Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Brainteasers
Broadway Brainteasers: Alex Newell Word Search!
Find the names of some of Newell's biggest shows and roles!
Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!
Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.
Today, we're bringing you an Alex Newell-themed word search! Find the names of some of Newell's biggest shows and roles!
Related Articles
From This Author Stephi Wild
- Broadway Catch Up: August 3 - Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ramin Karimloo, Bryan Cranston, Renee Fleming, and More!
- Wake Up With BWW 8/3: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Carrie Hope Fletcher Provide CINDERELLA Updates, and More!
- Jerry Mitchell Talks BROADWAY BARES: ZOOM IN, and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge
- Broadway Catch Up: July 31 - Tim Minchin, Jennifer Holliday, and More!