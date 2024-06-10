Nathan Lane, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and More Honored at Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Critics Choice Association hosted its inaugural Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television this weekend. Among the honorees were several Broadway performers, including Nathan Lane, George Takei, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

The Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television event took place on Friday, June 7, 2024 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, CA. The gala event was hosted by actress, stand-up comedian, and writer Sherry Cola.

The celebration honored the finest achievements from the LGBTQ+ entertainment community, both in front of and behind the camera, as well as showcase emerging and established talent. This event marks the newest addition to the CCA’s series of Celebrations (The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television, The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema and Television and The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema and Television). The Celebrations aim to shine a light on work from historically underrepresented talent.

Honorees:

Multi Emmy Award-winning actor Nathan Lane was honored with the Career Achievement Award for his work in an impressive range of projects including The Birdcage, The Producers, The Lion King, Guys and Dolls, Dicks: The Musical, Only Murders in the Building, and more.

Multi-hyphenate author, activist and Star Trek actor George Takei accepted the Social Justice Award for his tireless fight for LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice, and marriage equality. With over 250 credits across more than six decades, Takei has left a lasting mark on Hollywood and the entire LGBTQ+ community. In addition to his many roles in film and television, Takei has performed onstage in Pacific Overtures and Allegiance.

Emmy Award-nominated actor Michaela Jaé Rodriguez was honored with the Vanguard Award for her work in the Apple TV+ series, Loot. Rodriguez also appeared in the film Tick...Tick...BOOM! and as Audrey in a Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors in 2019. STARZ will bestow Rodriguez’s award with a special STARZ #TakeTheLead designation as part of its ongoing commitment to amplifying narratives by, about, and for women and underrepresented audiences.Showrunner, Executive Producer, Director, and Writer Abe Sylvia will receive the Showrunner Award for his work on the hit Apple TV+ comedy series, Palm Royale.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race team accepted the Trailblazer Award for the Emmy Award-winning MTV Entertainment series, RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Actor Carl Clemons-Hopkins was awarded the Supporting Performance Award for Television (Series) for their role in the Max Original and Universal Television’s Hacks.

Actor Chris Perfetti was honored with the Breakthrough Performance Award for Television (Series) for his role as Jacob Hill in the ABC, Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television series, Abbott Elementary.

Actor Fernando Carsa received the Rising Star Award for his role as Memo in the Apple TV+ series, Acapulco.

Henry R. Muñoz III received the CCA’s first-ever Industry Leadership Award for not only being an advocate for LGBTQ+ equality, but also for his philanthropic involvements and commitment to advance diverse storytelling through his leadership at Funny Or Die.

Chef, Author, and Entrepreneur Kristen Kish was awarded the TV Host Award for her work as the host on Bravo’s Emmy and James Beard Award-winning series Top Chef.

Director/writer Luke Gilford was honored with the Breakthrough Director Award for his work on LD Entertainment’s film National Anthem.

Director Oliver Hermanus was awarded the Director Award for Television (Series) for his work in the STARZ limited series, Mary & George.

Producers Ron Nyswaner, Matt Bomer, Daniel Minahan, and Robbie Rogers received the Producer Award for their work on the Paramount+ with Showtime series, Fellow Travelers.

Actor, writer, and director Shakina received the Writer Award for Television (Series) for her work in the NBC and Universal Television series, Quantum Leap.

Co-creators Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren, along with showrunner/director Peter LoGreco, and drag queens Sasha Velour, Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall, and Latrice Royale were honored with the Reality TV Award on behalf of the Emmy Award-winning HBO Original series, We’re Here.