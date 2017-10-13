BWW's On This Day - October 13, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 13 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Dr. Suess's The Lorax
Squeamish
A Woman of No Importance
The Color Purple
Waitress
Venus in Fur
Bells Are Ringing
Young Marx
Of Kith and Kin
People, Places & Things
Stuffed
Lonely Planet
Freefall Frostbite
Escape to Margaritaville
The Exorcist
Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
After the Blast
Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie
Evita
I Lost You There
Derren Brown: Underground
Richard III
Desperate Measures
No Wake
Charm
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
The Show-Off
KPOP
Jane Eyre
As You Like It
The Terms of My Surrender
Hershey Felder Our Great Tchaikovsky
The Secret Garden
The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
Benny & Joon
Captain Brassbound's Conversion
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/16/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/16/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/18/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
CLOSING SOON:
WarholCapote
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/13/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/14/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Houston, TX (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/23/17
COMING UP: