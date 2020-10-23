Broadway On Demand to Livestream THE MDA KEVIN HART KIDS TELETHON Featuring Josh Gad, Bryan Cranston and More

The two-hour special will air tomorrow Saturday, October 24 from 8:00 – 10:00 PM ET.

Broadway On Demand today announced that The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon, a two-hour special, hosted by actor and comedian Kevin Hart, will air tomorrow Saturday, October 24 from 8:00 - 10:00 PM ET on BroadwayOnDemand.com.

The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Help From the Hart. For more than 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association has funded research and care for more than 300,000 people in the United States living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon will be a reimagined event featuring entertainment, comedy, musical performances, and MDA's Let's Play For A Cure gaming elements. The special will give viewers the opportunity to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Help From the Hart Charity, as well as offering an inside look at the essential work of the organization through impactful profiles on families, research, care, and advocacy.

The telethon will feature an unparalleled lineup of renowned actors, musicians, athletes and more, including: Garcelle Beauvais, Aloe Blacc, Jack Black, Usain Bolt, Don Cheadle, Common, Bryan Cranston, Cindy Crawford, Whitney Cummings, Stephen Curry, Adam Devine, Fat Joe, Josh Gad, Liz Gillies, Aldis Hodge, Edwin Hodge, Michael B. Jordan, DJ Khaled, Daniel Levy, Zachary Levi, Loni Love, Leslie Mann, Jillian Mercado, Kelly Rowland, Robin Thicke, Gabrielle Union Wade, and John David Washington.

Additionally, there will be one hour of extended programming immediately following the telethon, called Telethon Showcase, which will highlight and celebrate the members of the neuromuscular community. The extended show will be hosted by Nancy O'Dell and Jann Carl, featuring appearances from other celebrity guests and will also be available on BroadwayOnDemand.com.

For more information please visit mda.org/telethon.

To make direct donations to The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon go to mdagive.org.

For more information on the history of the MDA Telethon, click here.

