Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press

Titanic will run June 11-23 at New York City Center.
Titanic is sailing into New York City Center, closing the Encores! season this month. Check out photos of the company meeting the press below!
Titanic features music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone. Titanic is based on the true story of the RMS Titanic, the "unsinkable" ship that tragically sank on its maiden voyage in 1912. The show follows the passengers and crew aboard the ship. The production originally opened on Broadway on April 23, 1997 and ran for 804 performances. It won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
The complete cast for Encores! Titanic is Ashley Blanchet (Kate Mullins), Adam Chanler-Berat (First Officer Murdoch), Chuck Cooper (Captain E.J. Smith), Eddie Cooper (Henry Etches), Lilli Cooper (Kate Murphey), Andrew Durand (Jim Farrell), Drew Gehling (Edgar Beane), Alex Joseph Grayson (Harold Bride), Ramin Karimloo (Frederick Barrett), Emilie Kouatchou (Caroline Neville), Judy Kuhn (Ida Straus), Jose Llana (Thomas Andrews), Bonnie Milligan (Alice Beane), Ari Notartomaso (Bellboy), Nathan Salstone (Fredrick Fleet), A.J. Shively (Charles Clarke), Brandon Uranowtiz (J. Bruce Ismay), Samantha Williams (Kate McGowan), and Chip Zien (Isador Straus). With Colin Anderson, Daniel Beeman, Brandon Contreras, Ali Ewoldt, Leslie Donna Flesner, Evan Harrington, Leah Horowitz, Amy Justman, Michael Maliakel, Timothy McDevitt, Grace Morgan, Kent Overshown, Lindsay Roberts, Matthew Scott, and Daniel Torres.
Titanic will run June 11-23 at New York City Center.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Ashley Blanchet, Samantha Williams and Lilli Cooper
Alex Joseph Grayson and Ramin Karimloo
Alex Joseph Grayson and Ramin Karimloo
Daniel Torres, A.J. Shively and Emilie Kouatchou
Eddie Cooper, Ari Notartomaso and Amy Justman
Brandon Uranowitz and Ramin Karimloo
Nathan Salstone, Evan Harrington, Matthew Scott, Leah Horowitz, Leslie Donna Flesner, Chip Zien, Timothy McDevitt, Ali Ewoldt, Judy Kuhn, Kent Overshown, Lindsay Roberts and Ashley Blanchet
Brandon Uranowitz, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jose Llana and Ramin Karimloo
Evan Harrington, Matthew Scott, Leah Horowitz, Leslie Donna Flesner, Chip Zien, Timothy McDevitt, Ali Ewoldt, Judy Kuhn, Kent Overshown, Lindsay Roberts and Ashley Blanchet
Nathan Salstone, Evan Harrington, Matthew Scott, Leah Horowitz, Leslie Donna Flesner, Chip Zien, Timothy McDevitt, Ali Ewoldt, Judy Kuhn, Kent Overshown, Lindsay Roberts and Ashley Blanchet
Brandon Uranowitz, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jose Llana and Ramin Karimloo
Bonnie Milligan, Drew Gehling, Daniel Torres, A.J. Shively and Emilie Kouatchou
Drew Gehling and Bonnie Milligan
Brandon Uranowitz, Chuck Cooper and Jose Llana
Ashley Blanchet, Lilli Cooper and Samantha Williams
Adam Chanler-Berat, Samantha Williams and Andrew Durand
Emilie Kouatchou and Samantha Williams
Anne Kauffman and Danny Mefford
Danny Mefford and Fernell Hogan
Anne Kauffman and Jason Aguirre
Cyd Cahill, Anne Kauffman, Lear deBessonet and Jenny Gersten
Ali Ewoldt, Matthew Scott and A.J. Shively
Lear deBessonet, Clint Ramos and Jenny Gersten
Evan Harrington and Leah Horowitz
Lilli Cooper, Chuck Cooper and Eddie Cooper
Judy Kuhn, Rob Berman and Brandon Uranowitz
Judy Kuhn, Rob Berman, Anne Kauffman and Brandon Uranowitz
Brandon Uranowitz and Chip Zien
Alex Joseph Grayson and Ramin Karimloo
Ramin Karimloo and Alex Joseph Grayson
Daniel Beeman and Daniel Torres
Kent Overshown, Brandon Contreras, Amy Justman and Timothy McDevitt
Andrew Durand and Samantha Williams
Michael Maliakel and Leslie Donna Flesner
Chip Zien and Samantha Williams
Grace Morgan and Colin Anderson
Anne Kauffman, Isabel Rodriguez Dongo and Jason Aguirre
Adam Chanler-Berat, Samantha Williams, Ari Notartomaso and Andrew Durand
Bonnie Milligan and Drew Gehling
Nathan Salstone and Emilie Kouatchou
Boris Cahill and Cyd Cahill
Jose Llana, Anne Kauffman, Drew Gehling and Bonnie Milligan
Videos