BroadwayWorld is Seeking New Broadway Critic With a Unique & Diverse Voice

Calling all critics! BroadwayWorld is seeking a New York theatre critic with unique and diverse voice to join our team. The writer would review Broadway, off-Broadway and other theatrical events in the New York City area.

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, our longtime Broadway critic, Michael Dale, will be stepping back as our chief critic, focusing more on a weekly column, feature writing, and covering less-reviewed works in New York City.

"I will always be grateful to Robert Diamond and to BroadwayWorld for the opportunity to reinvent myself into one of the handful of writers privileged to review New York City's most exciting and important creation, live theatre." said Dale. "The artists, journalists and press representatives I've met and worked with along the way have always been generously kind to me. But the time has come for me to step aside and I'm very proud that BroadwayWorld will be taking this opportunity to diversify the pool of first-night theatre critics."

BroadwayWorld is committed to diversifying the perspectives in our theatre coverage and BIPOC, trans/non-binary/gender non-conforming, and queer writers are highly encouraged to apply.

Applicants should be industry enthusiasts with excellent writing skills, great attention to detail, and a strong, self-motivated work ethic. Candidates must live in the New York City area. This will be a paid, contract position.

To apply, send an email to nicole@broadwayworld.com with subject 'Broadway Critic.' Please include a cover letter, resume, social media/website links, any salary requirements, and relevant clippings.