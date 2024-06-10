Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press

Titanic will run June 11-23 at New York City Center.

By: Jun. 10, 2024
ENCORES!
Click Here for More on ENCORES!
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

 Titanic is sailing into New York City Center, closing the Encores! season this month. Check out photos of the company meeting the press below!

Titanic features music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone. Titanic is based on the true story of the RMS Titanic, the "unsinkable" ship that tragically sank on its maiden voyage in 1912. The show follows the passengers and crew aboard the ship. The production originally opened on Broadway on April 23, 1997 and ran for 804 performances. It won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The complete cast for Encores! Titanic is Ashley Blanchet (Kate Mullins), Adam Chanler-Berat (First Officer Murdoch), Chuck Cooper (Captain E.J. Smith), Eddie Cooper (Henry Etches), Lilli Cooper (Kate Murphey), Andrew Durand (Jim Farrell), Drew Gehling (Edgar Beane), Alex Joseph Grayson (Harold Bride), Ramin Karimloo (Frederick Barrett), Emilie Kouatchou (Caroline Neville), Judy Kuhn (Ida Straus), Jose Llana (Thomas Andrews), Bonnie Milligan (Alice Beane), Ari Notartomaso (Bellboy), Nathan Salstone (Fredrick Fleet), A.J. Shively (Charles Clarke), Brandon Uranowtiz (J. Bruce Ismay), Samantha Williams (Kate McGowan), and Chip Zien (Isador Straus). With Colin AndersonDaniel BeemanBrandon ContrerasAli EwoldtLeslie Donna FlesnerEvan HarringtonLeah HorowitzAmy JustmanMichael MaliakelTimothy McDevittGrace MorganKent OvershownLindsay RobertsMatthew Scott, and Daniel Torres.

Titanic will run June 11-23 at New York City Center.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Anne Kauffman

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Ashley Blanchet

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Samantha Williams

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Lilli Cooper

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Ashley Blanchet, Samantha Williams and Lilli Cooper

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Rob Berman and Chuck Cooper

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Alex Joseph Grayson

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Ramin Karimloo

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Alex Joseph Grayson and Ramin Karimloo

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Alex Joseph Grayson and Ramin Karimloo

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Daniel Torres, A.J. Shively and Emilie Kouatchou

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Eddie Cooper, Ari Notartomaso and Amy Justman

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Brandon Uranowitz and Ramin Karimloo

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Nathan Salstone, Evan Harrington, Matthew Scott, Leah Horowitz, Leslie Donna Flesner, Chip Zien, Timothy McDevitt, Ali Ewoldt, Judy Kuhn, Kent Overshown, Lindsay Roberts and Ashley Blanchet

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Brandon Uranowitz, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jose Llana and Ramin Karimloo

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Evan Harrington, Matthew Scott, Leah Horowitz, Leslie Donna Flesner, Chip Zien, Timothy McDevitt, Ali Ewoldt, Judy Kuhn, Kent Overshown, Lindsay Roberts and Ashley Blanchet

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Nathan Salstone, Evan Harrington, Matthew Scott, Leah Horowitz, Leslie Donna Flesner, Chip Zien, Timothy McDevitt, Ali Ewoldt, Judy Kuhn, Kent Overshown, Lindsay Roberts and Ashley Blanchet

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Brandon Uranowitz, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jose Llana and Ramin Karimloo

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Bonnie Milligan, Drew Gehling, Daniel Torres, A.J. Shively and Emilie Kouatchou

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Judy Kuhn and Ramin Karimloo

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Drew Gehling and Bonnie Milligan

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Brandon Uranowitz, Chuck Cooper and Jose Llana

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Ashley Blanchet, Lilli Cooper and Samantha Williams

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Adam Chanler-Berat, Samantha Williams and Andrew Durand

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Chip Zien and Judy Kuhn

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Emilie Kouatchou and Samantha Williams

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Anne Kauffman and Danny Mefford

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Danny Mefford and Fernell Hogan

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Anne Kauffman and Jason Aguirre

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Cyd Cahill, Anne Kauffman, Lear deBessonet and Jenny Gersten

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Ali Ewoldt, Matthew Scott and A.J. Shively

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Lear deBessonet, Clint Ramos and Jenny Gersten

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Evan Harrington and Leah Horowitz

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Lilli Cooper, Chuck Cooper and Eddie Cooper

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Judy Kuhn, Rob Berman and Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Judy Kuhn, Rob Berman, Anne Kauffman and Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Brandon Uranowitz and Chip Zien

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Alex Joseph Grayson and Ramin Karimloo

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Ramin Karimloo and Alex Joseph Grayson

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Daniel Beeman and Daniel Torres

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Kent Overshown, Brandon Contreras, Amy Justman and Timothy McDevitt

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Andrew Durand and Samantha Williams

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Michael Maliakel and Leslie Donna Flesner

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Chip Zien and Samantha Williams

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Grace Morgan and Colin Anderson

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Anne Kauffman, Isabel Rodriguez Dongo and Jason Aguirre

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Adam Chanler-Berat, Samantha Williams, Ari Notartomaso and Andrew Durand

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Bonnie Milligan and Drew Gehling

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Nathan Salstone and Emilie Kouatchou

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Boris Cahill and Cyd Cahill

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Jose Llana, Anne Kauffman, Drew Gehling and Bonnie Milligan

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
Lilli Cooper, Eddie Cooper and Chuck Cooper





Videos