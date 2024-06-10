Welham Old Boys Society Hosts Group Art Exhibition, 'CONFLUENCE 24'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Welham Old Boys Society (WOBS) has announced the second edition of CONFLUENCE, a week-long group exhibition and community engagement initiative that will be presented from June 15th to 22nd, 2024 at The Stainless Gallery, New Delhi.

The opening / preview of WOBS CONFLUENCE 24 is on the evening of June 15th, 2024 by invitation only, the exhibition will be opened for the general public viewing from June 16th, 2024.

During this eight-day group art exhibition, featuring established /emerging artists, architects, designers and photographers from diverse backgrounds, WOBS will announce and formally introduce the awardee for Leela Mukherjee Artist Educator Grant Programme 2024, that the society has supported Mrinalini Mukherjee Foundation for, and which is aimed at supporting art education, the details of this programme can be accessed on the official website of Mrinalini Mukherjee Foundation.

During the Confluence there are series of parallel events planned as well, which include interesting conversations, talks, film screenings and a line dance workshop by the group ‘Merry Feet’

As an intent to promote books, WOBS is hosting Delhi based publishing house Tulika Books to set up a display of books within the gallery space: selected books based on art, design, photography, music, dance, and non-commercial cinema will be available for sale.

The list of artists included in the Confluence 24 exhibition includes prominent Indian artists Anupam Sud and Ananda Moy Banerji (their immensely significant contribution to art education is widely well-known) Amongst the established artists its: Akshay Raj Singh Rathore, Viveek Sharma, Partho Sen Gupta (National Creative Head of Times of India) and photographer water-colourist Kunal Batra.

Witty documentary film ‘Wall Stories’ centred around the theme of mural paintings found in the western Garhwal Himalaya region around Dehradun, produced by internationally acclaimed Shashwati Talukdar will be screened during Confluence 24.

Amongst the artists from younger generation, it’s Aryan Arora a multi-disciplinary artist based in Singapore, New York based photographer Nanki Singh her work focuses on social documentaries, artist Divyam Raghunath who is an art director in leading advertising company, L.A. based film maker Shoaib Shawl’s productions will be screened too, Upam Lahkar who pursued art studies in UK and France and his artwork was one of the highlights of last year’s exhibition…is back with new series of work, NID alumni Saksham Singh’s paintings and photography will be an interesting feature this year, artist Aliza Mirza’s paintings and lino-cut depicting the iconic ‘Nasreen Building’ will be exhibited.

The list of photographers featured in Confluence 24 include:

Educator Nirupama Sekhri, Dr. Abhishek Gaurav, Kolkata based businessman Harsh Bansal, wildlife conservationist Mohit Dang, Khatwang Gupta and Ujjwal Gupta who is pursuing advertising and branding course from NMIMS Mumbai.

Confluence 24 will present artworks by:

Usha Chengappa, Divyaman Singh, Archita Bharadwaj, Harshi Agarwal, Guncha Sharma, Tushar Sharma and Delhi based sculptor Pratima Narang, artist Amrai Dua collaborates with SPA trained architects Saakshar Makhija and Vrinda Wadhavan to produce innovative hand painted furniture design.

After the well-deserved success of the first edition of CONFLUENCE, Rohit Jaiswal (President, Welham Old Boys Society) and his team are enthusiastically working to stage this year’s edition of CONFLUENCE 24.

Welham Old Boys Society invites you for CONFLUENCE 24, for a week-long collective gathering that includes photography, architecture, design, conversations, sessions and much more, to experience an evolving platform that supports diverse creative practices and encourages constructive dialogue within and across multiple communities.

