BWW's On This Day - September 26, 2017

Sep. 26, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 26 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Torch Song
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17

Othello
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17

The Treasurer
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17

Jane Eyre
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17

The Home Place
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/27/17

The Honeymooners
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/28/17

The Toxic Avenger
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17

Young Frankenstein
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17

The Toxic Avenge
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17

The Show-Off
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/28/17

Motown the Musical
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/29/17

School of Rock
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/30/17

The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/1/17

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/1/17

Love Never Dies
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/3/17

The Seagull
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/3/17

Oedipus El Rey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/3/17

Heisenberg
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/3/17

Saint George and the Dragon
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/4/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Footloose
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/17

Queen Anne
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

Doubt, A Parable
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

An American in Paris
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

Between the Lines
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

That Chemistry Show
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

Frozen
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

Rain: 50 Years of Sgt Pepper
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

KPOP
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

Girl From the North Country
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

Endangered!
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

Charm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

Spamilton
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

1984
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

COMING UP:

Wednesday September 27, 2017:
Original WEST SIDE STORY Stars Reunite for Dancers Over 40's 'COOL!'
Wednesday September 27, 2017:
PHOTO: First Look - Will Chase Guest Stars on LAW & ORDER Season Premiere Tonight
Wednesday September 27, 2017:
WEST SIDE STORY Celebration & More Coming Up This Month at 54 Below
Thursday September 28, 2017:
Anna Ziegler's THE LAST MATCH Begins at Roundabout
Thursday September 28, 2017:
Annette O'Toole Stars in THE SHOW-OFF, Opening Tonight Off-Broadway
Thursday September 28, 2017:
Brenda Braxton Leads Industry Reading of NYMF Musical TRAV'LIN
Thursday September 28, 2017:
HALF A SIXPENCE Original Demo Recordings Debuts on CD Today
Thursday September 28, 2017:
McGrath, Mastro, Kritzer & Bundy Headline THE HONEYMOONERS at Paper Mill
Friday September 29, 2017:
MOTOWN THE MUSICAL National Tour
Friday September 29, 2017:
Patti LuPone Releases DON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY Live Album
Saturday September 30, 2017:
Black, Huffington & More Headline Talkback Series for DISCORD
Saturday September 30, 2017:
Children of Rock Hit the Road on SCHOOL OF ROCK Tour
Saturday September 30, 2017:
Tonya Pinkins Leads World Premiere of TIME ALONE in Los Angeles
Sunday October 1, 2017:
Alan, Fontana, DeLaria and More Set for Birdland This Month
Sunday October 1, 2017:
Broadway's Okieriete Onaodowan Among Speaker Lineup for Forbes Under 30
Sunday October 1, 2017:
Cast of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND & More Perform at 92Y Street Fest
Sunday October 1, 2017:
Degerstedt, Ryan, Molina & More Lead DESPERATE MEASURES at York Theatre
Sunday October 1, 2017:
LION KING & More to Continue TDF's Autism-Friendly Broadway Lineup
Sunday October 1, 2017:
Ripley, Mientus Sing the Songs of Rufus Wainwright at 54 Below
Sunday October 1, 2017:
The Public & Shakespeare Society's New Initiative Explores the Bard
Monday October 2, 2017:
Betty Buckley Hosts NYC Workshop

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!




Related Articles

From This Author

  • FOX Announces Air Date for Live Musical Production of RENT
  • Andrew Keenan-Bolger is Engaged!
  • Photo Flash: Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr Tie the Knot
  • A Toast to the Groom! To the Bride! Phillipa Soo Weds Steven Pasquale
  • Bea Corley, Jeremy Kushnier, Charlotte Maltby and Josh Young to Headline THE SECRET GARDEN at TUTS; Cast Announced!
  • Samantha Barks and Steve Kazee to Walk Down the Street in Broadway's PRETTY WOMAN

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com