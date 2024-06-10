Video: Idina Menzel Performs 'New York, New York' at Belmont Stakes Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Idina Menzel took the stage this past weekend in Belmont to headline Belmont Stakes Day. She performed "New York, New York" ahead of the Post Parade at the event which was held on June 8th at the Saratoga Race Course.

Check out the clip below!

🎤 @idinamenzel sings "New York, New York" at Saratoga Springs as we get set for the 156th running of the @BelmontStakes! pic.twitter.com/s3dw4PqmB2 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 8, 2024

About Idina Menzel

Menzel rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical “Rent.” Her career continued to take off as she won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch in the smash-hit musical “Wicked.” Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney’s Oscar-winning film “Frozen.” The film’s song “Let It Go,” voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar for Best Original Song and the Grammy Award for Best Written Song for Visual Media.