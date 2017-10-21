Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 10/21/2017

Whether you're in Honolulu, Bushwick or Beijing, New York is in your face. And, that's what In Your Face - New York's live performance show and podcast is all about. This fall, In Your Face - New York reveals once again why this town is the capital of the world. Taking place at Merkin Concert Hall (129 W. 67th Street, New York), the two shows - one slated for October 22nd at 5PM; the next on December 6th at 7:30PM- will feature songs and sketches performed by some of the city's most talented actors, writers, singers and musicians.



