A CHORUS LINE Comes To The Zonnehuis in November

Happily Ever After Productions has announced its latest theatrical endeavor, the iconic musical "A Chorus Line," set to take the stage at the Zonnehuis Theatre from November 13th to 17th, 2024. This iconic production, which has captivated audiences around the world, promises to deliver an unforgettable experience filled with passion, drama, and extraordinary talent.

"A Chorus Line" is a tribute to the unsung heroes of the Broadway musical-the chorus dancers who work tirelessly in the background. This groundbreaking show provides an intimate look into their lives as they audition for a coveted spot in the chorus line of a new Broadway production. Through powerful musical numbers and deeply personal monologues, the characters share their stories of hope, heartbreak, and unwavering dedication to their craft. Featuring music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban, "A Chorus Line" includes timeless songs like "One," "I Hope I Get It," and "What I Did for Love."

The production at the Zonnehuis Theatre showcases a talented cast of performers who bring authenticity and energy to their roles. Directed by Sara Watts and choreographed by Annick Huizinga and Yaël Sarioa, this rendition of "A Chorus Line" honors the original while offering fresh interpretations that will resonate with today's audiences.

Tickets for "A Chorus Line" are now available for purchase online at heaproductions.nl/chorusline. With a limited engagement from November 13th to 17th, 2024, tickets are expected to sell quickly.

Happily Ever After Productions has been putting on high quality musical theatre performances in the Netherlands since 2020. Our mission is to enrich the cultural landscape of our local community in the Netherlands by producing and performing high-quality English-spoken musical theater in its original written forms.

