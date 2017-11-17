BWW's On This Day - November 17, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 17 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Levi! A New Musical
The Humans
A Christmas Carol
Bedlam's Peter Pan
The Minutes
Pride and Prejudice
A Dea;
Who's Holiday
A Deal
Describe the Night
The Wolves
The Woman in White
Harry Clarke
Home for the Holidays
The Gruffalo's Child
Annie
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Jersey Boys
Coriolanus
Lonely Planet
A Billion Nights on Earth
Lampedusa
Off The Meter, On the Record
Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
The Stowaway
Brigadoon
After the Blast
Stuffed
Kris Kringle The Musical
Five Guys Named Moe
Of Kith and Kin
Romantic Trapezoid
Too Heavy For Your Pocket
Time and the Conways
Uncommon Sense
Illyria
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
A Connecticut Christmas Carol
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/17/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 11/17/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 11/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/19/17
(Chicago - 2017)
opening 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/21/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/21/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/22/17
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/22/17
CLOSING SOON:
Apologia
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
COMING UP: