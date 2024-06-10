Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 10, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 8, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

Today's Call Sheet: Monday, June 10

The 2024 Drama Desk Awards

The 2024 Theatre World Awards

Sunday, June 16

The 2024 Tony Awards

Mother Play closes on Broadway

Uncle Vanya closes on Broadway

Video: Kelli O'Hara Joins Ben Platt at Palace Residency to Perform 'Both Sides Now' By Joni Mitchell

by Stephi Wild

Joining Ben Platt as the special guest at his residency, Ben Platt: Live at the Palace, last night was Kelli O'Hara! O'Hara joined Platt for a performance of 'Both Sides Now' by Joni Mitchell. Watch the video here!. (more...)

Words From the Wings: Tala Ashe of BREAKING THE STORY

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Tala Ashe who is currently appearing in Breaking the Story off-Broadway. Tala told us all about her backstage must-haves, favorite moments, and more!

Listen to Three Songs From THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Recording; Album Delayed One Week

by Stephi Wild

Three new tracks have been released from the upcoming Original Broadway Cast Recording of The Great Gatsby. The songs include 'Roaring On', 'My Green Light', and 'Past is Catching Up to Me'.. (more...)

Listen: HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Recording is Available Now; Watch a Music Video For 'If I Ain't Got You'

by Stephi Wild

The original Broadway cast recording for HELL’S KITCHEN is now available on all streaming platforms! Listen to the album here and watch an all new music video!. (more...)

Darren Criss and Wife Mia Welcome Second Child

by Stephi Wild

Darren Criss and his wife, Mia, have welcomed their second child. Brother László Criss was born on June 6. BroadwayWorld congratulates the couple on the new addition to their family!. (more...)

Richard Linklater Says Sondheim Was 'Extremely Generous' on MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film

by Josh Sharpe

In a new interview, director Richard Linklater touched on his forthcoming film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along and his relationship with the late composer. The movie is based on the musical that is currently on Broadway and follows three friends throughout their lives and careers.. (more...)

Public Theater Crew Members Vote To Join IATSE Union

by A.A. Cristi

Crew members at New York City's Public Theater have overwhelmingly voted in favor of joining IATSE, the union representing behind the scenes staff across the entertainment industry.

Video: Watch Tony Nominees Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant Perform 'Stay Gold' From THE OUTSIDERS

by Josh Sharpe

As part of the 'Broadway In 6A' segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant stopped by the show to perform the number Stay Gold from the new musical The Outsiders. Watch the performance now! . (more...)

Video: Grease Got a Hold on THE OUTSIDERS' Jason Schmidt

by Robert Bannon

We have all read the book. We have all seen the movie. The timeless tale is now on Broadway with Tony Nominations galore. We had the chance to chat with Sodapop Curtis himself, Jason Schmidt. . (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!