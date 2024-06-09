INTERVIEW :TAKUMI SAITOH [OSAKA COMIC CON 2024 AMBASSADOR]

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Takumi Saitoh : An actor who has been active in various fields such as movies, TV series, and commercials. He gained attention for his role as Aya Ueto's partner in the drama "Hirugao: Love Affairs in the Afternoon". Other notable works include the dramas "Rinsho Hanzai Gakusha Himura Hideo no Suiri（臨床犯罪学者 火村英生の推理）” and “Saijo no Meii（最上の命医）". He also appeared in the movie "Shin Ultraman（シン・ウルトラマン）" among others. He served as an ambassador for Osaka Comic Con 2024, held at Intex Osaka from May 3rd for three days. "Osaka Comic Con" is a pop culture festival that provides opportunities for communication with celebrities and exhibits props used in movies. Here, we bring you the interview with him on the first day.

Takumi Saitoh [OSAKA COMIC CON 2024 Ambassador]

What does “Comic Con” mean to you?

Before Comic Con came to Tokyo and Osaka, I had admired it from Japan, thinking it was an amazing festival. Now that it's being held in Japan, I feel it fits perfectly here, even more so than other film festivals, because Japan is such a receptive culture.

The fact that some celebrities come back multiple times shows that it’s a place they want to return to. Today, I felt that again.

How was it sharing the stage with celebrities during the opening ceremony (Read: Feature: 9 Celebrities Gathered at Osaka Comic Con 2024 Opening Ceremony)?

Seeing the people I've only met through the screen brought me back to my childhood days sitting in the movie theater.

Their hospitality and care to detail were remarkable. For instance, when we took the group photo, Tom Hiddleston guided Sophia Di Martino to the center. Their hospitality towards both the audience and fellow participants was evident, showcasing their aura and depth.

Who among the visiting stars caught your attention the most?

While everyone stood out, the team from “Loki” (Read: Feature: Marvel’s Loki and Sylvie in Japan! [Tom H. vs. Sophia M.] Osaka Comic Con 2024 Celebrity Stage) especially resonated with me. As someone from the Japanese film industry, I hope to glean insights on how Japanese films and entertainment can evolve using domestic talent. I look forward to hearing various words from them during the celebrity stage.

They are close to my generation, and as someone in the Japanese film industry, I hope to gain insights on how films are made and how Japanese movies and entertainment can evolve by leveraging domestic production. I’m looking forward to hearing various things from everyone on the celebrity stage.

What kind of conversations did you have on stage?

We talked about introductions and the overview and timing of sake barrel breaking (Kagami biraki) ceremony. Everyone, including those next to me, spoke with smiles, and I felt I should follow their example.

Takumi appears in cosplay at the grand finale

Do you have any plans for cosplay during Comic Con?

I haven't done it yet, but I have my own stage, and I hope to participate in others’ without causing any disruptions. I had a few ideas that got rejected (lol). I was thinking of trying out some pretty daring cosplays, but ended up with something very niche and subtle. I'll be wearing it on the third day (Read: Feature: 11 Celebrities Gathered at Osaka Comic Con 2024 Grand Finale). It might not be immediately recognizable, though (lol).

What do you plan to talk about during your stage appearance?

I'd like to share the current changes in Japan, where actors are becoming more involved in film production, through my own experiences.

One of the reasons I was invited is because of my notable works like “Shin Ultraman,” “Shin Kamen Rider,” and "Shin Godzilla," so I'll be discussing those as well.

Also, it's deeply moving to be able to talk on such a glamorous stage with my collaborator Toshiko Hata, who created Pacalien.

Your movie “Brush of the God” has a booth at Comic Con. What are the highlights of the movie?

I believe that the symbol of special effects and Kaiju built by Mr. Keizo Murase has a significant meaning at the root of Japan's Comic Con. The film brings together people who love special effects from all over Japan, making it a unique essence distinct from America.

★ Other Related Features ★

Photo Credit :[Ⓒ2024 Osaka comic con All rights reserved. /Ayaka Ozaki]

