard Crabtree'S WHEN PIGS FLY Lands Off-Broadway - 10/30/2017
Producer Joshua Goodman is tickled pink to announce the return of Howard Crabtree'S WHEN PIGS FLY, conceived by Howard Crabtree and Mark Waldrop, book and lyrics by Mark Waldrop, music by Dick Gallagher, directed by Mark Waldrop, choreographed by Tony Award-nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn) and costumes by legendary nine-time Emmy Award-winner Bob Mackie (“The Carol Burnett Show”).
Richard Nelson's ILLYRIA Premieres at The Public Theater - 10/30/2017
The Public Theater announced complete casting today for Illyria, written and directed by Richard Nelson, part of The Public's Astor Anniversary Season at their landmark downtown home on Lafayette Street, celebrating 50 years of new work at 425 Lafayette Street and the 50th Anniversary of HAIR.
Revenge Comedy F*CK M*RRY K*LL Makes World Premiere Off-Broadway - 10/30/2017
Less Than Rent Theatre announced today their upcoming world premiere production of F*CK M*RRY K*LL (FMK), a Jacobean revenge comedy set in suburban Connecticut, written by James Presson and directed by Sash Bischoff.
World Premiere Reading of "PARANORMATIVE" at the Kraine Theater - 10/30/2017
ILLYRIA Opens at The Public Theater - 10/30/2017
The Public Theater's Illyria, written and directed by Richard Nelson. Illyria runs through Sunday, December 10, with an official press opening on Monday, October 30. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
Stars Sing 'Lullaby of Broadway' in North Shore's 42ND STREET - 10/31/2017
The glamour, spectacle and fashion of 1930s Broadway comes to Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) as a chorus girl from a small town aspires to find love and success on the Great White Way in the Tony Award-winning 42ND STREET, tapping across the NSMT main stage from October 31 to November 12, 2017.
STUFFED Opens Off-Broadway - 10/31/2017
Nikki Blonsky will depart the cast of Stuffed at The Westside Theatre. Due to an illness during a crucial stretch leading up to previews, Blonsky was not able to get sufficient rehearsal time and, as a result, she and the show's creative team have mutually decided to part ways.
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Performs on THE VIEW - 10/31/2017
BWW has learned that on Tuesday, Oct. 31, the cast of Broadway's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will perform on ABC's THE VIEW.
THE SPYGLASS SEVEN Features the Ghost of Edgar Allan Poe on Halloween Night - 10/31/2017
Edgar Allan Poe is coming to Off-Broadway this Halloween night in a new play about the nineteenth-century writer's life, loves and literary legacy.
All-Female Soccer Play THE WOLVES Scores at Lincoln Center - 11/1/2017
Lincoln Center Theater has announced that it will bring the critically-acclaimed, Drama Desk and Obie award-winning production of THE WOLVES, a new play by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Lila Neugebauer, to the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater this fall.
2017 Career Transition for Dancers Jubilee Honors Inaba, Zeta-Jones & Fairchild - 11/1/2017
The Actors Fund announced today that they will honor dancer, choreographer and television dance competition judge Carrie Ann Inaba, Academy and Tony Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, and New York City Ballet principal dancer Robert Fairchild at The Actors Fund's Career Transition For Dancers Jubilee Gala on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 6 pm at the New York Marriott Marquis (1535 Broadway).
FPA Stages First New York Revival of SHADOWLANDS - 11/1/2017
Fellowship for Performing Arts announced today they will return to New York for their third season with the first New York revival of William Nicholson's award-winning play SHADOWLANDS.
VALOR, AGRAVIO Y MUJER Launches Repertorio Espanol's 50th Season - 11/1/2017
Repertorio Espa ol -- one of Off-Broadway's longest-running, continuous theaters, and the only company that presents Spanish-language/English-translated plays in NYC -- will kick-off its 50th season with the U.S. premiere of a 375-old-play by the 17th-century Spanish playwright Ana Caro, VALOR, AGRAVIO Y MUJER (Courage, Betrayal, and a Woman Scorned).
The Public's MOBILE UNIT Returns with THE WINTER'S TALE - 11/1/2017
Continuing its commitment to bringing free Shakespeare to the community and strengthening audience engagement with the arts, The Public Theater will mount its MOBILE UNIT again this fall with a free three-week tour to the five boroughs of Shakespeare's THE WINTER'S TALE, directed by Lee Sunday Evans.
PUFFS Presents Reading of 'DUDE, WHERE'S MY FANTASTIC BEAST?' - 11/1/2017
PUFFS or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic - which recently celebrated its one-year anniversary as a hit Off Broadway - will hold its 'November Fan Appreciation Night' on Wednesday, November 1 at 8:00 PM. The evening will feature a special reading of a new play by Matt Cox in the Puffs family, 'Dude, Where's My Fantastic Beast or; 30 Short Films About Magical New York in 1926 When a Puff Came for a Quick Visit and the Disaster that Followed...Film 1 of 5.'
Mark St. Germain's Adaptation of John Updike's HAMLET Prequel Gets Reading in Orlando - 11/2/2017
Orlando Shakespeare Theater (Orlando Shakes) in Partnership with UCF continues to expand its mission to bring thought-provoking new theatrical works to Central Florida through a commission with playwright Mark St. Germain to write an adaptation of John Updike's bestselling novel, Gertrude and Claudius.
Steven Pasquale Stars in JUNK at Lincoln Center Theater - 11/2/2017
Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Ito Aghayere, Phillip James Brannon, Tony Carlin, Caroline Hewitt, Rick Holmes, Ted Koch, Teresa Avia Lim, Danny Mastrogiorgio, Nate Miller, Ethan Phillips, Matthew Rauch, Matthew Saldivar, Michael Siberry, Miriam Silverman, Joey Slotnick, and Henry Stram will join Steven Pasquale to comprise the cast of its upcoming production of Junk, a new play by Ayad Akhtar, directed by Doug Hughes.
Pinkham, Soo & Stanley-Led OF THEE I SING Set for MasterVoices in 2017-18 - 11/2/2017
MasterVoices - dedicated to the art of musical storytelling and celebrating the power of the human voice - announces its 2017-18 season.
MasterVoices Brings Starry OF THEE I SING to Carnegie Hall - 11/2/2017
MasterVoices announces additional casting for its season opening presentation of George and Ira Gershwin's Of Thee I Sing on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Tony Award nominee Den e Benton (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) joins the cast as Mary Turner, replacing Phillipa Soo, who regretfully can no longer participate due to scheduling conflicts.
MasterVoices Presents Starry OF THEE I SING at Carnegie Hall - 11/2/2017
CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca, Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper (The Life) and Tony nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) join MasterVoices' production of the Gershwins' Of Thee I Sing on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.
RIGHT BEFORE I GO. Slates NYC Show for Suicide Awareness - 11/2/2017
Producers R. Erin Craig, La Vie Productions, Amy Blavin, The Diane Orley Mental Wellness Institute, Jane Dubin, and One Company announced today that prolific television writer and producer Stan Zimmerman's Right Before I Go. will make its New York City premiere with a benefit performance on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Town Hall (123 W 43rd Street).
Eve Plumb Featured in 'TARA TREMENDOUS' Musical in Concert in Alabama - 11/2/2017
Wonkybot Studios has announced that stage, film and television veteran Eve Plumb has joined the cast of Stewart St John's Tara Tremendous The Musical Concert!
Wonkybot Studios has announced that broadway, film and television star Maxwell Caulfield (Grease 2, Dynasty, The Colbys) has joined the cast of Stewart St John's Tara Tremendous The Musical Concert in the one-night family-friendly show that will perform at the Anniston Performing Arts Center in Anniston, Alabama.
Playwright Joshua Harmon & More Help The MacDowell Colony Fund Young Artists - 11/2/2017
MacDowell Colony Fellows Starlee Kine (journalist - in residence 2007, 2016), Anna Sperber (Dancer/Chroreographer - in residence 2017), Joshua Harmon (Playwright - in residence 2011, 2016), and Eli Arbor (Composer - in residence 2017) celebrate MacDowell's new New York event space, new branding, upcoming website relaunch, and aim to raise funds for young artists in the city.
Jocelyn Bioh's 'SCHOOL GIRLS' Begins at MCC Theater - 11/2/2017
MCC Theater today announced the complete cast and creative team for the second show of its 2017-18 season: the World Premiere of School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, written by 2017-18 Tow Playwright-in-Residence Jocelyn Bioh, and directed by Tony Winner Rebecca Taichman.
Theatre de la Ville Brings Albert Camus' STATE OF SIEGE to BAM - 11/2/2017
BAM presents Albert Camus' rarely-staged but increasingly relevant political allegory State of Siege in a production that Le Monde called 'beautifully staged and well thought, bending towards tragic grotesque,' directed by Emmanuel Demarcy-Mota, artistic director of Th tre de la Ville, Paris.
SOLSTICE PARTY Plays A.R.T./New York Theatres - 11/2/2017
Live Source Theatre Group presents the world premiere of SOLSTICE PARTY!, written by Susan Soon He Stanton and directed by Tyler Mercer. SOLSTICE PARTY! runs from November 2 - 19, 2017 in a limited engagement at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres.
SOLSTICE PARTY! Begins at A.R.T./New York Theatres - 11/2/2017
Live Source Theatre Group presents the world premiere of SOLSTICE PARTY!, written by Susan Soon He Stanton and directed by Tyler Mercer. SOLSTICE PARTY! runs from November 2 - 19, 2017 in a limited engagement at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres, located at 502 West 53rd Street between 10th and 11th Avenues in New York City. Previews begin November 2 for a November 4 opening. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the cast below!
FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY Opens Off-Broadway - 11/2/2017
Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Phoebe and Gunther are back! Lynn Shore Entertainment, Theater Mogul and McSmith Family Entertainment present FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, the unauthorized parody of the hit TV show by the creators of Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical and 90210! The Musical. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
Tectonic's UNCOMMON SENSE Opens Tonight Off-Broadway - 11/2/2017
Previews begin tonight (Wednesday, October 25) for the New York Premiere of Uncommon Sense, a new play inspired by true stories of people living on the autism spectrum, written by Anushka Paris-Carter and Andy Paris, and directed by Andy Paris.
PBS's Great Performances Presents Broadway's Noel Coward'S PRESENT LAUGHTER - 11/3/2017
This fall, PBS brings viewers broadcast premieres of Broadway's best every Friday night, beginning October 20 with a Great Performances special, SHE LOVES ME, starring Laura Benanti, Zachery Levi, Jane Krakowski and Gavin Creel. On October 27, LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER's FALSETTOS, set amidst the emerging AIDS crisis, takes an alternately comic and poignant look at a modern family.
Broadway's Lea Salonga Releases New Album of Traditional Filipino Songs - 11/3/2017
Her powerful emotional ties and artful interpretation shine on Bahaghari ( Rainbow ; release: November 3, 2017, via Naxos Distribution), GLP Music's latest release chronicling the traditional songs of the island nation.
Four Original Songs Featured on OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE Soundtrack; Out Today - 11/3/2017
The soundtrack from Walt Disney Animation Studios' 21-minute featurette OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE will be released by Walt Disney Records on Nov. 3, 2017, ahead of the featurette, which opens in front of Disney Pixar's original feature Coco in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2017.
STOMP Brings Rhythm to TCS NYC Marathon Opening Ceremony - 11/3/2017
Two New York icons come together in November when Stomp joins with the TCS New York City Marathon to celebrate the event.
Hwang & Taymor Chat M. BUTTERFLY at Asia Society Museum - 11/3/2017
Asia Society has announced its upcoming discussions and events, including David Henry Hwang and Julie Taymor in conversation about M. BUTTERFLY's return to Broadway. Scroll down for details!
A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin Tour Hits Over 40 Cities This Season - 11/3/2017
The Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical A Night With Janis Joplin will rock the road on its North American tour starting on November 3rd, 2017.
|
|
TADA! Youth Theater will present The History Mystery, an original musical back by popular demand.
|
|
ODYSSEY: A YOUTH OPERA and More Set for MetLiveArts This Month - 11/3/2017
The Metropolitan Museum of Art's MetLiveArts series has announced its November performance lineup. Scroll down for details!
LA TRAVIATA at Sarasota Opera - 11/3/2017
Executive Director Richard Russell and Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi have announced that tenor Andrew Surrena will return to Sarasota Opera this season to sing the role of Alfredo in Sarasota Opera's fall production of Giuseppe Verdi's La traviata, opening Friday, November 3rd. David Guzman, who was originally scheduled to sing the role, has withdrawn from the production due to illness.
Bryan Cranston-Led NETWORK Begins at the National - 11/4/2017
This autumn the National Theatre will stage the world-premiere of Network, Lee Hall's new adaptation of the Oscar-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky.
Edward Watts Goes Green in 'THE GRINCH' at The Old Globe - 11/4/2017
The Old Globe today announced the complete cast and creative team for the Globe's 20th annual production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!* The holiday musical will run November 4 - December 24 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.
Mazzie & Danieley Headline Landmark's 2017 Spotlight Gala - 11/4/2017
Broadway meets Port Washington at the annual Landmark on Main Street Spotlight Gala. The festivities include honors for community leaders, a fabulous concert and a delicious post-concert dinner. The Gala magic begins as attendees in Landmark's Jeanne Rimsky Theater are treated to the spectacular talents of Tony Award nominees Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley in concert.
Betty Buckley Sings STORY SONGS at Norwalk's Wall Street Theater - 11/4/2017
Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley will debut at the Wall Street Theater (71 Wall Street; Norwalk, CT 06850) with her acclaimed concert Story Songs on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 PM.
THE FLYING DUTCHMAN Sails to The Atlanta Opera - 11/4/2017
The Atlanta Opera opens its main stage season with a stunning, all-new production of Richard Wagner's The Flying Dutchman, featuring an internationally recognized cast and extraordinary visuals to present the old folktale in a new way.
|
RTE lyric fm Broadcasts Wexford Festival Opera's RISURREZIONE - 11/4/2017
Wexford Festival Opera will once again join forces with RTE lyric fm, its National Media Partner, to bring Wexford to an estimated 20 million listeners via the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), as the three mainstage evening operas from WFO 2017 are broadcast in Ireland and across the world.