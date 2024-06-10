Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 10, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 8, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Jun. 10, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
But first...

Today's Call Sheet:

 

Monday, June 10
The 2024 Drama Desk Awards
The 2024 Theatre World Awards
Sunday, June 16
The 2024 Tony Awards
Mother Play closes on Broadway
Uncle Vanya closes on Broadway

Video: Kristen Bell Joins Ben Platt at Palace Residency to Perform A James Taylor/Carole King Mashup
by A.A. Cristi
Joining Ben Platt as the special guest at his residency, Ben Platt: Live at the Palace, last night was Kristen Bell! Bell joined Platt for a mashup of songs from celebrated songwriters Carole King and James Taylor.

Video: Maria Friedman Has Brought MERRILY Home
by Joey Mervis
Watch as Maria chats more about the importance of this story, the joy of staging Sondheim's work, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

Video: Kelli O'Hara Joins Ben Platt at Palace Residency to Perform 'Both Sides Now' By Joni Mitchell
by Stephi Wild
Joining Ben Platt as the special guest at his residency, Ben Platt: Live at the Palace, last night was Kelli O'Hara! O'Hara joined Platt for a performance of 'Both Sides Now' by Joni Mitchell. Watch the video here!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Words From the Wings: Tala Ashe of BREAKING THE STORY
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Tala Ashe who is currently appearing in Breaking the Story off-Broadway. Tala told us all about her backstage must-haves, favorite moments, and more!

Listen to Three Songs From THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Recording; Album Delayed One Week
by Stephi Wild
Three new tracks have been released from the upcoming Original Broadway Cast Recording of The Great Gatsby. The songs include 'Roaring On', 'My Green Light', and 'Past is Catching Up to Me'.. (more...

Listen: HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Recording is Available Now; Watch a Music Video For 'If I Ain't Got You'
by Stephi Wild
The original Broadway cast recording for HELL’S KITCHEN is now available on all streaming platforms! Listen to the album here and watch an all new music video!. (more...)

Darren Criss and Wife Mia Welcome Second Child
by Stephi Wild
Darren Criss and his wife, Mia, have welcomed their second child. Brother László Criss was born on June 6. BroadwayWorld congratulates the couple on the new addition to their family!. (more...)

Richard Linklater Says Sondheim Was 'Extremely Generous' on MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
by Josh Sharpe
In a new interview, director Richard Linklater touched on his forthcoming film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along and his relationship with the late composer. The movie is based on the musical that is currently on Broadway and follows three friends throughout their lives and careers.. (more...)

Public Theater Crew Members Vote To Join IATSE Union
by A.A. Cristi
Crew members at New York City's Public Theater have overwhelmingly voted in favor of joining IATSE, the union representing behind the scenes staff across the entertainment industry.

Video: Watch Tony Nominees Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant Perform 'Stay Gold' From THE OUTSIDERS
by Josh Sharpe
As part of the 'Broadway In 6A' segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant stopped by the show to perform the number Stay Gold from the new musical The Outsiders. Watch the performance now! . (more...

Video: Grease Got a Hold on THE OUTSIDERS' Jason Schmidt
by Robert Bannon
We have all read the book. We have all seen the movie. The timeless tale is now on Broadway with Tony Nominations galore. We had the chance to chat with Sodapop Curtis himself, Jason Schmidt. . (more...)

