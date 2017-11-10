BWW's On This Day - November 10, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 10 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Hadestown
The New World
Network
Toys: A Dark Fairy Tale
Actually
Brigadoon
Latin History For Morons
Miss Julie
A Billion Nights on Earth
Chasing Mem'ries
School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
The Mad Ones
Hot Mess
The Humans
A Connecticut Christmas Carol
Levi! A New Musical
A Christmas Carol
The Minutes
Squeamish
Man To Man
Tiny Beautiful Things
Measure for Measure
Knives in Hens
Lampedusa
A Billion Nights on Earth
Coriolanus
Apologia
Off The Meter, On the Record
Lonely Planet
Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
After the Blast
The Stowaway
Brigadoon
Kris Kringle The Musical
Five Guys Named Moe
Of Kith and Kin
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Diaspora
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/10/17
(Canada - 2017)
opening 11/11/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/11/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/15/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/15/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 11/15/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 11/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 11/17/17
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/17/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 11/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/18/17
(Chicago - 2017)
opening 11/19/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Knowledge
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Related Articles
From This Author
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 10 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Hadestown
The New World
Network
Toys: A Dark Fairy Tale
Actually
Brigadoon
Latin History For Morons
Miss Julie
A Billion Nights on Earth
Chasing Mem'ries
School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
The Mad Ones
Hot Mess
The Humans
A Connecticut Christmas Carol
Levi! A New Musical
A Christmas Carol
The Minutes
Squeamish
Man To Man
Tiny Beautiful Things
Measure for Measure
Knives in Hens
Lampedusa
A Billion Nights on Earth
Coriolanus
Apologia
Off The Meter, On the Record
Lonely Planet
Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
After the Blast
The Stowaway
Brigadoon
Kris Kringle The Musical
Five Guys Named Moe
Of Kith and Kin
COMING UP: