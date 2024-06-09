Video: Steven Skybell Is Happy to Give Voice to Another Jewish Character

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Steven Skybell made his Broadway debut 35 years ago in 1988's Ah, Wilderness!, and despite his incredible performances in seven other Broadway shows since, Cabaret marks his very first Tony nomination!

"To be nominated for this role is very important to me," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "On the coattails of Yiddish Fiddler, I'm playing another Jewish character in a more frought time truly than when Tevye lived."

Watch as Steven chats more about his incredible company, why this revival is so important, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.