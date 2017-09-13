BWW's On This Day - September 13, 2017

Sep. 13, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 13 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Ain't Too Proud
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17

The Red Shoes
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Five Guys Named Moe
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Benny & Joon
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Between the Lines
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/16/17

Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/16/17

Late Nite Catechism
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/17/17

Charm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

How the Other Half Loves
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

WarholCapote
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

A Man's World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

Tiny Beautiful Things
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/19/17

Le Grand Mort
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/20/17

On Your Feet
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/22/17

A Clockwork Orange
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/25/17

Mary Jane
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/17

Torch Song
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Late Company
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/16/17

The Night Pirates
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/16/17

Bandstand
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

If Only
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

Groundhog Day
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

Darling Grenadine
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

A Never Ending Line
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

A Man's World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/18/17

Alice's Adventures Underground
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

Jesus Christ Superstar
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

Waiting for Godot
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

Man to Man
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

How the Other Half Loves
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

A Doll's House, Part 2
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/24/17

Footloose
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/17

An American in Paris
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

Queen Anne
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

Doubt, A Parable
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

Between the Lines
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

COMING UP:

Thursday September 14, 2017:
Ayad Akhtar's New Play JUNK Brings Financial Civil War to LCT
Thursday September 14, 2017:
GREAT COMET's Josh Groban Headlines Benefit for The Broad Stage
Thursday September 14, 2017:
Ivo van Hove, Diane Paulus & More Line Up for BAM's 2017 Next Wave Fest
Thursday September 14, 2017:
New Temptations Musical AIN'T TOO PROUD Opens at Berkeley Rep
Friday September 15, 2017:
BWW's Robert Diamond Moderates Starry 'Streaming' Panel at Lincoln Center
Friday September 15, 2017:
Cennarium's PROMENADE Is First-Ever Streamed Arts Festival
Friday September 15, 2017:
Jireh Breon Holder's TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET Begins at Roundabout
Friday September 15, 2017:
Lillias White, Robby Clater Headline THE TIME OF NICK Reading
Friday September 15, 2017:
Michael Mott Releases ABANDONED HEART Album
Friday September 15, 2017:
Original Cast Dances Matthew Bourne's THE RED SHOES Across the U.S.
Friday September 15, 2017:
Struxness & Carter Star in SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE at Virginia Rep
Friday September 15, 2017:
Taylor Mac to Take 'A 24-DECADE HISTORY' Across the Country
Saturday September 16, 2017:
BIG NIGHT Opens at the Douglas
Saturday September 16, 2017:
Kristin Chenoweth Headlines Portland Opera's BAROQUE BALL Gala
Saturday September 16, 2017:
Michele Ragusa Stars in GYPSY at the Engeman Theater
Saturday September 16, 2017:
Rivera & Tune Join Forces on Tour in 'TWO FOR THE ROAD'
Sunday September 17, 2017:
Ali Stroker to 'Burn Old Dresses' in Concert at The Green Room 42
Monday September 18, 2017:
Anderson, Cuccioli & More Star in A MAN'S WORLD for Project Shaw
Monday September 18, 2017:
Baldwin & Shindle Honored with 2017 Sarah Siddons Society Award
Monday September 18, 2017:
Chenoweth & More Honor Najimy with 2017 Howard Ashman Award
Monday September 18, 2017:
Chicago HAMILTON Star Miguel Cervantes Set for NYCURE Benefit

