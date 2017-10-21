Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 10/21/2017
Vocalist Julie Benko Celebrates Debut Album at the cell - 10/21/2017
Spellbinding songstress Julie Benko steps into the spotlight with the October 20th release of her debut album, 'Introducing Julie Benko,' a diverse eleven track collection of jazz standards and original compositions that displays her sweet and scintillating signature soprano voice.
NAAP & Prospect Present Jason Ma's GOLD MOUNTAIN in Concert - 10/21/2017
Prospect Theater Company launches its 2017-18 IGNITE Series on Saturday, October 21st at 8pm, with a concert of GOLD MOUNTAIN, with book, music, and lyrics by Jason Ma. This original musical spins an epic love story, set against the backdrop of the 1860s construction of The Central Pacific Railroad.
Opera Orlando Launches 'Boheme Buildup' Events - 10/21/2017
Opera Orlando once again will hold a series of events to engage the Central Florida community in anticipation of each mainstage opera presentation. Boh me Buildup is a series of seven events, beginning on October 21. All events are free and open to the public except where noted.
HERE arts sublet series presents Point Pleasant, The Legend of the Mothman - 10/21/2017
Erbe, Najimy & Reilly Appear at NYC Debut of DATING MY MOTHER Film - 10/21/2017
Indie comedy DATING MY MOTHER will make its New York premiere as part of NewFest, NYC's largest LGBT film festival, at Cinepolis, Chelsea on October 21st.
Daryl Roth and Roberta Flack Named Town Hall's 2017 Friends of the Arts - 10/22/2017
Legendary singer Roberta Flack and leading theatrical producer Daryl Roth will receive the Town Hall 2017 Friend of the Arts Award, it was announced today.
BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander at 54 Below - 10/22/2017
Best in Shows, a star-studded cabaret evening benefitting the Humane Society of New York, will honor James L. Nederlander, President of the Nederlander Organization, on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 7 pm at Feinstein's/ 54 Below.
Richard Nelson's ILLYRIA Begins at The Public Theater - 10/22/2017
The Public Theater announced complete casting today for Illyria, written and directed by Richard Nelson, part of The Public's Astor Anniversary Season at their landmark downtown home on Lafayette Street, celebrating 50 years of new work at 425 Lafayette Street and the 50th Anniversary of HAIR.
Gleason, McArdle, Osnes & More Sing for Rescued Animals in BEST IN SHOWS at 54 Below - 10/22/2017
Joanna Gleason, Andrea McArdle, Brad Oscar, Laura Osnes and Karen Ziemba will star in the 2017 Best in Shows, a star-studded cabaret evening benefitting the Humane Society of New York, on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 7 pm at Feinstein's/ 54 Below.
Broadway's Judy Kuhn & Mo Rocca Get 'IN YOUR FACE' in NYC - 10/22/2017
Whether you're in Honolulu, Bushwick or Beijing, New York is in your face. And, that's what In Your Face - New York's live performance show and podcast is all about. This fall, In Your Face - New York reveals once again why this town is the capital of the world. Taking place at Merkin Concert Hall (129 W. 67th Street, New York), the two shows - one slated for October 22nd at 5PM; the next on December 6th at 7:30PM- will feature songs and sketches performed by some of the city's most talented actors, writers, singers and musicians.
Zayas, Schilling & More Set for INDESTRUCTIBLE Benefit for Puerto Rico - 10/22/2017
Cherry Lane Theatre will present INDESTRUCTIBLE: A Special Benefit Event, to help those affected in Puerto Rico and Mexico, due to the recent natural disasters.
Thomas Z. Shepard Set for SONDHEIM ON THE RECORD Talk in NYC - 10/22/2017
Record producer Thomas Z. Shepard has won twelve Grammy awards for producing the original cast albums of shows like Victor/Victoria, Ain't Misbehavin' and La Cage Aux Folles. He is best known for his many collaborations with Stephen Sondheim on such albums as Company, Sweeney Todd, Follies In Concert, Sunday in the Park With George, Merrily We Roll Along, A Little Night Music and Pacific Overtures.
'BEST IN SHOWS' Benefit at Feinstein's/54 Below - 10/22/2017
Adam Kantor, Michael Mulheren, Orfeh and Stephen Wallem will join the previously announced Andrea McArdle and Brad Oscar in the 2017 Best in Shows, a star-studded cabaret evening benefiting the Humane Society of New York, on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 7 pm at Feinstein's/54 Below.
Sheik, Simard & Skinner Sign on for BEST IN SHOWS Benefit - 10/22/2017
Adam Kantor, Andrea McArdle, Michael Mulheren, Orfeh, Brad Oscar, Duncan Sheik, Jennifer Simard, Emily Skinner and Stephen Wallem will star in the 2017 Best in Shows, a star-studded cabaret evening benefiting the Humane Society of New York, on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 7 pm at Feinstein's/ 54 Below.
Zoe Kazan's AFTER THE BLAST Opens LCT3's 2017-18 Season - 10/23/2017
LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater will open its 2017-2018 season with AFTER THE BLAST, a new play by Zoe Kazan, to be directed by Lila Neugebauer, beginning performances Saturday, October 7 and running for six weeks only through Sunday, November 19 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night is Monday, October 23.
Cristin Milioti, William Jackson Harper Lead LCT3's AFTER THE BLAST - 10/23/2017
Eboni Booth, Will Connolly, William Jackson Harper, Ben Horner, Cristin Milioti, David Pegram, and Teresa Yenque will comprise the cast of the LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater production of AFTER THE BLAST, a new play by Zoe Kazan, to be directed by Lila Neugebauer.
Abingdon Honors Bebe Neuwirth at 25th Anniversary Gala - 10/23/2017
Abingdon Theatre Company celebrates the launch of their 2017-2018 season at their 25th Anniversary Gala on Monday, October 23 at The Edison Ballroom (240 W. 47th Street). The evening honors two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, Sweet Charity, 'Cheers,' 'Frasier').
Abingdon Theatre Company Hosts 25th Anniversary Gala - 10/23/2017
Abingdon Theatre Company has announced additional casting for their upcoming 25th Anniversary Gala on Monday, October 23 at The Edison Ballroom (240 W. 47th Street). Honoring two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, Sweet Charity, 'Cheers,' 'Frasier'), the event will feature a special concert performance of the John Kander and Fred Ebb musical revue And The World Goes 'Round.
HSA Honors Renee Elise Goldsberry at Fall Benefit Masquerade Gala - 10/23/2017
The Harlem School of the Arts (HSA) is once again transforming The Plaza Hotel into an unforgettable masquerade benefit gala to raise money and awareness surrounding their world-class arts education facility. This year's honorees include: singer, songwriter, producer and actress Mary J. Blige, who will be awarded the Dorothy Maynor Award; American composer Ray Chew, who is set to receive the Inaugural Alumni Award; Tony Award Winner for Best Featured Actress, Rene?e Elise Goldsberry for the Visionary Artists Award; and Debra L. Lee, Chairman & CEO of BET Networks, who will receive the Betty Allen Corporate Award.
10th Annual LIVING FOR TODAY Concert at Joe's Pub - 10/23/2017
From the original company of HAMILTON and most recently seen in NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, Okieriete Onaodowan joins the 10th Annual LIVING FOR TODAY concert on Monday, October 23 at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St) beginning at 6:30PM.
John Guare Honored at The Workshop Theater's 'unGala' - 10/23/2017
Playwright John Guare, author of 'The House of Blue Leaves,' 'Six Degrees of Separation,' 'The Landscape of the Body' and more, will be honored at The Workshop Theater's fourth unGala on October 23, 2017.
Amas Hosts Fall Readings of New Musical PLAY IT BY HEART - 10/23/2017
Amas Musical Theatre and The Amas Musical Theatre Lab will present staged readings of Play It by Heart, a new musical, with music by David Spangler, Jerry Taylor and Marty Dodson, lyrics by David Spangler, Jerry Taylor, R.T. Robinson, and Marty Dodson, and book by Willy Holtzman.
Crawford, Lucas Headline NYC Reading of Betsy DeVos Hearing - 10/23/2017
AMERICAN SCOREBOARD: The Trump Administration will present the next installment of its series of live dramatic political readings on Monday, October 23rd from 7:00 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. at Pace University's Schimmel Center, 3 Spruce Street in downtown New York City, featuring Lilla Crawford (Annie) as Senator Patricia Murray, Syndey Lucas (Fun Home) as Senator Elizabeth Warren, Sam Poon (The King and I) as Senator Bernie Sanders, Nicholas Barasch (Big River, 2017 Encores!) as Senator Al Frankin, Edward O'Blenis as Senator Lamar Alexander (Law & Order SVU), and Tracy Shayne (Bronx Bombers, Chicago) as Betsy DeVos.
AMERICAN IDOL's Crystal Bowersox Stars in PLAY IT BY HEART Readings - 10/23/2017
Crystal Bowersox, the American Idol season nine (2010) runner-up has been announced to join the cast of the Amas Musical Theatre and The Amas Musical Theatre Lab staged readings of Play It by Heart, a new musical, with music by David Spangler, Jerry Taylor and Marty Dodson, lyrics by David Spangler, Jerry Taylor, R.T. Robinson, and Marty Dodson, and book by Willy Holtzman.
Poetry, 'BARNEY' Doc & Salmon Highlight Irish Rep's 2017 Special Events - 10/23/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre announced today three upcoming special events for the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage at Irish Rep Theatre (132 West 22nd Street).
Sean Carvajal Steps in for JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN at Signature - 10/23/2017
Sean Carvajal has joined the Signature Theatre production of Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, by Pulitzer Prize-winner Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by Obie Award-winner Mark Brokaw. Mr. Carvajal assumes the role of Angel Cruz, which was previously played by Victor Rasuk, who has departed the production due to personal reasons.
LCT3 Opens AFTER THE BLAST - 10/23/2017
Eboni Booth, Will Connolly, William Jackson Harper, Ben Horner, Cristin Milioti, David Pegram, and Teresa Yenque comprise the cast of the LCT3/Lincoln Center Theaterproduction of After the Blast, a new play by Zoe Kazan, to be directed by Lila Neugebauer. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
Lea DeLaria with Norm Lewis & More Coming Up This Month at Birdland - 10/23/2017
Birdland Jazz Club has announced its lineup for October 23-29, featuring Lea DeLaria with special guests Norm Lewis, Sandra Bernhard, Janis Siegel, Jennifer Nettles and Danielle Brooks, Frank Perowsky Jazz Orchestra, Arianna Neikrug, and more. Scroll down for details!
Alexandra Silber Chats First Novel AFTER ANATEVKA at Hartford Stage - 10/23/2017
Actress Alexandra Silber will discuss her first novel, After Anatevka, in conversation with Hartford Stage's Tony Award-winning Artistic Director Darko Tresnjak on Monday, October 23, at 7:30 pm.
LIVING FOR TODAY Concert at Joe's Pub - 10/23/2017
From Star Trek and Orange is the New Black, Emmy nominee Kate Mulgrew will present the 2017 Recipients of Gilana's Fund at the 10th Annual Living for Today Concert.
Paula Vogel and David Yazbek Honored with Dramatists Guild Awards - 10/23/2017
The Dramatists Guild of America will present Paula Vogel the 2016 Hull-Warriner Award for her play Indecent and David Yazbek the 2017 Frederick Loewe Award for Dramatic Composition for his score to The Band's Visit, next Monday, October 23, 2017. The event will be held at Kava Caf in midtown Manhattan.
Cuccioli, Renee & More Support LIHSA in Concert - 10/23/2017
Come see Broadway stars Ken Ard (Smokey Joe's Caf ; Jelly's Last Jam; Dangerous Games; Song and Dance; Starlight Express; Cats; The Little Prince and the Aviator; Marlowe); Steven 'HeaveN' Cantor (In Transit); Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Robert Cuccioli (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Les Miserables; Jekyll and Hyde); Joshua Dela Cruz (Aladdin); Lana Gordon (Chicago; The Lion King; Jesus Christ Superstar); Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day); Crystal Kellogg (Finding Neverland; School of Rock-The Musical), Tari Kelly (Groundhog Day; Something Rotten!; Stanley Wayne Mathis (Nice Work If You Can Get It; The Book of Mormon; Wonderful Town; Kiss Me Kate; You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; The Lion King; Jelly's Last Jam; Oh. Kay!) Jon Peterson (Cabaret); Wayne Pretlow (The Civil War); Ciara Renee (Pippin; Big Fish); Anthony Rosenthal (Falsettos); Drama Desk Award nominee Nora Schell (Spamilton); Ayla Schwartz (Frozen) and Sarah Jane Shanks (Cats; Bright Star; Promises, Promises; Shrek the Musical; The Apple Tree; Wonderful Town) and musical director/accompanist Eugene Gwozdz at Broadway Supports LIHSA.
BD Wong Helms Ogunquit Playhouse's NYC Reading of Mr. Holland'S OPUS - 10/23/2017
The Ogunquit Playhouse has announced Mr. Holland's Opus - A New Musical as the latest feature in its New Works Program.
Jason Alexander Appears in MTC's World Premiere of John Patrick Shanley's THE PORTUGUESE KID - 10/24/2017
Just announced, Manhattan Theatre Club will produce the world premiere of The Portuguese Kid, a new play written and directed by Tony, Pulitzer Prize, and Academy Award winner John Patrick Shanley, presented as part of MTC's upcoming 2017-2018 season.
Jason Alexander Stars in THE PORTUGUESE KID at MTC - 10/24/2017
Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) are pleased to announce additional casting for Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of The Portuguese Kid, a new play written and directed by Tony, Pulitzer Prize, and Academy Award winner John Patrick Shanley, appearing as part of MTC's upcoming 2017-2018 season.
Anna Ziegler's THE LAST MATCH Opens at Roundabout - 10/24/2017
Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the complete cast of The New York premiere of Anna Ziegler's new play The Last Match, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. The cast includes Wilson Bethel as 'Tim,' Alex Mickiewicz as 'Sergei,' Natalia Payne as 'Galina' and Zoe Winters as 'Mallory.'
Mandy Gonzalez Makes Cafe Carlyle Debut - 10/24/2017
The sensational Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked, In the Heights, Madam Secretary) brings her sultry sophistication to Café Carlyle in her debut show, Mandy Gonzalez: Fearless!, October 24-November 4.
THE PORTUGUESE KID, Starring Jason Alexander, Opens at MTC - 10/24/2017
A friendy reminder that performances begin tomorrow Tuesday, September 19 for Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of The Portuguese Kid, a new play written and directed by Tony, Pulitzer Prize, and Academy Award winner John Patrick Shanley.
The Sol Project's OEDPIUS EL REY Opens at The Public Theater - 10/24/2017
A friendly reminder that The Public Theater will begin previews on Tuesday, October 3 for the New York premiere of the electrifying play, OEDPIUS EL REY in collaboration with The Sol Project.
Ayad Akhtar & Doug Hughes Chat JUNK as Part of LCT's Platform Series - 10/24/2017
Lincoln Center Theater's Platform Series, a forum for public discussion between Lincoln Center Theater artists and interested theatergoers, continues on Tuesday, October 24 at 6pm with Ayad Akhtar and Doug Hughes, the playwright and director, respectively, of LCT's production of the new play Junk, beginning previews this Thursday, October 5 and opening on Thursday, November 2 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.
Off-Broadway Cast Reunites for LEAVING LANNAHASSEE Reading - 10/24/2017
LEAVING LANNAHASSEE, one of the flagship works of award-winning playwright, Lynn Navarra, will be read by the original Off-Broadway cast as part of a special industry presentation on Tuesday, October 24 at Shelter Studios, 244 West 54th Street (12th floor), NYC.
The Skivvies Team Up with DESPERATE MEASURES in Concert at the York - 10/24/2017
Yee Haw! Get out your fancy undies! For one night only, the hot musical duo The Skivvies Lauren Molina (Bella Rose in The York's current production of Desperate Measures) and Nick Cearley will team up with the cast of the new hit Off-Broadway musical Desperate Measures, and more, for the most outrageous, feel-good 'undie-rock' concert that The York Theatre can hold.
The Aaron Copland School of Music Presents THE DYBBUK - 10/24/2017
Just two weeks after his 85th birthday, composer Joel Mandelbaum will conduct soloists and a full orchestra in excerpts from his opera The Dybbuk. The program will be presented first at Queens College, and then at Merkin Concert Hall in Manhattan.
NBC 4 Goes Behind-the-Scenes of Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Almost Like Praying' Tonight - 10/24/2017
In support of continued Puerto Rico relief and recovery operations, NBC New York / WNBC will air a special, behind-the-scenes look at the making of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit single Almost Like Praying, benefitting the Hispanic Federation's UNIDOS hurricane relief fund.
Lewis, Nettles and More Join Lea DeLaria in Concert at Birdland - 10/24/2017
Lea DeLaria is coming to Birdland Jazz Club this month - October 24-28 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM - featuring several special guests.
Tectonic Theater's Play About Autism UNCOMMON SENSE Set for Sheen Center - 10/25/2017
The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture will present the New York premiere of Tectonic Theater Project's production of Uncommon Sense, a new play about living on the autism spectrum. Written by Anushka Paris-Carter and Andy Paris and directed by Andy Paris under the artistic direction of Tectonic's founder, Moisés Kaufman, Uncommon Sense runs for five weeks only, October 25 to November 26, at The Sheen Center's Loreto Theatre (18 Bleecker Street, NYC).
Tectonic Presents UNCOMMON SENSE, A New Play About Living with Autism - 10/25/2017
Tectonic Theater Project has announced casting for the New York premiere of Uncommon Sense, a new play about living on the autism spectrum, which the Sheen Center for Thought & Culture presents for five weeks only, October 25 to November 26, at The Sheen Center's Loreto Theater (18 Bleecker Street, NYC). The work is written by Anushka Paris-Carter and Andy Paris and directed by Andy Paris under the artistic direction of Tectonic's founder, Moisés Kaufman.
Watch the Trailer for GOD'S OWN COUNTRY, in US Theaters Today - 10/25/2017
OCCUPIED TERRITORIES Brings Vietnam to NYC at 59E59 - 10/25/2017
59E59 Theaters will present the NYC premiere of OCCUPIED TERRITORIES, written by Nancy Bannon and Mollye Maxner, and directed by Mollye Maxner. Produced by Theater Alliance of Washington, DC & Available Potential Enterprises, MA, OCCUPIED TERRITORIES begins performances on Friday, October 20 for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 5. Press Opening is Wednesday, October 25 at 7:15 PM.
PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS Opens at St. Ann's Warehouse - 10/25/2017
St. Ann's Warehouse continues its rich history of partnering with the UK's foremost theaters and theater makers, presenting the American Premiere of the National Theatre/Headlong production of Duncan Macmillan's People, Places & Things. Directed by Jeremy Herrin, the production was one of last season's must-see shows in the West End, following a hugely successful run at the National. Casting is now complete for the American Premiere at St. Ann's.
The Wooster Group Stages 'THE B-SIDE' - 10/25/2017
The Wooster Group will present the premiere of its newest work, THE B-SIDE: Negro Folklore from Texas State Prisons A Record Album Interpretation in October, followed by a limited return engagement of the Group's 2014 piece, EARLY SHAKER SPIRITUALS: A Record Album Interpretation in December.
Osnes, Cuccioli & Young Featured on New ANGELS Cast Recording - 10/25/2017
Just announced, the Broadway-aimed new musical ANGELS, produced by Marcus Cheong & Mark Kang, will release an original studio cast recording.
Groff, Levy, Swenson and More Line Up for The Public's HAIR Benefit - 10/25/2017
The Public Theater announced today that a one-night-only 50th Anniversary benefit celebration of the legendary musical HAIR, which first premiered at The Public in 1967, will take place on Wednesday, October 25.
Noll & More Sign on for 'BROADWAY BOUND' Part 2 at 54 Below - 10/25/2017
Tony nominee Christiane Noll (Ragtime), Ryan Vona (Paramour), Caroline Bowman (Wicked), Jim Brochu (Zero Hour), and Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots) have joined Feinstein's/54 Below's second edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway on Wednesday, October 25th, 2017 (7:00pm & 9:30 pm).
Stars of COME FROM AWAY Set for 2017 StoryCorps Gala - 10/25/2017
StoryCorps, the non-profit that collects, shares, and preserves the stories of people of all backgrounds, will celebrate the lives it has documented, and people and partners that have helped the organization to do so, in its annual gala, Wednesday, October 25, at Capitale in New York City.
Emily Skeggs Among Performers for Parity Productions' Annual Gala - 10/25/2017
Parity Productions, New York's theatre company that ensures the hiring of at least 50 percent women and transgender artists (directors, designers, and playwrights) on each of their productions, has announced its lineup of performers and presenters for their October 25th annual gala - among them Tony nominee, Emily Skeggs and award-winning transgender actor, writer, and performer Becca Blackwell.
ELF THE MUSICAL Unveils Biggest Rice Krispies Sculpture in The Big Apple - 10/25/2017
ELF The Musical 'treats' New York City like never before - with the biggest Rice Krispies sculpture!
Denise Gough's PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS Opens Extended Run at St. Ann's Warehouse - 10/25/2017
St. Ann's Warehouse, responding to extraordinary popular demand, has extended the American Premiere of the National Theatre/Headlong production of Duncan Macmillan's People, Places & Things, directed by Jeremy Herrin, to December 3.
Danny Glover and June Angela Star in YOHEN in Los Angeles - 10/26/2017
East West Players (EWP) and The Robey Theatre Company (RTC) have announced that screen, stage, and television actor Danny Glover and Emmy Award-winning actress June Angela will star in the revival of Philip Kan Gotanda's Yohen.
Japanese Noh, Western Opera Collide in KAYOI KOMACHI/KOMACHI VISITED - 10/26/2017
TomoeArts presents the world premiere of a provocative and heartrending new work, Kayoi Komachi/Komachi Visited, a noh chamber opera, October 26 - 28, 2017 at The Cultch.
Storm Theatre Stages Jonathan Leaf's New Play THE FIGHT - 10/26/2017
The Storm Theatre Company, under the Artistic Direction of Peter Dobbins, will present THE FIGHT, a timely and relevant new play about the battles of modern feminism, written by Jonathan Leaf and directed by Mr. Dobbins, October 26th through November 18th at Grand Hall (440 Grand Street).
Margherita & Griffith Lead A SCYTHE OF TIME in Concert at 54 Below - 10/26/2017
The award-winning musical, A SCYTHE OF TIME, was the darling of the New York Musical Festival in 2016 and will get a concert presentation starring original cast Lesli Margherita (Broadway: Matilda. West End: Zoro, Olivier Award) and PJ Griffith (Sleep No More, American Idiot) on Thursday, October 26 at 9:30pm at 54 Below (254 W 54 Street).
Off-Bway's 'Hungry Caterpillar' Munches on Audience Costumes for Halloween - 10/26/2017
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will celebrate the Halloween weekend (Friday, October 26 Sunday October 29) with candy for all children attending the show. Kids are also encouraged to celebrate by wearing their Halloween costumes to the DR2 theatre.
Doyle, Hilty, Iglehart, Wolfe, Jenkins & More Will Take the Stage for NY Pops' 35th Season - 10/27/2017
On October 27, 2017, The New York Pops - a symphonic orchestra known for presenting popular programs of exceptional quality - will launch its 35th season at Carnegie Hall celebrating the diversity of some of popular music's greatest icons.
Kyle Riabko Releases Richard Rodgers REIMAGINED Album - 10/27/2017
Ghostlight Records will release Richard Rodgers Reimagined from Kyle Riabko in all formats on Friday, October 27.
Jana Robbins Stars in New Musical THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS - 10/27/2017
THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS, a new musical by Dorothy Marcic, is set to begin Off-Broadway performances Saturday, October 7th. Opening Night will be October 27th at St. Luke's Theatre in the heart of the Theatre District.
PBS's Great Performances Presents Broadway's FALSETTOS - 10/27/2017
This fall, PBS brings viewers broadcast premieres of Broadway's best every Friday night, beginning October 20 with a Great Performances special, SHE LOVES ME, starring Laura Benanti, Zachery Levi, Jane Krakowski and Gavin Creel. On October 27, LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER's FALSETTOS, set amidst the emerging AIDS crisis, takes an alternately comic and poignant look at a modern family.
TFANA Launches 2017-18 Season with Physical Theater Double-Bill - 10/27/2017
Theatre for a New Audience (TFANA; Jeffrey Horowitz, Founding Artistic Director) begins its 2017-18 season with Marcel + The Art of Laughter, a double bill of comic one-acts featuring renowned physical theatre artists Jos Houben and Marcello Magni, whom the Guardian has deemed 'two of contemporary theatre's greatest clowns.'
Pan Asian Rep Stages Reading of New Play UN - 10/27/2017
Pan Asian Repertory Theatre will present two new plays as part of the staged reading series Two Faces of Modern Asia: Fulfillment by Jeremy Tiang, directed by Mei Ann Teo (October 20, 2017) and UN by John Kim, directed by Flordelino Lagundino (October 27, 2017).
THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS Opens Off-Broadway - 10/27/2017
THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS, a new musical by Dorothy Marcic, is currently in previews with Opening Night set for October 27th at St. Luke's Theatre in the heart of the Theatre District. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
RSVP For An Unforgettable Party With The Cult Next Door - 10/27/2017
Rameau's SYMPATHY Makes American Premiere with Victory Hall Opera - 10/28/2017
Victory Hall Opera will present the American Premiere of Jean-Philippe Rameau's Sympathy (1751, original title: Acante et Céphise ou La Sympathie), performed in French with English supertitles at The Haven, 112 Market Street, Charlottesville VA, 22902.
|
Kelli O'Hara Headlines 2017 Gala at Axelrod Performing Arts Center - 10/28/2017
The Axelrod Performing Arts Center (APAC) will host six-time Tony nominee and winner Kelli O'Hara for its annual gala on Saturday evening, October 28, 2017.
|
Robbie Rozelle Returns to 54 Below in SONGS FROM INSIDE MY LOCKER - 10/28/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents return of Robbie Rozelle in 'Songs From Inside My Locker,' back by popular demand on October 28, 2017 at 9:30pm.
|
WHAT WE'RE UP AGAINST Begins at WP Theater - 10/28/2017
WP Theater, by special arrangement with Segal NYC Productions, announces the complete cast of the Off-Broadway premiere of What We're Up Against, written by Pulitzer Prize nominee Theresa Rebeck (Mauritius, Seminar, NBC's Smash ), directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Dry Land, Empathitrax).
|
Theresa Rebeck Workshops New Musical at Texas State - 10/28/2017
Award-winning writers Theresa Rebeck and Geoffrey Nauffts will both workshop new musicals at Texas State University as part of the Harrison/Bowman New Works Commission.